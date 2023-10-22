Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Kevin MacDonald on Israel-Palestine and more
Kevin MacDonald on Israel-Palestine and more

Kevin Barrett
Oct 22, 2023
Evolutionary Psychology professor Kevin MacDonald has recently posted about the doxxing and smearing of Harvard students who support Palestine; an alleged Danish bad experience with Palestinian immigrants; and a politically-incorrect piece on the conflict in Occupied Palestine that will annoy people on both sides.

Do Palestine and the USA both have an immigration problem? If so, Palestine’s is obviously orders of magnitude worse. Or so it seems to me. But let’s check with Prof. MacDonald and get his take.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett
