Kevin MacDonald on Israel-Palestine and more

Evolutionary Psychology professor Kevin MacDonald has recently posted about the doxxing and smearing of Harvard students who support Palestine; an alleged Danish bad experience with Palestinian immigrants; and a politically-incorrect piece on the conflict in Occupied Palestine that will annoy people on both sides.

Do Palestine and the USA both have an immigration problem? If so, Palestine’s is obviously orders of magnitude worse. Or so it seems to me. But let’s check with Prof. MacDonald and get his take.