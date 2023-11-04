Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Jewish Activist Doooovid on Gaza Genocide, Eschatology, and the Blood Sacrifice Temple
8
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:13
-59:13

Jewish Activist Doooovid on Gaza Genocide, Eschatology, and the Blood Sacrifice Temple

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 04, 2023
8
1
Share
Transcript

Doooovid (check out his X/Twitter feed) is an independent Jewish thinker and interfaith activist. A strongly religious Jew who opposes Zionism, his distaste for Israel may be one reason that our cordial conversation on Jewish identity and anti-Semitism was censored by YouTube.

Doooovid says “pray for the peaceful dismantling of the Zionist regime—and the Dome on the Rock.” He wants to convince Muslims to demolish the Dome, the heart of Masjid al-Aqsa, Islam’s greatest architectural and spiritual monument, so Jews can build a blood sacrifice temple and slaughter animals there as instructed in the Book of Leviticus.

I like Doooovid and respect his faith in G*d, as he spells it. But conversations like this, as well as my new interview with intensely-trinitarian Bishop Richard Williamson (which I will post soon) and my recent attempt to communicate with Christian Zionist “Dr.” Rich Sweir, make me say hamdullilah that I embraced Islam—a rational and reasonable religion that avoids neurotic mystification and strikes an appropriate balance between self-confidence and respect for the Other.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett