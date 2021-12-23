Islamic Scholars Jowad al-Ansari and Alamdar Zaidi Discuss the End Times with Convert Andrew Israel

Part 2 of a two-hour “interfaith eschatology” show ( listen to Part 1 )

Ahl ul-Bayt (Shia) Muslim scholars Alamdar Zaidi and Jowad Al-Ansari are joined by American Shia convert Andrew Israel to discuss their understanding of the End Times. The Jafari (Shia) school of Islamic thought puts great emphasis on the End Times and eagerly awaits the return of the 12th Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, who will battle the Antichrist (Dajjal) paving the way for the return of Christ.

Alamdar Zaidi is an author and translator of books by leading Islamic scholars. An engineer by training, he began studying the Qur’an and the Nahj-ul-Balagha during the 1970s and became a supporter of Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution in Iran. His most recent book is a translation of the Letters to Western Youths by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Jowad al-Ansari is the founder of the National Association of Islamic Chaplains. Also an author of religious books, and a student of eschatology, he is fluent in Arabic, Farsi, and English and is a student of Grand Ayatollah Vaheed Khorasani of Howze Ilmiyeh Qum.

Andrew Israel (Islamic name Muhammad al-Mahdi) converted from Judaism to Shia Islam during Ramadan in May 2019. As his name(s) would indicate, Andrew is obviously someone with an interest in eschatology!