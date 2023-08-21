Gordon Duff, Advisor to Imran Khan and Nigerian Govt, Weighs In on Crises

Gordon Duff, retired C*A fixer and publisher of The Intel Drop, has personally advised Imran Khan (the legitimately elected but illegitimately jailed leader of Pakistan) and the highest levels of the Nigerian government. And yes, I know some of you don’t believe Gordon, but I’ve personally watched him call up and talk to some of the big names he drops, and even participated in a couple of the conversations, so I know he isn’t making everything up.

Now that Imran Khan has been taken down by corrupt scumbags, and the Nigerian regime is at odds with the new anti-French military government in Niger, I’m curious about Gordon’s take on these and other symptoms of the world hurtling towards hell in its proverbial handbasket.