Gordon Duff on Lebanese protestors shot by snipers for exposing Israeli nuking of Beirut
Gordon Duff on Lebanese protestors shot by snipers for exposing Israeli nuking of Beirut

Kevin Barrett
Oct 18, 2021
Ex-intel-insider Gordon Duff of Veterans Today has garnered almost half a million reads for “The Beirut Nuclear Coverup as Protests Break Out, Oct. 2021 Over Lies.” And that’s just in English. His analysis of the Beirut blast has reached tens of millions in Arabic and Farsi.

Duff writes:

“The people of Lebanon were victimized, not once by a nuclear attack by Israel but by their own leaders and corrupt press.  They still aren’t taking it. Gunfire broke out in Beirut when snipers under the control of Saudi Arabia, using paid contractors trained by the US, attacked a Hezbollah led protest.  Behind it all is the investigation by incorruptible Judge Tarek Bitar.

“Bitar has received evidence of two things:

  • There was no “fertilizer explosion” a year ago.  Fertilizer can’t explode unless carefully mixed into an explosive compound called ANFO.  Get the mix wrong, nothing happens.  Bagged fertilizer is far from a compound made in an explosives factory…it is totally inert…won’t even burn.

  • Then there are all the videos of the missiles…with fake editing by CNN and their Israeli partners, not just the missiles but the Israeli F 16s as well with many videos of them diving over apartment buildings before the massive blast.

“Doctors were forced to treat radiation patients improperly, misdiagnose them and then cover up the real number of deaths…and the outbreak of cancers since…” (full article)

Kevin Barrett
Kevin Barrett
