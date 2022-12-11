Matthew Ehret on Anti-China Psy-Ops; Josh Mitteldorf on US Senate COVID Panel

First 40 minutes: Matthew Ehret of Canadian Patriot discusses his new 75-page report “Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It.” Also on the agenda: Matt’s new Cradlearticle “Xi Jinping’s Visit to Saudi Arabia and the overthrow of Atlanticism: The historic China-Arab Summit currently underway in Riyadh symbolizes the emerging Eurasianism in the Persian Gulf.”

Final 15 minutes Scientist Josh Mittledorf discusses his new articles on Part 1 and Part 2 of Wednesday’s US Senate Hearings on COVID issues chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). (I knocked on doors to help re-elect Ron Johnson so he could do this—and hopefully investigate the mega-scandal of COVID origins.) Josh’s segment continues in the next segment of Truth Jihad Radio.