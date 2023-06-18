Jim Fetzer on Lawfare vs. Trump

Philosophy professor Jim Fetzer discusses Trump’s indictment for mishandling national security secrets. Is the case as weak as it looks? Does it rest on a novel legal theory? If Trump were as bad as the never-Trumpers say, couldn’t they nail him for real crimes? Is the real purpose of the indictment to keep Trump out of the White House? And if so, does the National Security State hate Trump because he opposes endless wars?
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post