Germar Rudolf: "Free Speech in Russia Could Have Stopped the War"
Germar Rudolf: "Free Speech in Russia Could Have Stopped the War"

Jun 09, 2022

Germar Rudolf, chemist, publisher, and free speech hero, recently published “Give Me Freedom of Speech or the World Will End.” It’s a preface to his book "The Day Amazon Murdered Free Speech."

I emailed Germar to congratulate him: “As far as I can tell, you’re the first Ukraine supporter who’s written anything original or thoughtful on the war.”

He pushes back against those of us who have been dissing the UkroNazis::

“Ever since the end of the Second World War, the term ‘Nazi’ has been used by every regime on the face of the earth to de-humanize individuals that they have targeted for annihilation, if not physical destruction, then at least economical and social ruin.” Point taken.

“Whether it is Russia or the ‘West’ – they are all doing the same thing. They differ only by degree, not by principle.” Another valid point.

But: “It is safe to say that Russia’s government would not be able to do what it is doing if Russians had full access to all information, the unfettered right to speak their minds publicly, and to assemble in public to voice their views.”

I’m not so sure about that, as you’ll discover if you listen to the interview.



