The Ballad of Genocide Don
There once was a scumbag named Genocide Joe
With a big genocidal baton.
But Genocide Joe got too senile and old
So he passed it to Genocide Don.
-
Though Genocide Don was a Hitler, Joe’d said,
And they sat by the fire, and liar-to-liar
Joe told Don he didn’t look fat.
-
And you don’t look senile, you hair-sniffing penile
dementia-brained dickhead, Don said.
Joe told Don to fuck off, and they laughed till they coughed
About how many Gazans were dead.
-
Those two assholes sat there flapping, fouling the air
The way all scumbag leaders hobnob.
Don told Genocide Joe: “You killed ‘em! Way to go!”
And Joe told Don to finish the job.
-
There once was a scumbag named Genocide Joe
With a big genocidal baton.
But Genocide Joe got too senile and old
So he passed it to Genocide Don.
The Ballad of Genocide Don