Josh Mitteldorf survives head-on bike-truck crash—and plugs RFK Jr.'s book

Scientist Josh Mitteldorf, author (with Dorion Sagan) of Cracking the Aging Code, believes human lifespans can potentially be greatly extended, and suspects we may be on the verge of a breakthrough in anti-aging science. But he almost didn’t get to live long enough to find out. Last July 21 Josh was on the bike end of a bicycle-truck head-on collision; his survival with no brain or spine damage seems almost miraculous.

After recounting his harrowing experience, Josh goes on to briefly describe a prospective anti-aging breakthrough, and offer an extended appreciation of JFK Jr.’s bestseller The Real Anthony Fauci:

“There are so many things covered in this book, and so many ways in which (Robert) Kennedy has been a hero. He’s the best we’ve got in getting the truth out to the public. He’s absolutely fearless, despite the fact that the CIA murdered his father and his uncle and probably his cousin John Kennedy Jr. He’s completely audacious, and yet very aware of how easy it is to discredit him. And he meticulously documents everything he says.

“So even I, who had no faith in Fauci…my mouth dropped open when I realized that the AIDS crisis in the 1990s was a rehearsal in which Fauci used all of the techniques that he is now using to enslave the world (?)…or (at least) to push the vaccine agenda above all other agendas, modify all of our lifestyles, become a celebrity, become more powerful…”