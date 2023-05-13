Kevin’s Newsletter
Josh Mitteldorf on Time Paradoxes and Election Integrity
Josh Mitteldorf on Time Paradoxes and Election Integrity

Kevin Barrett
May 13, 2023
Scientist and renaissance man Josh Mitteldorf discusses science (“Can the future reach into the past to call itself into existence?“) and politics (“Windfall for an Election Software Company — and a muzzle for anyone who questions Election Integrity“). “My thesis is that while all of today’s science is rooted in the paradigm that influence flows only from past cause to future effect, tomorrow’s science will include ways in which the future can influence the past.”  So could we theoretically reach into the past and call into existence a future (or present) in which American elections had not been stolen or subverted? Sounds like a premise for a science fiction movie…or an hour of stimulating conversation.

