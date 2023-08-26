Kevin’s Newsletter
Mark Gaffney on “The Demolition of the World Trade Center”

Aug 26, 2023
Transcript

Approaching the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, one of the notable new articles is Mark Gaffney’s “The Demolition of the World Trade Center (The Devil’s Trick).” It summarizes the case for controlled demolition at the World Trade Center, and (controversially) considers Heinz Pommer’s arguments for a nuclear component to the final takedowns of the Towers.

Mark H. Gaffney is the author of Dimona the Third Temple (1989), The 9/11 Mystery Plane and the Vanishing of America(2008), Black 9/11. Money, Motive and Technology (2016), and Deep History and the Ages of Man (2022).

