Gordon Duff on What’s Really Going on in Ukraine
Gordon Duff on What’s Really Going on in Ukraine

Kevin Barrett
Mar 13, 2022
Gordon Duff of Veterans Today discussing the fake news story claiming Russia attacked a maternity hospital (it was staged with crisis actors, and we caught them red-handed!) He’ll also go over VT’s exclusive intel drop from Russia’s GRU explaining what they say is really going on, as well as the countless other MSM-suppressed Ukraine war stories VT has been churning out on an hourly basis.

