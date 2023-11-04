Jewish Activist Doooovid on Gaza Genocide, Eschatology, and the Blood Sacrifice Temple

Doooovid (check out his X/Twitter feed) is an independent Jewish thinker and interfaith activist. A strongly religious Jew who opposes Zionism, his distaste for Israel may be one reason that our cordial conversation on Jewish identity and anti-Semitism was censored by YouTube.

Doooovid says “pray for the peaceful dismantling of the Zionist regime—and the Dome on the Rock.” He wants to convince Muslims to demolish the Dome, the heart of Masjid al-Aqsa, Islam’s greatest architectural and spiritual monument, so Jews can build a blood sacrifice temple and slaughter animals there as instructed in the Book of Leviticus.

I like Doooovid and respect his faith in G*d, as he spells it. But conversations like this, as well as my new interview with intensely-trinitarian Bishop Richard Williamson (which I will post soon) and my recent attempt to communicate with Christian Zionist “Dr.” Rich Sweir, make me say hamdullilah that I embraced Islam—a rational and reasonable religion that avoids neurotic mystification and strikes an appropriate balance between self-confidence and respect for the Other.