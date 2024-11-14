Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
The Ballad of Genocide Don
12
6
0:00
-1:21

The Ballad of Genocide Don

Or, "Genocide Joe Hosts Hitler"
Kevin Barrett
Nov 14, 2024
12
6
Share

Patronize the Poet

The Ballad of Genocide Don

There once was a scumbag named Genocide Joe

With a big genocidal baton.

But Genocide Joe got too senile and old

So he passed it to Genocide Don.

-

Though Genocide Don was a Hitler, Joe’d said,

He invited him in for a chat.

And they sat by the fire, and liar-to-liar

Joe told Don he didn’t look fat.

-

And you don’t look senile, you hair-sniffing penile

dementia-brained dickhead, Don said.

Joe told Don to fuck off, and they laughed till they coughed

About how many Gazans were dead.

-

Those two assholes sat there flapping, fouling the air

The way all scumbag leaders hobnob.

Don told Genocide Joe: “You killed ‘em! Way to go!”

And Joe told Don to finish the job.

-

There once was a scumbag named Genocide Joe

With a big genocidal baton.

But Genocide Joe got too senile and old

So he passed it to Genocide Don.

Discussion about this podcast

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Mees Baaijen vs. Laurent Guyenot: “Is the World Domination Project Jewish?”
  Kevin Barrett
Israel’s Economic Implosion: “Genocide Blowback” Threatens the Zionist Entity...
  Kevin Barrett
Amsterdam Soccer Riots: Worse Than the Holocaust?
  Kevin Barrett
Captain Dan Hanley on Who Really Hijacked America on 9/11
  Kevin Barrett
Trump "Wins" US Presidential Selection
  Kevin Barrett
Alan Sabrosky on Whether This Election Matters
  Kevin Barrett
Does It Matter Who Wins the Election?
  Kevin Barrett