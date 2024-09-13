Ken Meyercord on “Trials and Tribulations of a Holocaust Denier”

Ken Meyercord, who once hosted Washington DC’s most interesting local TV talk show, discusses his article “The Trials and Tribulations of a Holocaust Denier.” That very informative article was intended to promote Ken’s September 22 talk on the subject at the popular DC venue Busboys and Poets. But then the usual suspects went into action. Ken reported yesterday:

As I feared, Busboys & Poets has cancelled my rental, as the topic of my Sept. 22nd event, Holocaust “Denial”, they say, “does not align with our values”—free speech, open-mindedness, the pursuit of truth apparently not being amongst their values. I offered to show them the Powerpoint presentation I would be giving that day, but they didn’t even extend to me the courtesy of allowing me to do so. You can see it here: https://1drv.ms/p/s!AlN0wDRkG73zgul2ZB5vIeSBW2u5uw?e=QFh1V1 I hope they will have the honesty to explain to people already aware of the event and whom I have no way of reaching and so will show up on the 22nd that they cancelled the rental, not that I cancelled the event, but I’m not counting on it. From their website: “Busboys and Poets is a cultural hub for artists, activists, writers, thinkers, and dreamers”, to which can be added “hypocrites” and, if they caved to threats of economic sanctions from the free speech squelchers, “prostitutes”. If you know of a venue which will have an anti-Semitic (despite my Semitic wife) scumbag like me, please let me know.

I just went to the Busboys and Poets “Contact Us” link and left this message:

I was disappointed to hear of your cancellation of a proposed talk by Ken Meyercord. The great majority of academicians in the Global South, including every one of the many university professors I have discussed the issue with here in Morocco, knows that the canonical Jewish version of the Holocaust narrative is grossly exaggerated. What’s more, the exaggerated story is used to fuel the ongoing genocide of Palestine. So are you pro-genocide? Don’t believe brown people can be scholars capable of researching WW2 history? Or just cowardly and anti-First Amendment?

Please take a look at Ken’s presentation.

Sincerely

Kevin Barrett