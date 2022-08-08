Gerald Sussman on “Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Propaganda War”

Gerald Sussman‘s new article “Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Propaganda War,” like Zafar Bangash’s article on Pakistan, traces a current catastrophe to its post-WWII-era origins. As in the case of Pakistan, the Western bankster cartel has had a hand in destabilizing Ukraine for more than 70 years. In both cases the banksters and their CIA hired guns have worked with unsavory elements. In Ukraine that means not just gangsters (including the Zionist gangster oligarchs who run the country) but also Nazi fanatics.

So is Zelensky’s war really about self-defense? Or are the Russians the ones defending themselves against a long-term bankster war whose aim is to “crack apart” Russia?

Gerald Sussman is professor of urban studies and international and global studies at Portland State University. He is the author and editor of several books, including The Propaganda Society: Promotional Culture and Politics in Global Context (2011).