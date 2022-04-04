Matthew Ehret Says Putin Is NOT Klaus Schwab’s Puppet; John Titus on Petrodollar Precarity

The show begins with Matthew Ehret of CanadianPatriot contemplating the political demise of neoliberal Russians including Anatoly Chubais and whether or not Russia and China are in on the Great Reset.

Halfway through the hour John Titus of the Solari Report joins to discuss ongoing financial warfare, including Russia’s recent decision to demand energy payments in rubles. John says “the pandemic narrative is nothing but a cover story to conceal from the public what in reality is the biggest asset transfer ever.”

John Titus is a lawyer who makes videos and films about financial and monetary events that undercut the rule of law. Titus practices in the area of patent litigation and is licensed before the U.S. Supreme Court and several lower courts. He holds bachelors and masters degrees in electrical engineering. Titus currently co-produces a weekly video podcast for Solari Inc., “Money & Markets,” with Catherine Austin Fitts.