Generalissimo Trump's Death Squads

Rumble link Bitchute link TruthJihad link

Stephen Miller and his B-grade actor Trump aren’t fighting illegal immigration—they’re fighting the Constitution and trying to establish a dictatorship. That makes them traitors who need to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Press TV

Kevin Barrett: Well, really, the strangest thing about these events is the way they’ve been described by the Trump administration–the president himself and some of his administration members and the people in charge, like Greg Bovino, the commander of the ICE war on the Twin Cities, who has just been essentially relieved of his duties and sent home, apparently, after claiming that Alex Purdy was bent on massacring ICE officers.

These kinds of statements from him and from the president himself are so obviously gaslighting American citizens, who can see multiple videos from multiple angles, showing that what happened was that the ICE agents attacked Mr. Pretti and threw him on the ground and gassed him, used chemical weapons on him for no reason whatsoever, threw him on the ground, pulled his gun out, disarmed him, and then shot him multiple times, including in the head, shot him dead.

Classic death squad style execution. This is what death squads do in Central America. This is what the mafia does to people that it wants to kill. Normally, it’s not what American police officers do. But things have changed, apparently. This administration has encouraged these ICE agents to behave in ways that would have shamed the Gestapo. And by putting out these bizarre gaslighting statements, Trump and his minions have contributed to eroding what popularity he still has. Currently they’re in full-scale retreat, and the people of the Twin Cities are on the offensive with these protests. And it looks like it’s going to be the people who deport ICE rather than the other way around.

Press TV: And if it was a one-time incident, but this is the same exact rhetoric, to your point, that was employed with Renee Good, the mother of three fatality, back on January 7th. She was turning to flee the scene, to leave the area, and the Trump administration, Trump himself and multiple others have said that she was turning to ram and run over that agent that shot her point-blank range in the face.

Indeed, that’s what’s so crazy about this. Normally, a presidential administration that was doing this would be much more cautious in its defense of the officials involved. But in this case, they’ve gotten way out ahead of the killings when videos clearly show that these officers are just blatantly executing people who pose no threat whatsoever. These officers get angry because they don’t like protesters impeding their operations by filming them, by following them around and blowing whistles. And so they get angry. And then finally, they just go off and kill people. And that, of course, creates even more protests.

So if you’re trying to create a civil war in the United States, perhaps Trump’s strategy makes sense. But as a political strategy aimed at winning Republican majorities in the midterm elections, it makes no sense at all. So maybe Trump wants a civil war so he can call off elections and name himself permanent dictator of the United States in the same way that he’s trying to name himself permanent dictator of the world by replacing the United Nations with a private organization with himself as lifetime self-appointed chairman of the board.

This would be humorous—the madness of this megalomaniac who’s in charge of the most powerful military in the world—it would be hilarious if it weren’t threatening to basically destroy civilization.

Press TV: And it’s funny because people on both sides of the aisle, you very well know, you’ve lived in the States all your life, as I have, almost 40 years. Both sides, the Democrats, Republicans, independents, whatnot, support strong immigration policy to vet people that come into the States and to remove those who overstay. Yet the way that Donald Trump is doing it, that’s what they don’t agree with. It seems that it’s reflecting badly also on him when it comes to the polls.

That’s an excellent point. If Trump really wanted to get rid of illegal immigrants, it would be simple. He would just have Congress pass a law imposing severe penalties on anyone who employs or rents to an illegal immigrant. And they would have no more opportunities to live and work in the United States, and they would go home. And it could be done without any violence, without any serious enforcement operations.

But instead, what Trump has done is he’s vastly increased the funding for ICE. He’s hired all of these crazy, hyper-ideological idiots who have no policing skills whatsoever. And he’s turned them loose, goading them on to attack the citizenry. And this has actually hurt the popularity of the Republican position on immigration, which is to reduce illegal immigration, which is a very popular policy, as you said—or it was, anyway, until Trump turned it into an excuse to try to create a new American Reich.

Great input. Always a pleasure taking with you, Dr. Kevin Barrett. Joining us out of Marseille.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Alternately you can Paypal or Zelle to truthjihad[at]gmail(dot)com.