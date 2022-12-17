Gordon Duff on Victor Bout & Tucker’s “CIA Killed JFK”

Gordon Duff of TheIntelDrop.com offers an insider’s view of the Victor Bout affair, Tucker Carlson’s “CIA killed JFK” episode, and more. Gordon told me before the interview that in his early days with the Company he met key characters depicted in Oliver Stone’s JFK. Unlike Piper and Guyenot, Gordon Duff blames CIA Nazis (Allan Dulles and friends) more than Zionists. He also reminded me that our mutual acquaintance Dmitri Khalezov, whose 9/11 revelations range from plausible to ridiculous, was living with Victor Bout in Thailand when Bout was arrested.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe