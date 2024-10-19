Laurent Guyénot on “The Conspiracy Against Michael Jackson”

Rumble link Bitchute link

Laurent Guyénot, author of From Yahweh to Zion, discusses his new article “The Conspiracy Against Michael Jackson.”

Excerpt:

Laurent Guyenot has written about a number of things. JFK-9/11 was one of his earliest books. And he's also traced the history of the Zionist Power Configuration, or the Kosher Nostra, Jewish Power, whatever you want to call it, in From Yahweh to Zion. Here's the original French version of that, which I translated. And he's now writing about, of all things, Michael Jackson.

Whoa, wait a minute. What about Michael Jackson? Well, let's ask him. Hey, welcome, Laurent. Comment ça va?

Hi, Kevin. Ça va, ça va. Very good.

Good to see you. New glasses, it looks like. So now...what what's the connection between JFK, 9/11, and the mysterious death of Michael Jackson?

Well, there is no real connection. I just discovered Candace Owen's video about Michael Jackson. I started to watch her videos, you know, here and there. I feel she's pretty good. She's nice to hear….she's a great person. And she made a great video about Michael Jackson, whom obviously she had loved all her life.

So I got intrigued because I had no idea about Michael Jackson. But what she pointed out is that he seems to have been the victim of a Jewish cabal. So that got me interested. And then I also read a book by Monica Wissak. I had read her book. I think it was called The Last President, a wonderful book about JFK.

So I decided to read her book about Michael Jackson. And she's another person who had loved Michael Jackson all her life. So I started to wonder why so many people loved Michael Jackson, because I was never interested in Michael Jackson. So I started to realize maybe I missed something about him.

He's a very interesting character. And that's always nice to study about the life of somebody unusual. That's one of the things that I loved about John Kennedy. I felt he was really an extraordinary person. Not just the assassination, but the whole dimension of the person and his life and his family got me really interested.

So Michael Jackson has also multiple dimensions which i felt are interesting. And of course you know he was obviously the victim of a cabal by mostly Jewish people. And so…when I learn something interesting I want to share it, hoping that some people can learn what I had learned.

I tried to connect the dots and make it short, go to the main point. But of course I know that Americans know more about Michael Jackson than French people do (as evidenced) in the comment section of my article at the Unz Review…