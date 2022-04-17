Bestselling author and New World Order expert James Perloff dicusses his article “Ukraine: Behind the Wall of Propaganda.” He sums it up: “So we are fighting for freedom and to ‘protect our national security’ when we invade and bomb countries thousands of miles and oceans away, yet Russia is ‘the bad guy’ when they intervene in a country on their border.”
James Perloff on Ukraine “Wall of Propaganda”
Apr 17, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
