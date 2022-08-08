Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Gerald Sussman on “Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Propaganda War”
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:50
-55:50

Gerald Sussman on “Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Propaganda War”

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Aug 08, 2022
2
Share

Gerald Sussman‘s new article “Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Propaganda War,” like Zafar Bangash’s article on Pakistan, traces a current catastrophe to its post-WWII-era origins. As in the case of Pakistan, the Western bankster cartel has had a hand in destabilizing Ukraine for more than 70 years. In both cases the banksters and their CIA hired guns have worked with unsavory elements. In Ukraine that means not just gangsters (including the Zionist gangster oligarchs who run the country) but also Nazi fanatics.

So is Zelensky’s war really about self-defense? Or are the Russians the ones defending themselves against a long-term bankster war whose aim is to “crack apart” Russia?

Gerald Sussman is professor of urban studies and international and global studies at Portland State University. He is the author and editor of several books, including The Propaganda Society: Promotional Culture and Politics in Global Context (2011).

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett