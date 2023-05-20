Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Jafar Ramini on 75th Anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba—Which He Experienced at Age 5
2
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:10
-57:10

Jafar Ramini on 75th Anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba—Which He Experienced at Age 5

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
May 20, 2023
2
1
Share

Jafar Ramini, Palestinian writer and political analyst, joins us from Australia to discuss the recent 75th anniversary of the Nakba—the “Palestinian Holocaust”—which he experienced personally:

“Jafar was born in Jenin, Northern Palestine on May 21st, 1943. He was 5 years old when he and his family had to flee the terror of the Zionist militia. He lived in London for 53 years, before emigrating to Perth, West Australia two years ago. Jafar will be 80 years old tomorrow. Justice for the people of Palestine is his life-long commitment.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett