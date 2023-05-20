Jafar Ramini on 75th Anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba—Which He Experienced at Age 5

Jafar Ramini, Palestinian writer and political analyst, joins us from Australia to discuss the recent 75th anniversary of the Nakba—the “Palestinian Holocaust”—which he experienced personally:

“Jafar was born in Jenin, Northern Palestine on May 21st, 1943. He was 5 years old when he and his family had to flee the terror of the Zionist militia. He lived in London for 53 years, before emigrating to Perth, West Australia two years ago. Jafar will be 80 years old tomorrow. Justice for the people of Palestine is his life-long commitment.”