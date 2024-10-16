Why Israel's Assassinations Only Strengthen the Resistance

Press TV Rumble link Bitchute link

Major General Nilforoushan's body has arrived in Mashhad. He will be subsequently taken to Isfahan, where he will be buried.

About the assassination by the Israeli regime—a common practice by the Israeli regime—of top commanders, high-ranking officials of the resistance front in the region. I want you to break that down for us.

It's not been successful in the past. And we can see that with, for example, the Hezbollah resistance movement. The assassination of high ranking officials will not deter the efforts and the power and the persistence of these resistance groups. The Zionists don't seem to understand the first rule of strategy in these matters, which is that you don't want to create martyrs. But they are going around creating all kinds of martyrs. General Nilforoushan is now so beloved and such an inspiration to others that there will be dozens rising up to try to carry on the struggle that he was willing to risk his life to push forward.

This is just kind of an elementary aspect of warfare that goes back millennia. And the Zionists don't get it. Or, you know, maybe at some level they do. Maybe they're just evil and they have to behave according to their evil cultural programming and they can't understand good people. They can't understand that good people, when their heroic leaders are willing to risk their lives and then get martyred, rally behind that cause.

So it doesn't work. And some of the Zionists know that it doesn't work. In fact, the main spokesperson for the Israeli intelligence apparatus—and specifically the people who have been running around killing folks for decades now, Ronan Bergman, in his book Rise and Kill First, shows that it hasn't worked. The Zionists killed off all sorts of PLO people in the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, and they capped it off by apparently murdering Yasser Arafat, although that's not in Bergman's book, in the early 2000s.

And yet, as Bergman points out in the book, rather acerbically for somebody who's basically a Mossad stenographer, this has simply produced a more dedicated and in many cases actually greater leadership in the resistance. And by decapitating the PLO and largely neutering that organization, they created an even stronger resistance, the current Islamic resistance, a coalition of many groups. And this Islamic resistance is even more likely to rally behind its martyrs than the secular resistance was that they were able to decapitate in the past.

Every time they create a new martyr, they create a bigger problem for themselves. And even people like Ronan Bergman and his Israeli intelligence sources seemingly know this, but they can't stop themselves because—well, I guess they're evil, and evil has to go lash out at good, and the evil people plot to kill the good people.

But "they plot and God plots and ultimately God is the best of planners."

And before we leave you, Mr. Barrett, I also want you to address the ongoing situation in Lebanon and Gaza, the continued Israeli crimes that are being committed in the West Asia region, the attacks and killing of civilians in Lebanon, the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has passed the one-year mark.

Once again, the Zionists are showing that what they do best is slaughtering helpless, unarmed civilians, especially children, babies, their mothers. This is what they're dedicated to doing. They're dedicated to trying to exterminate the people of Palestine so they can steal their land. That's what Zionism has always been about. And when they face actual military resistance, they don't do so well.

And right now, we're seeing this illustrated once again. Just as in Gaza, where they were unable to achieve their goals, which were to eliminate Hamas and bring back their captives alive. Now in Lebanon, they have been stopped practically at the border. They haven't been able to progress much into Lebanon. And now they're falling back on Plan B and Plan C, just like they are in Gaza. In Gaza, their Plan B involves a deliberate starvation of hundreds of thousands, perhaps half a million people in North Gaza. That's just raising this genocide to an even more unbelievable and disgusting level.

And in Lebanon, apparently they are trying to figure out some way to get around this complete roadblock that Hezbollah has erected in front of them. And their tanks are being blown up. They're losing in these encounters. They're being lured into traps. Their military war is going very, very badly. And so they're taking out their frustration by slaughtering civilians. And we saw that in Gaza with the ever greater number of innocent civilians who've been murdered. The official totals of 40,000-plus probably don't come near the real total, which is likely already well into six figures.

And in Lebanon, once again, they're making no progress on the military front. They've actually exposed that they're vulnerable to Iranian missile strikes. They've lost their Iron Dome. And the way they take out their frustrations for losing the military struggle is by slaughtering civilians. It's not surprising that they blew up all of those civilian affiliates of Hezbollah with the exploding pagers and radios and the worst act of terrorism in modern history. And it's not surprising that they're continuing with that effort to kill civilians, even as they continue to lose on the battlefield.

Okay, we're going to have to leave it there. Thanks to expert in West Asian affairs, Kevin Barrett, joining us from Saidia, Morocco.