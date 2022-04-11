Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Gideon Polya on Comparative Casualties; Henry Makow on "Russia vs. West = Men vs. Femmes"
Gideon Polya on Comparative Casualties; Henry Makow on "Russia vs. West = Men vs. Femmes"

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Apr 11, 2022
1
Share

Australian biochemist and avoidable mortality expert Gideon Polya, author of US-Imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide, discussing "Epitaph For Madeleine Albright: Complicit In US Mass Murder Of Millions Of Non-European Children." He notes that the West condemns the Russian war in Ukraine and bemoans the relatively small number of civilian casualties, "but only a tiny few humanitarians are also condemning Western hypocrisy in ignoring hundreds of millions of deaths from violence and imposed deprivation through US hegemony, subversion, sanctioning, robbing, bombing, invasion and devastation of non-European countries over the last 70 years. Black, brown and non-European lives matter."

Then Henry Makow arrives halfway through the hour to discuss "Russia vs. West = Men vs. Femmes." He writes:

"Listening to the eye-opening interview with Scott Ritter, I was struck by how MASCULINE the Russian game plan is. The Russians perceived a threat to home and hearth from corrupt Nazi-ridden Ukraine and acted decisively. This is what real men do...Russia Vs. the West is very much healthy heterosexual males versus sexual misfits: pedophiles, homosexuals and transvestites.

"Look at the Western leaders.

"Biden is a pedophile. So probably was Trump. Fidelito, Zelensky and Macron are homosexuals.

"In contrast, Putin has banned the promotion of homosexuality and transgenderism.

"Sexual dysphoria is an aspect of Satanism. It is anti-nature and anti-God..."

We'll also discuss Henry's take on Ukraine as a neo-Khazaria. See: "NATO is Khazaria in Drag"

