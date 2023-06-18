Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Jim Fetzer on Lawfare vs. Trump
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:46
-56:46

Jim Fetzer on Lawfare vs. Trump

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jun 18, 2023
1
Share

Philosophy professor Jim Fetzer discusses Trump’s indictment for mishandling national security secrets. Is the case as weak as it looks? Does it rest on a novel legal theory? If Trump were as bad as the never-Trumpers say, couldn’t they nail him for real crimes? Is the real purpose of the indictment to keep Trump out of the White House? And if so, does the National Security State hate Trump because he  opposes endless wars?

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett