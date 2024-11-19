Alexander Wolfheze on Amsterdam Psy-Op

Rumble link Bitchute link (Note: The above video ends at 39:10 due to an inexplicable Skype video recording glitch. For the audio and text of the full 55 minutes see my Substack.)

Alexander Wolfheze writes: “Because I am originally from Holland and I happened to be here during the November 7 Amsterdam psy-op, you might be interested in having me on your show to give you a close-up account.” For background check out “Genocidal Zionist Thugs Get Beat Up in Amsterdam: Pro-genocide media cry out while they strike you“: “Viral video reveals Israeli hooligans attacked Dutch police while instigating Amsterdam unrest“; and “The media’s role in lying about Amsterdam violence just keeps getting darker.”

Below is a lightly-edited transcript of the interview.

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to the version of Truth Jihad Radio. I'm Kevin Barrett, waging the all-out struggle for truth here on the Internet airwaves since 2006, offering a video podcast now. We are definitely moving ahead in the world, well, in some ways, and going back two steps in other ways. Be that as it may, we have a great show coming up tonight.

Alexander Wolfheze is one of the most interesting authors out there. He's definitely among the very top leading Muslim intellectuals in Europe. And he is going to talk about the November 7th PSYOP in Amsterdam.

Alexander writes for Arktos, which is a really interesting publishing house often associated with the so-called European New Right. They have a wide variety of authors and outlooks there, so I wouldn't get too hung up on the left-right paradigm personally.

Alexander Wolfheze has published a number of very interesting pieces. Hhe's got a PhD in humanities. He's a student of Semitic languages and cultures. He's got cultural anthropology experience. He's authored a number of publications in Near East cultural history.

So, hey, welcome, Alexander. How are you?

Alexander Wolfheze: Good evening from where I am. Nice to see you. Thank you for having me on the show. It's an honor to be here. And thank you for the introduction. I would like to add that the Semitic languages I studied mainly pertain to ancient languages. Assyrology is my specialization. That being said, I do know Hebrew and I do know Aramaic.

Interesting. So between your Middle Eastern languages and my interest in modern standard Arabic and to some extent Quranic Arabic and Moroccan Darija, we cover a fairly wide array of Semitic languages.

Yeah. It's difficult to call us anti-Semites because of that. I studied Southern Semitic languages as well, so I have an additional qualification in that. That's Ge'ez, the church language of ancient Ethiopia, and modern Amharic, which are also Semitic languages. People tend to forget that.

So far from being anti-Semites, we're actually sort of adopted Semites. We spent much of our lives becoming Semites. Because what is a Semite? It's somebody who speaks a Semitic language. And the great majority of Semitic language speakers in today's world, of course, speak Arabic or some dialect thereof. So if you're against Arabs and on the side of the people who are genociding Arabs in Palestine, I guess that would make you anti-Semitic. And that isn't us, is it?

Not at all. I also make strong objection against anybody using the name Jewish. To use this kind of term, you should know what you're talking about, and these terms are being manipulated, they are being used by the people above us, to gain a blank check from history under false pretenses.

I must add to that that I'm in the Netherlands at the moment. Free speech here is not as broadly defined as it is in the United States or other places. So I will have to walk the line on that. But I guess we can say that the standard discourse that is currently still in place in Holland is shaking. And of course, that's also being borne out by the (November 7) events that have taken place that are the reason for you asking me on the show today.

Yes. we're going to talk about the November 7th attack on Amsterdam by Israeli hooligans, who seemed to be part of an orchestrated operation to start violence and then have the Jewish Zionist controlled media—I can say that, though I don't know if you're allowed to—but the media obviously was expected to dutifully report it all as always being the fault of the other guy (goy). Basically, every conflict between so-called Jews and so-called non-Jews or goyim has been so reported by Jewish historiographers and media reporters throughout most of history.

That leads to that question: You just mentioned that the word Jewish itself is problematic. Maybe you could elaborate on that.

Anybody that studies Semitic languages goes through a long list of languages before he starts studying them to know what they are. And then he finds out that there used to be a language called Hebrew, spoken in the time before Christ, resurrected fairly recently, but having the shape and form of Aramaic mostly. It has an Aramaic pronunciation, an Aramaic grammar to a certain extent. It's a very artificial construct. Anybody that looks at that immediately starts asking questions.

And if you compare the content of the Jewish state, so the state called Israel at the moment, to the Jewish tradition, there are also large discrepancies. So there is a discontinuity as well in that.

Now we are seeing a shape-shifting: Different words are being used to cover different phenomena in different times, but always according to certain political agendas. Now, of course, that's true for many identities and many terms around the world. But in this particular case, it has been weaponized to an extent that should caution us to any kind of use of these terms. Be very careful to define them correctly beforehand.

Well, the term Jewish has usually been first bandied about in today's discourse as a kind of ethnic identity with religious roots. People today who consider themselves Jewish may or may not go to a synagogue, although probably a majority of them still go through bar mitzvah and things like that. And so they have some kind of connection with religious roots to a tradition that seems to hold up the Torah, the Talmud, and to some extent the Kabbalah as their scriptural sources. And probably the majority, certainly of the more wealthy and powerful people in this ethnic identity group, don't really believe strongly in any religion. They are secular materialists in outlook, but they still maintain that ethnic connection to their religious roots.

So this is the way that "Jewish" is usually used, including when it's used for the so-called Jewish state of Israel, a nationalistic project based on that ethnic identity and its discourse. So what I just laid out is kind of the common mainstream understanding of the use of the term Jewish. In what sense is that wrong or does it need to be critiqued?

Well, there is this name that was attached to the Iranian (retaliatory) attack earlier this year on Israel. It was called True Promise. Most people in the West don't know that it's a term taken from the Koran, the holy book of the Muslims, and it comes from a surah (chapter) that is often referred to as Bani Israel. "True Promise" is a quote from an important sentence reminding the Bani Israel, which means the sons of Israel, of their ancient covenant with God. And it reminds them that they have to keep the promises that they have made according to this covenant.

So exactly as you said, most people that are now Jewish in the United States, or call themselves Jewish in America or in Europe, do not stick to any of these covenants. They do not attach value to them, at least not to the extent that it influences their daily lives. Religious conviction in these circles is also very small. It even goes so far in Europe, in my country, Holland, that many people that are just Jewish from, for example, their father's side or grandfather's side. They call themselves Jewish despite the fact that they're not even recognized as such by Orthodox rabbis.

So the whole identity has been blurred. It has been watered down. And it has been distorted and it has been secularized. I think this is a very important thing to keep in mind.

I'd like to remind the audience that there are groups which keep the Torah Covenant, which is of course an older covenant than Christianity and Islam, that are not specifically Jewish. There are people I visited in Lithuania. They're called the Karayi. They are a Turkish nation that also still has a Turkish language spoken. They adopted certain tenets of Torah Judaism, and they keep them quite strictly, without the Talmud and without rabbinical prescriptions.

And of course, there are also lines where ethnicity and religion are more closely connected. I refer to the Brooklyn Talmud, a group of people that adheres to a more biblical source, but also in a more purified version, and they do not recognize the State of Israel.

Both of these groups that are just quoted keep themselves very far removed from this modern phenomenon, this secular phenomenon called Israel, the State of Israel.

Would you agree that the whole Zionist project grows out of a radical messianic millenarian interpretation of Judaism that in past times would have been called a heretical, extremely radical, extremist, satanic strand of Judaism? Some of the Zionists were involved in kabbalistic Judaism of various types, but basically this particular spin-off from Judaism that created zionism is an apocalyptic messianic version that looks toward the prophecies that one day Jews will conquer the goyim and rule the world and make the world a paradise, mainly for themselves, and that this is connected with the Jewish return to the so-called promised land. (It calls for) Jews to satanically rebel against God. Instead of waiting for God to take them back to the promised land, they invade the promised land, commit abominations, spill blood.

And the groups behind this, the Sabbateans and Frankists, also go so far as to systematically violate the Ten Commandments. That is, their commandments are thou shalt kill, thou shalt commit adultery, and so on and so forth. So this offshoot of Judaism, which looks forward to a complete liberation from the law, a complete liberation from traditional Judaism by way of a messianic kind of event in which the whole world radically changes in favor of these particular Jews. I don't think that's real Judaism, but that's a spin-off from Judaism that led to Zionism.

Yusuf Hindi has written about this. I'm working on translating his first volume of Occident et Islam, which lays this out. Do you agree with that interpretation?

Yes. I spoke to Hindi myself in an interview. He's of course somebody that connects this whole issue to geopolitics, what's going on right now. And in this sense, I also advise people to read his books if they're able to read French. I don't think they're translated yet.

I expect to have a translation of his first volume done by early 2025.

Perfect. Yeah, well, people who want to familiarize themselves with his work and do not know French can go to the website geopolitica.ru and they can type in there just the title of my article, which is a book review, a quite substantial book review of one of his books, and they can find a summary of his thought. It's called "Liberation Philosophy." So if you go to geopolitica.com, and search for "Liberation Philosophy," you will find an outline of Yusuf Hindi's work.

In any case, of course, I agree with what you are saying fully. You refer to Sabatai Tzvi, who, of course, became Muslim, and who died in a city called Ulcinj on the Albanian coast. And his thought, of course, went through Jacob Frank and into Western Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries.

And his belief system spread. Holland, my country, was one of the centers of that. It was one of the places where Zevi's work was received. And there were all kinds of offshoots of heretical thinking—even heretical within the rabbinical tradition—that flourished in that time. Semi-mystical options being created in Jewish print shops here. Most of that work is not publicly available, but people who study it in universities can find all kinds of background information.

Readers who are not sufficiently familiar with conspiracy theory would do well to remember that in America, part of the ruling elite actually belongs to a Frankist background. So John Kerry, for example, and Madeleine Albright, are coming from, let's say, lineages that can trace themselves to the Frankist heresy. There is a continuity of programming, there is a continuity of fault, and there is a continuity of geopolitical effects of these heresies, but I think we are approaching a kind of culmination point at this stage.

I agree. And the interesting thing about this is that these people have such a radical religious or some would say anti-religious program. But the search for truth, which is at the heart of both religion and philosophy, doesn't really seem to be very dear to their hearts. They seem to be pathological, systematic liars. And a good example of this is this apparent PSYOP that happened on November 7th when Israeli Mossad agents accompanied fans of the Israeli football team to Amsterdam in an apparent pre-planned operation in which after their resounding defeat—they lost 5-0—Israeli fans or soccer hooligans, as we call them in America, football hooligans in Europe, went on a rampage in Amsterdam, attacking people and starting fights and riots. And they managed to get this reported in the media as a terrible anti-Semitic program against the poor, innocent visiting Israeli Jews.

So you were there when this happened. What's the connection between Zionism and its roots in a kind of satanic heresy from Judaism and this kind of bizarre attack on Amsterdam that was reported absolutely backwards in the media?

Well, we are all, of course, counting these years on October surprises, but that was not to be. So instead of that, we had the November surprise in Holland, our own 9/11, let's say.

A little bit background to this: Amsterdam is one of the poles, the heartlands of what I would call proto-globalism (which has developed into contemporary) globalism. The ideology, the vogue ideology attached to it as well, is being spread by the ones who rule us in the West. We can call that the G-O-G, the Globalist Occupation Regime, just to have a term. And that G-O-G, of course, has decided that Amsterdam is a fitting place to operate in.

The background to this is that Amsterdam holds symbolic meaning in many senses. And many European writers are aware of that. So if you look at a writer like Gustav Meyrink, who wrote The Green Face about the mystical and magical quality of Amsterdam. Albert Camus, the French writer who was, of course, from Algeria, specified it more precisely. He said this city, which is located under sea level officially, has symbolic meaning in its construction. So there are seven circles—seven circles of hell—the center being, of course, the red light district. Camus didn't feel particularly well when he visited Amsterdam because he was sensitive to this kind of thing.

In any case, that's the symbolic background. Now to say that Amsterdam was, of course, already, let's say, part of Jewish tradition. And Holland has now been again at the forefront of what I would call the Israelization of Europe, the Zionization of Europe.

So immediately after October 7th, 2023, Holland was the first country to get a real neo-Zionist government. There was led into power the party that belongs to the gentleman called Gild Wilders, the famous Islam basher. He was not personally invited into the government, but the prime ministership was given to the head of the intelligence services. He was not elected, he didn't receive a single vote, he was just appointed. Part of the party of Wilders, together with some coalition partners, was led to rule.

Which means, of course, that immediately discourse in Holland changed. The political climate has turned toward violence, and the propensity for violence has been in the air for a long time. And exactly at that time, after the appointment of this new cabinet, this new government here, and this new reality here, we are seeing this program being implemented through the hooligans—who, by the way, also visited Greece before and who afterwards visited Paris.

So there is a system in this, and I believe that there are certain PSYOP operations aspects that we should remember. It happened just before the memory date of Kristallnacht, something that the mainstream media here did not neglect to exploit, saying, "look how many years later, again, something bad is happening to a certain kind of people" who, of course, call themselves Israelis. But of course, the Israeli cries out in pain as he hits you. That is what's happened here as well.

Fortunately, the whole psyop didn't go that well, because social media is prevalent in public discourse in Holland, and many pictures leaked out and many stories came out, and the mainstream media had a very difficult task to convince anybody of this story. It's so fake and so shallow that even convinced boomers and convinced Zionists have trouble adhering to it.

That is not to say that it will not work. I believe it is more a pretext than really a PSYOP in the sense that it should convince everybody. I think to a certain extent the PSYOP is even meant to segregate people according to intelligence, much like 9/11 in America. I mean, some buildings imploded in New York and some didn't. So that's already a selection point for intelligence or lack of intelligence, for conformity and nonconformity. And I think the same applies to Holland.

So it's a core public they're addressing, and policy statements they are making. That's how I look at it.

One guy who passed the intelligence test was Bender, a young man with a YouTube channel who was out there following these Israeli football hooligans around and filming them as they launched their violent attack on Amsterdam. And he got threatened, but kept filming. That was kind of an interesting document. So as you say, it seems like the younger people are less likely to be taken in by this kind of thing, because they're getting their news from people like Bender, whereas it's the retiring boomers who are maybe not paying attention or don't have enough brain cells left who are buying the propaganda line from mainstream media.

So yeah, this was really kind of a pathetic psyop in a way. 9/11 was actually pathetic too. There's no reason anyone should have believed that those buildings just fell down from fires, or that the first successful hijackings in two decades had happened in this particular way by these particular people. And they couldn't even get the alleged hijackers' names straight. Tcouldn't produce any evidence that any of them were on the planes, etc., etc. That was pretty crazy, too.

The level of violence in New York in and in Washington was so much higher (than 11/7 in Amsterdam), it was so shocking, that it prevented people from thinking clearly. But in Amsterdam, the level of violence was pretty low level. It actually doesn't even rise to the level of really a good football hooligan riot. So I think that perhaps made it easier for people to look at Bender's video and look at the stuff on social media and realize that mainstream media was lying.

Well, of course, you're from America, so you faced their 9/11. And that was a very violent event. No matter how fake it was, it was very violent.

And you mentioned that here, of course, in Holland, what happened here was very mild in comparison. That's true. But you should not forget Europe is emasculated. I don't know how to say it another way. It has been so much, I don't know how to say it differently, feminized. people are susceptible to fear on very small subjects. Even small events can scatter their bubble and they're afraid and they retreat and take refuge with the mainstream media. Among a certain section of population that is really a problem.

Another issue here is that Holland functions as a kind of safe zone for what I call the globalized government. There are certain safe zones in Europe that they like to maintain. One of them is, of course, Greece. Many people from the Zionist entity are currently pushing up real estate prices by buying reserve houses. Another one is, of course, Budapest, called Jewdapest by other people. And another one is Paris. And another one is, of course, Holland. Holland is quite important as a refuge, as a place of reserve and refuge and fallback.

We have seen other weird events in Holland before. I'd like to remind people that

some years ago, an Israeli cargo plane crashed into some buildings in Amsterdam. Probably there was some form of uranium in them, so many people afterwards got sick. And this scandal has also been swept under the rug.

So the November 7 psyop was not the first time that such a thing occurs here. And I think the manipulation of the Dutch public is not irrelevant to to the GOG, to the globalist occupation government. They really need Holland on their side, which also is reflected in the political arena. As I said, it is the first country with a real Zionist government.

And I advise people to pay attention to what happens in Holland. Holland tends to be a kind of a place where things happen first. It was the first place where a real the PVV party, the Zionist PVV party, was established, the first country in Europe where the alt-right party for democracy was established, the first country where the technocrat government with intelligence signature was established last year, and now the first government that is promoting, in a certain sense, Islamophobia as a political line. So that's quite a quick shift, quite an interesting shift.

I'd like to remind our audience that as we are speaking at this time, November 15 at 6 o'clock in the evening, the government in Holland is in emergency consultation, because it is probably going to fall. It might fall any moment, because the resignations have occurred within the government. There is a Moroccan lady in that government. That government is, of course, founded on a very slim majority in parliament. So any loss will cause the government to fall.

That lady, a Muslim of Moroccan descent, has exited the government. And she claims, quite interestingly, that within government itself, within government consultations, last Monday, there was offending language being used between ministers, between people in the government. It stands to reason that it would be an Islamophobe insult that was hurled at her. And she has exited the government, and there is a crisis because of this going on right now.

So this whole affair in Amsterdam that we had with supporters continued through rioting over a number of days. And it now has political consequences as well.

That's interesting. Maybe you could talk a little bit more about the Moroccan diaspora in Holland and how it relates to this. The reporting in the mainstream media about this was a November 7th event was skewed towards sort of blaming these Moroccan or Muslim cab drivers who were supposedly using social media to orchestrate their pogroms against the poor, innocent Jewish soccer hooligans. And naturally, the European New Right, which you're actually a part of, seems to be the majority opinion is not very friendly towards immigration from Morocco and other Muslim countries and indeed other places as well. But they always seem to emphasize the religious side of it and talk about "Muslim" immigration. which always strikes me as strange. I'm not sure if the immigration problem is really that much of a matter of religion. In any case, what's the background there in terms of the ethnic composition in Amsterdam and in the relationship there to this crisis?

Well, of course, Europe has been an American colony since 1945, since the coming of NATO. Since then, there has not been really a much independent political entity. What has happened Globalist policies have been pushed through the European Union, which is of course also an instrument of globalist power, through NATO, affecting foreign policy. And one of the policies that was implemented in the 60s, it was mass immigration as it happened in other Western European countries. What happened was that in that time, the early 60s, some countries were eager to send surplus population to Holland, supposedly to work. But in fact, what happened is that Morocco emptied its jails and sent its poorest people north, actually, to Holland. Some of these people did very well here. They worked here. Others, they started their own businesses. But integration problems, of course, occurred as was predictable, as was planned.

So I believe that this whole immigration issue here, it was artificially constructed. It's not a homegrown issue. It has been an imposition by a globalist regime. That's first of all. Second of all, the problem with the Moroccan people here is that they have been overrepresented in crime. They have been overrepresented in all kinds of social problems that Dutch people loathe them for. But this loathing has, of course, also been manipulated by the people who are ruling. So what they did is never punish people that should be punished, although even, for example, young criminals in the circle of Moroccans were not punished, even when their parents and their elders called for punishment.

Another thing that has happened is that Dutch people that were affected by problems were never taken serious and they were demonized. So this has created an ethnic divide in an otherwise ethnically monolithic country before, an ethnic divide. But this ethnic divide we cannot talk about. There's all kinds of taboos in the political sphere in Holland, and one of them is ethnicity. So what happens instead is that the only discourse that could be held is the religious discourse. The majority of the indigenous Dutch people at this moment have been secularized, so 60 percent probably is secular. They do not believe in God. They do not believe in any kind of religion. And they are susceptible to Islamophobia because it reminds them that there is still a religious presence in Holland now through Islam.

And this creates a lot of tension because a big part of the native Dutch population has not only been secularized, they have also degenerated. They have lost family values, they have lost family structures, they have lost their work ethic even, which is quite something for Holland. And this problem creates a very artificial situation in which parts of the Dutch native populations are degenerated to abhorrent levels, while immigrants often have higher families values, higher ethical values than native Dutch. And this is being felt, this is being noticed by people, and this causes a lot of friction.

So Islamophobia on the political level is, of course, very eager to exploit this phenomenon and has by this also had a success in the political arena. So we should not forget Wilders' party, the Islamophobe Party, PVV, is the biggest party in the country. But it never addresses ethnicity. They only address religion in the form of Islam, which is, of course, also something that fits very well to the agenda there. The (PVV) paymasters are rumored to be, and I actually think proven to be, Tel Aviv, the Zionist entity.

Geert Wilders is known as somebody that has a triple alliance. It's Israel first, America second, and Holland last.

So this is well known. He even admits it. His visits to the Israeli embassy here, his consultations, they are well established. His links with the Zionist network are very well established. There's no doubt about that.

So it is the Islamophobia. It fits into a societal condition. It is politically opportune and it fits into the larger geopolitical agenda of the Zionist entity.

It sounds like Holland is under Israeli occupation, maybe even more than the U.S., which is saying something. And that would explain why when Israeli football hooligans invade Amsterdam and attack people, attack cars, police cars, attack cab drivers, tear down Palestinian flags, assault people on the streets, and generally start riots, and that this invasion of Holland from a foreign country, which normally would be reported as such in the local media, seems to have been reported backwards in the media. That leads to the question of how does the Dutch media cover these things? Obviously, there is a thriving social and alternative media out there. But to what extent does the average Dutch person get a range of viewpoints? And to what extent might they be aware of the way that the mainstream media is lying to them about this attack on Holland by Israel?

Well, we are having a situation that, as in America, here in Holland, we have a legacy media. This legacy media still serves for a neoliberal boomer constituency who still vote. There are many who do not in Holland. And this section of the population is caught up in the psy-op. But even there, there are cracks.

Because I knew we were going to have this program today, I went through the sadomasochistic pleasure of watching the Dutch television, which I otherwise never do.

I think it's just masochistic, probably.

Yes, it is. But I did notice that even in this perfect Potemkin village of the Dutch media landscape, cracks are appearing. The psy-op was so shabby and so facile that even Dutch people who are very comfortable and who actually do not want to think at all have problems swallowing it hook and sinker.

So there are cracks in it. Even in the mainstream, there are some critical articles appearing, which is quite significant in Holland. Then, as you said, there are the social media, there is alternative media. I believe that anybody with a brain in Holland knows by now what is the reality behind the events in Amsterdam. I think what we are left with is an almost Soviet situation in which 90 percent of the population, or maybe slightly less, is aware of the grotesque lies and the total Potemkin village quality of political discourse, but simply doesn't speak out, has been intimidated, has been silenced, is fatalistic in all kinds of ways.

But that does not apply to the ethnic minorities that are living in Holland, such as the Moroccan and the Turkish communities. These have their own thriving media. They also access media in their own country. So they are not dependent on the mainstream discourse at all. They never respected it and they will never be convinced by it.

And these people, these minorities, they have quite influence on younger Dutch people. They share colleges, they share workplaces where real life interaction,not fake social media interaction, takes place. There is a lot of cross-pollination, a lot of cross-referencing. And you can see that the rioting that happened also and the demonstrations that followed it, also attracted a lot of Dutch indigenous sympathizers to the thoughts of the people that were standing for Palestine and the people that were standing up to the football hooligans from Tel Aviv.

So it raises the question of whether the defense of Amsterdam that was primarily by the Moroccan immigrant community...Will it eventually permeate into the consciousness of the people of Holland that their country was attacked by a genocidal foreign entity, by thugs who ran rampant in the streets, instigating violence? And that the people who defended Holland were in fact Muslim immigrants who have become Dutch after however many generations? That makes me wonder whether there's any possibility that the higher civilizational level of the best of these immigrants that you mentioned, the people who still believe in God, who have uh interest in higher things in life, who haven't suffered the materialist secular degeneration that has produced the lower moral and spiritual levels among the indigenous Dutch people...might the higher values among the better segment of the immigrant population actually inspire the younger Dutch people to find their way back to those higher values? Is there anything like that occurring?

This, of course, is already occurring. And I believe that the timing of this operation is not entirely coincidental. I believe that the system, the political system, the establishment as it is sitting in Europe, pro-NATO, pro-globalist, is on its last legs. They have reached the ultimate limits of how much can be lied, how much can be cheated, how much perverted discourses can be put on the people. And at this inflection point, I believe that the Zionists have opted for flight forward. So they are opting for a strategy of provocation, of genetic provocation as well, and there are accounting on political action taken against the immigrant population by the now installed Islamophobic traitors that are in the government.

Now, we can see that already in legislation being prepared, for example, although there have been many years that there have been problems between immigrants from Muslim countries, but also others, and indigenous people, the first time that there has been a serious proposition to take passports and citizenship away from these people is now. It never has happened when Dutch issues, indigenous Dutch concerns, had to be met. But at the moment the Zionists press a button, it happens.

Similarly, there were never border controls. Holland has been without borders in many senses since the start of the EU. But from the 7th of November onwards, or 7th of December, one month later, there will be border controls again permanently. So this is something that was impossible before, but it has been realized at a switch, just after the Amsterdam riots.

So we can see the political activation of the elite that has been prepared. The Islamophobe party on top, they have been activated, and I believe that this flight forward mechanism means that extreme measures are in the pipeline and no backing down will happen. I believe we are reaching a real inflection point here at which discourse itself is not sufficient. Only kinetic action, including the stripping of citizenship and deportations, are now something that they can resort to, to keep their position of power. And I think that they will go to any length to maintain it. They are desperate.

You can see that also in the way the discourse in the country is changing. So texts that could not be said years ago, for which you could be arrested and put in jail, offenses in the public sphere, they now can be used against Muslims and against foreigners.

You mentioned earlier the speech laws in Holland. I'm wondering what those are like. We're seeing a rollback in the western post-Enlightenment liberal tradition of free speech all across the Western world—the Zionist occupied western world—because there's been too much truth leaking out by way of the internet. And so they can't afford free speech anymore.

But in the US, we still have the First Amendment. It hasn't been revoked. Officially, it's still there, even though the spirit of it is very rarely observed these days in the US.

But still I can, as a US citizen, feel perfectly comfortable sitting here in Morocco and flying back to America at times...I can sit here and say that I totally 100% support the goals of the Palestinian resistance, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad. I view them as anti-terrorist organizations. I view them as anti-genocide organizations. I think they are heroes, absolute heroes. The law in America says that I can't give them money, I can't provide them material support, but I can express my feelings about them. And I just did. Can people do that in Holland?

Well, it's not so bad as in Germany. We don't have the First Amendment in Holland. But in Germany, for example, you can be fired from your job for eating an egg made in the style that Adolf Hitler liked. So if you eat an egg according to his recipe, you get fired.

Or if there's a mustache, a little pepper mustache on the egg, they'll arrest you.

If people grow a certain plant in their garden, they have to remove it because Hitler grew the same plant in his garden. That's Germany right now. We don't have that in Holland. You can support, you can voice support for the Palestinian cause, that's possible. You can even criticize the Zionist cause. You're not getting a good job after that, but you can, you're allowed to.

The speech limitations mainly pertain to what I'll call the topic of Holocaustology, of Holocaustism. This is the main topic that cannot be talked about. But exactly on that point, I actually believe we have a real problem, because people that cannot talk about their history, that cannot talk about their authentic identity—because that's part of true history—and who cannot come to terms with, let's say, psychohistoric collective traumas...They also cannot talk honestly about present affairs, and they cannot decide their own future. They are subject to Stockholm Syndrome.

Now, you talk very positively about the Palestinian resistance, the Axis of Resistance, which is quite right that you do that. We also support them. But my emphasis is on another thing, and that is correcting and lecturing my own nation. I believe that, I'm just going to say it straightforwardly, white Dutch people are on the verge of extinction. That is because they have sinned. They are going against God's law, man's law, and they are sinking into a swamp...collectively. I'm not talking about each individual. You can see it in falling birth rates, in the number of children born out of wedlock. You can see that in the number of abortions, the abhorrent trans cult that is dominating my country in schools and in the public arena, in the media. And I think this causes a degeneracy not just in personal morals, but also in the public sphere. I think this is one of the explanations why the regime that is perpetrating crimes in the Holy Land and get away with it. They can get away with it, they get support from countries like Holland. I'm talking about literal, physical, military support and financial support and diplomatic backing, like the United States does. because the people have degenerated to such a level that they are susceptible to real brutalization. They actually become twisted, sick, and are not able to awkwardly assess reality. That's also part of the psycho-historical drama, the psycho-historical trauma, I call it. And it renders them susceptible to illusion theater of the mass media.

And I think it's very important for me as a Dutch person to remind our own people that they have to wake up and they have to change their ways. Because it is one thing to condone mass murder and support mass murder overseas. It's another thing to yourself have to carry the consequences of that, because the chickens can come home to roost. They are already coming home to roost in many senses.

So the violence that has been exported for a very long time by the West, it can also come home. And I think that is something that people can bring upon themselves. Perhaps that's a little bit of the ancient Dutch duality. It's the merchant. And it is the preacher, but the merchant has won and the preacher has disappeared from the stage. And I think it is necessary for the Dutch to remember their own tradition—that they once belonged to an ethnic community, ethical community, Christian community.

And if they cannot join that, they can join others. That is their decision. But ethical values have dissipated in Holland to such a degree that I am not surprised by any development that is happening at this moment here.

It's an interesting and kind of gloomy picture that you paint of Holland as this degenerate moral swamp sinking into a morass. And you mentioned that Amsterdam is below sea level and the Dante-esque center of hell in Amsterdam is the red light district. And due to this loss of morality that the Dutch people are no longer having families and reproducing themselves. And so they have to open up the doors to immigrants, with ethnic strife being the result. All of this under the domination of a Zionist occupation government, just like we have here in the U.S.,

And then you mentioned that maybe the hardest single issue or the most difficult point is the Holocaust religion. I don't know what you're allowed to say about that, but it's so obvious that the allegedly historical tale of what happened in World War II in these German camps has been turned into a substitute religion and indeed a false religion. And that anyone who even discusses questions about it is going to be symbolically burned at the stake as a heretic. Is there any way that impediment to rational thought and to doing

actual history could be overcome through some form of hosting scholarly discussions about issues about what really happened during World War Two?

Well, I think that here, young Dutch people are getting actual help from immigrants, especially Muslim immigrants, people that come from Muslim countries where a completely different historical picture predominates, where people have a different view of events in the past. And these people now in many high schools and in many tertiary schools, they now predominate. So the majority of the students there is now from immigrant communities.

And these people do not take kindly to being corrected, so-called corrected, by their teachers. This is a big issue in Holland. There have been many even parliamentary discussions about this topic—the way in which the Dutch educational system is not able to implant its historical narrative, its ideological narrative, anymore in these schools. And of course, Dutch students that attend these same colleges profit from this because it allows them to explore other ways of looking at things.

This is one side. Then I believe there is another quite symbolic side to public debate that people tend to overlook, and that is that there are structural oppositions that nobody can miss. So, for example, there is one "caust", the Holocaust, that must be believed in. There is another "caust," the Gaza coast, that cannot be believed in. And the forces that impose these two requirements, the negative and the positive, can be traced back to the same power structure.

So that's a very interesting position that nobody can miss. In the end, this kind of public awareness cannot fail on this point. So the more this contrast is being widened, the more this contrast is being shown to people, the more they are able to notice patterns, to notice structures...And of course, people that are not educated do not express it in a sophisticated way, but they will act on it. And I think this change is coming, is already there to a certain degree. And I believe in this way that the sacrifice that the Palestinians have made and are making in the Middle East, the sacrifice that they also have to make because it's imposed on them through Western money and Western support for the regime—this same sacrifice is helping Europeans indirectly.

It's the heroism of the people of Palestine, and especially Gaza, that is changing history, and they're standing up to some of the worst brutality and oppression ever. Thank you so much, Alexander Wolfheze. It's great talking with you again. Keep up the fantastic work. God bless, and can't wait to meet you in person someday.

Inshallah.