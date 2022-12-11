Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Matthew Ehret on Anti-China Psy-Ops; Josh Mitteldorf on US Senate COVID Panel
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:20
-56:20

Matthew Ehret on Anti-China Psy-Ops; Josh Mitteldorf on US Senate COVID Panel

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Kevin Barrett
and
Josh Mitteldorf
Dec 11, 2022
Share

First 40 minutes: Matthew Ehret of Canadian Patriot discusses his new 75-page report “Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It.” Also on the agenda: Matt’s new Cradlearticle “Xi Jinping’s Visit to Saudi Arabia and the overthrow of Atlanticism: The historic China-Arab Summit currently underway in Riyadh symbolizes the emerging Eurasianism in the Persian Gulf.”

Final 15 minutes Scientist Josh Mittledorf discusses his new articles on Part  1 and Part 2 of Wednesday’s US Senate Hearings on COVID issues chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). (I knocked on doors to help re-elect Ron Johnson so he could do this—and hopefully investigate the mega-scandal of COVID origins.) Josh’s segment continues in the next segment of Truth Jihad Radio.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
Writes Inspiration, Science, and Mysticism Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett