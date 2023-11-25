Ken Meyercord Says IDF Killed Civilians on Oct. 7, Sam Husseini on “Israel and the Kennedy Assassinations”

Ken Meyercord leads off with questions about what really happened on October 7th: “Could it be that the now famous Israeli Woodstock, which accounted for half of all the Israeli civilians killed, was never attacked by Hamas? It’s generally agreed that the target of those armed paragliders who landed in the neighborhood was a nearby kibbutz. Could it be they stuck to their plan, that the festivalgoers hearing the gunfire panicked, so that when the Israeli military learned of the attack on the kibbutz and sent out the helicopter gunships, the pilots, seeing a chaotic traffic jam of those fleeing the concert grounds, assumed that’s where the action was and so fired indiscriminately on the melee? If so, it’s not likely to ever come out as it would be such a blackmark on the reputation of the touted Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). When Jesus opined that ‘all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword,’ he probably could not have envisioned that one day sabre-rattling sabras—his coreligionists—would die of self-inflicted wounds.”

Then Sam Husseini discusses his 60th- anniversary-of-the-JFK-assassination article “Israel and the Kennedy Assassinations” as well as last summer’s “60 Years Ago, JFK Tried to Stop the Israeli Bomb.” Sam wonders why he never heard about the Israel-did-it theory until recently, even though it has been raised or espoused by a several well-known people including former Congressman Paul Findley, Israeli whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, historian Martin Sandler, NSA biographer James Bamford, and Jack Ruby’s lawyer William Kunstler. Sam adds: “Several months ago I watched Israel & The Assassinations of the Kennedy Brothers: A Documentary by Laurent Guyénot. I spent several hours trying to find a factual error in it and couldn’t.”

We’ll also discuss his article “To Save Gaza, Invoke the Genocide Convention.”