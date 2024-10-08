Alan Sabrosky on the Real WW2 Holocaust (Against Germans)

Rumble link Bitchute link

Alan Sabrosky discusses revisionists’ assertions that yes, there was a Holocaust during World War II, and yes, the Germans were involved…but as victims, not perpetrators. Alan Sabrosky writes:

“I came across a couple of videos which I uploaded to my channel on Bitchute *AlanNedSabrosky. They are about WWII in Europe and its aftermath. Their titles are “Hellstorm” and “Other Losses.” Both are based on books (I have read them) and I knew many of the details, but the videotaped (from old newsreels and the like) and photos are – well, unsettling and appalling, even to me as a Marine veteran. I would like to discuss them at the end of the first hour and as a prelude to the second hour, because they not only reveal just how complete the lying has been for so long, but provide evidence of the true Talmudic nature of our common foe. Here are the links to the videos, best watched in this order:

(1) Hellstorm: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oI9kdwezy03r

(2) Other Losses: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pOQq6Vr65Vvs “