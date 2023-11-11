James Perloff Argues for 10/7 False Flag

James Perloff’s new article “From the Arab Platoon to Hamas—Israel’s ‘Abu Nidal’ Strategy” makes a good case that historically, a fair bit of supposed “anti-Israel terrorism” was sponsored by Israel itself. I agree with that analysis, including Perloff’s contention that “Palestinian terrorist” Abu Nidal was an Israeli agent. Is that the case with Hamas in general, and its October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation in particular? I don’t think so—but am always interested in what James Perloff has to say. Extracts:

James Perloff:

I've written a great deal on Pearl Harbor. My first article on Pearl Harbor was written in 1986 with The New American. I wrote another one, a cover story for them, in 2001 because Hollywood had just come out with the movie Pearl Harbor, conveniently before the New Pearl Harbor of September 2001.

So Winston Churchill was willing to sacrifice British lives on the Lusitania just as Franklin D. Roosevelt was willing to sacrifice thousands of American lives at Pearl Harbor for the interest of involving us in wars. It doesn't seem unthinkable to me that Benjamin Netanyahu was willing to sacrifice a few Israeli lives in order to create a pretext for this horrific bombing of Gaza.

Kevin Barrett

I agree with all those people who said that the concentration camp walls around Gaza were very difficult to approach without getting shot by an Israeli sniper. We know that from the Great March of Return. Peaceful Palestinian protestors approached the wall with the stated intention of returning to reclaim their homes that were stolen from them in 1948 and some of them, I guess, 1967 and other times. And as they got near the wall, they would be shot. And hundreds of Palestinians, including dozens of children, were shot dead by these Israeli snipers. These are unarmed protesters who were simply walking without any weapons whatsoever towards this incredibly formidable barrier.

There were over 36,000 Palestinians injured by this gunfire from the Israelis. And a great many of them were permanently maimed. The Israelis deliberately shot out people's eyes and kneecapped people. There are 10,000-plus maimed Palestinians who were unarmed protesters who were maimed by Israeli gunfire during the Great March of Return.

My first article on the Alexa Storm Operation on October 7th said that non-violence (The Great March of Return) didn't work so they had to shoot their way out of the concentration camp. The way they shot themselves out was that they used drone technology in an unforeseen way….

(For the rest, listen to the whole show, or read the transcript that accompanies each of my podcasts here at my Substack.)