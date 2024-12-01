Israel-Backed Al Qaeda Terrorists Storm Aleppo

Rumble link Bitchute link Spotfund donations Paypal donations

The Syrian Army is pressing ahead with its operations to confront and expel foreign-backed terrorists from the country's north and northwestern provinces. Reports on the ground say that the Syrian military backed by the Russian Air Force struck the terror groups in villages of Hazarin and Al-Raqeya in the southern countryside of the province of Idlib. Airstrikes also targeted positions of Al-Nusra Front Terror Group around Khan Sheikhoun south of Idlib and Morek in the northern countryside of Hama. The Syrian military says it has reinforced its defense lines with various means of fire, personnel and equipment in areas where clashes are underway with the terrorists. The army also says it's managed to secure a number of areas including Ma'ardis. According to the Syrian media, nearly terrorists have been killed in three days of fighting. Clashes between the army and the terrorists erupted after attack theory groups, including al-Nusra Front, launched a surprise attack on northern and northwestern parts of Syria on Wednesday.

And reactions and condemnations continue pouring in over the resurgence of foreign-backed terrorism in Syria. The Arab League has issued a statement stressing the need to respect the sovereignty and preserve the territorial integrity of Syria. League Secretary General Ahmed Abu Ghait expressed concerns over the continuous developments that Syria is witnessing and their impacts on civilians. In a phone call, the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country stands with Syria and supports it in combating terrorism and unifying its territory. The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudanian and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein expressed their country's support, saying that Syria's security and stability are linked to Iraq's national security. In a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yivan Gil expressed country solidarity with the Syrian people and government, calling on the international community to condemn terrorist attacks in Syria.

And now joining us at Saidiya, Morocco, is Dr. Kevin Barrett, editor at Veterans Today. Pleasure to have you on, Dr. Barrett. I hope you're safe and doing well. What are we to make sure of this resurgence of terrorism in Syria, their objectives and their backers?

Well, the first question is, why now? The timing is crucial to understanding what's going on. And it's obviously not a coincidence that this happened at exactly the same moment that the genocidal Zionist occupation entity is changing its focus from its unsuccessful war on Lebanon, in which it was forced to accept essentially a defeat, to a war on Syria. It's now trying to take out the Lebanese people's ability to defend themselves, which they did so successfully, by going into Syria and attacking Syria and trying to cut off any means that supporters of Lebanese independence will be able to use to help ensure that Hezbollah and the patriotic forces in Lebanon will be able to continue to defend themselves successfully in the future.

So the Zionist entity attacked Syria. And at the same moment, these takfiri terrorists who are armed and supported by the Zionist entity's backers in Washington, D.C., also attacked Syria. Clearly, this is a coordinated operation. It's not only a response to the Zionists' loss in their war on Lebanon, but it's also an attempt to bring back the divide and conquer strategy to try to do something about the success that Chinese-backed and to some extent Russian-backed diplomacy has had in uniting the region against the Zionists. The leadership of the Gulf Arab regimes, which had been very pro-Zionist in the past, has awakened to the futility of accepting the Zionists as a permanent entity. They've seen this genocide. They know their people will never stand for that. And so they have gone along with these Chinese backed efforts to bring together the whole region in a kind of a peaceful settlement and solution to some of the smaller differences, which will allow the region to settle the big problem, which is this genocidal Zionist occupation of Palestine.

And so the forces that don't like that and that want to break the region apart and to turn the different countries against each other are panicking. That's why they're now trying to ramp up this war on Syria.

But it's not working. As we've seen, the leadership in all regional countries is standing strong. And let's hope that Turkey wakes up and that the Turkish leadership realizes that this divide-and-conquer Oded Yinon strategy is aimed at them as well, and that Kurdish separatist extremists are going to be armed and turned against them in the same way that the Takfiri terrorists are being armed and turned against Syria.

And it's ironic you say that because we often hear so many regional countries, Dr. Barrett, always allude to that exact thing, that the Zionist entities' actions in West Asia do nothing but perpetrate more destabilization, insecurity, and instability for everyone in the region.

That's right. That's what it's there to do. You know, there are conspiracy theories that might be true, like so many conspiracy theories, that in fact, the reason or one of the reasons that the West supports this seemingly completely counterproductive and out-of-control genocidal Zionist entity is precisely to create so many problems in the region that it will never be successful. That is, to prevent the region from finding ways to unite and to trade productively, to get more and more political and economic unity and to become a major player in the world.

And so the forces that don't want West Asia to succeed have conspired to implant this inherently genocidal Zionist entity right there in the heart of the region, in the Holy Land. It's holy to the majority of the world's population. It is holy to four billion Christians and Muslims, along with a few million Jews, a fraction of 1% of the Abrahamic monotheists, who all look to that Holy Land as kind of the heart of their culture and their heritage.

And so by essentially destroying it and creating this Antichrist project in the Holy Land, they are sticking a dagger into the heart of West Asia. And the purpose of that is to try to ensure perpetual chaos and failure in West Asia. But the West Asian governments are starting to wake up to this, and I don't think they're going to continue to fall for this Oded-Yanon divide and conquer project for very long.

And before we let you go really quick, the West's ultimate objective when it comes to Syria—do you feel they're still after regime change? And why, when the U.S. is already occupying parts of Syria and looting its natural resources, what is there left for the West in Syria?

I don't think the West believes that it's going to succeed in imposing regime change on Syria. But I think that the so-called West, which is largely occupied by the Zionists— there's an ideological consensus among perhaps almost half of the Zionist billionaires who control the West, people who are fanatically loyal to this bizarre Zionist occupation project—I don't think that the West, the people who think about the strategic interest of the West (as opposed to fanatical Zionists) really believe that there is any realistic chance that they're going to get that regime change in Syria that they thought they could get fifteen years ago.

Instead, I think that they see this as a strategic move to try to cut off Syria from Lebanon, to increase the pressure on the resistance front, to increase pressure on Russia as Russia is on the brink of victory in Ukraine. Russia has also been a backer of the stability of the region and of the Syrian government.

So I think they're trying to increase pressure on their adversaries. And as I said earlier, they're coordinating this move with the Zionist attack on Syria as the Zionists turn from Lebanon to Syria while they continue their genocide of Gaza.