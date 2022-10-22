Mystic Greg Leveille on "Going Beyond Chaos"

Greg Leveille of the Spiritual Secrets Substack just published "Going Beyond Chaos while floating in a River of Loving Consciousness." In it he asks some good questions:

"Are you making a positive difference in the world, or are you contributing to the confusion and the contentiousness of the current round of worldwide chaos? Can you let go, or at least ignore the left-side and right-side arguments, or have you taken a firm stand supporting one side or the other?

"Do you think of yourself as part of the government narrative, the alternative narrative, or the spiritual narrative? Are you in a state of spiritual peace or are you in a state of opposition to one thing or another?"

Greg Leveille's experience includes 50 years of intense meditation and 40 years of teaching meditation methods.