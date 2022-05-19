Joel Hirschhorn on Long COVID & Collapse of Scientific Medicine; Fatna Bellouchi on Alternative Healing

First 40 minutes: Joel Hirschhorn discusses his article “Brain Fog A Stubborn Symptom of Long COVID.” Dr. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder (which scooped RFK Jr.’s book by a year) argues that so-called “long COVID” is a very real problem, at least for a substantial minority of people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

If Hirschhorn stopped there, I could post this interview on YouTube. But he goes on to say that long COVID is at least partly caused by the toxicity of the spike protein—which explains why vaccinated people sometimes suffer long-COVID-like symptoms. (As well as short COVID symptoms, like death.) Hirschhorn also argues that COVID early treatment protocols, including ivermectin, can not only reduce the severity of COVID, but also reduce the chances of suffering from long COVID.

Final 15 minutes: Following Dr. Hirshhorn’s assertion that the scientific medical establishment has failed, alternative health practitioner Fatna Bellouchi, author of Moroccan Cooking for Diabetics, argues that mainstream medical science and other forms of official knowledge offer only limited perspectives on a vastly greater reality, and that spiritually-driven alternative approaches to health are indispensable.