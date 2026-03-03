Epstein-Class Media LIES About Iran

I joined the Richie Allen Show last night to talk about #OperationEpsteinFury.

Transcript:

Richie Allen: I need to go back to my history lecturers and demand my money back. Really? In 1953, the UK got involved. My God. Just listen to that again. I can’t believe it. I mean, this guy will be earning £200,000 to £300,000 a year for this. It is staggering.

Interviewer: The history of Iran. Who put the Shah in power? British official: In 1953 was when the United Kingdom got involved and voted out the Prime Minister.

That’s how it is reported. I didn’t realise the United Kingdom had the power to vote out Mohamed Mosaddegh in 1953.

Let’s welcome back to the programme a broadcaster, writer and former lecturer. Our friend Kevin Barrett was in Morocco today. Kevin, welcome back. How are you?

Kevin Barrett: Hey, I’m doing okay, Richie. I’m foregoing some body surfing to be on your program. It’s a windy, wild day here at the Mediterranean coast in Saidia, and I body surfed yesterday, but today here I am for you.

Richie Allen: Thanks, mate. Appreciate it. And it is the holy month of Ramadan as well, so I know you’re busy.

Did you ever hear anything like that from a commercial national broadcaster? The UK got involved and helped to vote out the Iranian Prime Minister? Is that how you remember it, Kevin? When you went to school, when you learned history? Is that what happened in 1953 in Iran? It’s astonishing, isn’t it? This really is it now, isn’t it? We really have arrived here.

Kevin Barrett: It should be astonishing, Richie, but it doesn’t astonish me much because the tapes that you played had so many other outrageous lies. Basically everything that the media says about Iran is at least as big a lie as the claim that the UK voted out the Prime Minister of Iran in 1953.

You know, I’ve been to Iran many, many times. I think nine times, actually, starting in 2013 and most recently, I think, like two or three years ago. The reality there is so completely different from the media portrayals that it’s just completely stunning.

This notion that it’s a dictatorship is a joke. It’s vastly more democratic than any Western nation, just night and day. The freedom to express and hold different opinions is off the charts, vastly beyond anything in the West. There are a lot of different opinions, but basically at least about a third of the population is really hardcore, well-organized supporters of the purest version of the Islamic Revolution. Fifty percent of the population is more or less kind of, hey, we’re patriotic Iranians and we have this or that issue or what have you. Maybe twenty percent are somewhat at least open to the idea that we would like a more westernized country. But of that tiny twenty percent minority, which is mostly rich people in North Tehran and places like that, only a minuscule fraction is in any sense actively involved in joining in with the Americans and the Israelis in their terrorist assaults on the Islamic Republic.

Just wrap your mind around this, Richie. There are basically two groups that the West is trying to regime change into power in Iran: the Pahlavi dictatorship that ninety-five percent of the people in Iran absolutely hate, and the MEK terrorist cult that makes Charlie Manson look like Mother Teresa. Ninety-nine percent of the Iranians in Iran hate the MEK. It’s as if somebody was trying to regime change America and put ISIS into power or something. Americans obviously would roll their eyeballs, and that’s exactly how Iranians react to all of this propaganda that’s being beamed into Iran through CIA media, where they hire these Iranian gusanos from the Shah’s family and other Epstein-class people and try to propagandize the Iranian people. It doesn’t work. They’re drinking their own Kool-Aid, swallowing their own propaganda, believing this nonsense that people in Iran would like to change their form of government, which they absolutely will not. Now that they’ve been attacked like this, that just gave the Islamic Revolution, the most hardcore possible version of it, a new fifty- or hundred-year lease on life.

Kevin has written about this in a very interesting and well-written, thought-provoking article on his Substack page

Kevin and myself are not going to butt heads today. People will be listening to this and you will have heard me criticise a BBC reporter earlier for not challenging her guest. I don’t need to do what Kevin and myself have done many times before. I wouldn’t characterize life in Iran as Kevin has. Now, I’ve not been there. He’s been there. He’s experienced it. You should go there. Do you know, I’d love to someday, and I do mean that. But I’m not going to waste any time getting into the ins and outs about what life is like for people in Iran, secular people or non-religious people, because for me that’s a discussion for another day.

Kevin Barrett: It’s fine. I hang out with secular people in Tehran. My friend’s family is secular Armenian Christians in Tehran and they strongly support the current government, as do almost all of the secular people and the Christians and the Jews in Iran, who are free to practice their religions.

Richie Allen: You know what I mean. We’re not getting into it because I want to talk about the actions of the Israeli regime. We’re on the same page here, one hundred percent on the same page. Iran is a sovereign nation. If the people of Iran determine for themselves they want to change the way the country is run, it is up to the people of Iran to do that without any need or justification for outside interference. What has happened over the weekend in Iran is a crime. It’s an outrageous crime.

I’m just making the point that for listeners who are new to this, there are things that go on in Iran that I really don’t like. But then there are things that go on in this country that I equally don’t like. We’ll do that another day, Kevin. We’ve done it before; there’s no need to do it today.

What I’m interested in is your thoughts, your learned and educated thoughts, on what this means, what has happened. As we speak, I believe that Tehran is being carpet bombed by Israeli and US jets, not being reported on the BBC or on CNN, but being reported by people who are managing to get pictures out of what looks to be a terrifying bombing campaign going on at the moment.

You write in your excellently written piece on Substack that you believe this could be, I’m going to paraphrase now, a Waterloo for the Trump slash Netanyahu regimes. Why do you believe that?

Well, I think it’s more than that, Richie. I think it’s likely to result in the end of Western civilization as the dominant civilization on Earth. At the end of five hundred years of Western dominance, we’re going to see a complete disaster.

There are all sorts of ways of coming at that argument. You can talk about the spiritual and psychological level. The Iranian people are not afraid to die. They embrace martyrdom. The supreme leader of Iran was a really beautiful human being. I didn’t know him personally, but I know people who did. He was the kindest, gentlest, most selfless, loving kind of person you could ever imagine. Extremely erudite as well, the equivalent of a PhD plus. He stayed home knowing what was likely to happen. He hasn’t been hiding at all. The leaders of the Epstein class who rule the West scurry like cockroaches at night from place to place, afraid of the light being turned on because all they have is their miserable lives.

In Iran, their particular take on Islam, which is really not that far from mainstream Islam, puts an extra accent on martyrdom and the willingness to do the right thing even if you’re martyred, like Imam Hussein was at Karbala. Iran cannot lose. They cannot lose this war because they can accept any level of punishment. They will not just accept it but embrace it because it’s the best thing that could possibly happen to them. When you’re fighting people like that, you’d better have a plan.

Iran has stockpiled many tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands actually, of short-range missiles that can take out everything anywhere near the Persian Gulf. They will just keep firing them until everything’s done. They already hit Ras Tanura, the big Saudi oil port. (Note: Turns out it was an Israeli false flag! -KB) They can bring the entire global economy to a screeching halt with one hand tied behind their back.

No matter what the Americans do, and they are already losing their bases, evacuating and moving out to safe distance, they’re going to have all kinds of military problems. Both on the spiritual level and the strategic or military level, this is a total losing cause. The Americans are going to run out of ammunition somewhere between within one week and maybe three weeks. If they keep pounding Iran, all oil infrastructure will be finished off. There will be no more Persian Gulf oil for years. Guess where the world economy is going to go? A thousand times worse than the Great Depression.

It’s funny you said that. Darshini David, who’s the deputy economic editor for the BBC, pretty much said what you said. She said this could have dire economic consequences in the short, medium and long term for the West. People are already incredibly cash-strapped and worried since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was blamed on the economic problems that people are experiencing.

Supporters of Donald Trump will say that whatever might be in files about him is simply that: accusations contained within files. It doesn’t equate to proof that he committed any crimes. I don’t know; I wasn’t there. I don’t like Trump. I’ve used the term pedophile when speaking about Trump because I know that he deliberately walked in on girls who were under the age of eighteen when they were dressing themselves for beauty pageants. I suspect that Donald Trump has a lot to answer for. His supporters will say he hasn’t been charged, let alone convicted of anything.

Kevin Barrett is our guest. You've got to check out his Substack

I’m more pessimistic than you. I agree the economic shock from this is going to be horrendous. The petrol pumps and the food prices are already increasing, if I believe what I see on social media today. But when it comes to some Iranian fight back or some regional fight back against the tyrants of Israel or the US, I don’t know, Kevin. I’m being told today by people I believe that Tehran is being carpet bombed and that means lots of Iranian civilians being killed. I talked earlier about the bombing of the school on Saturday where maybe two hundred girls and women who were in school were slaughtered.

I think the forces behind Netanyahu and Trump will just do whatever they want in the region because they have the military might and unlimited resources. Am I wrong in saying Iran finds itself without any allies in the region?

No, Iran has the support of the vast majority of the people of the region. You’ve probably seen videos of American bases being hit in places like Kuwait and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The people are cheering for the Iranian missiles hitting what are supposedly their own countries. Deep down inside, nobody in this region, not even here in Morocco where we’re pretty chill with Westerners, wants to be occupied by the United States.

The longer this goes on, the faster those regimes are going to topple because their people are furious at their leadership for getting them into this. There is fury at the United States and Israel among both the people and the leadership in the Gulf region and indeed here in Morocco.

Going to read a few quick comments. These are genuine comments coming in through my app. This is Monday's Richie Allen Show.

Patricia says, “Richie, I talked to a Trump-deranged person in the US. They are convinced that he did a good thing. They are convinced in America that he was right and that the world is happy about it.”

Isabel asks, “What are Kevin’s thoughts on the claims here that Iran killed more than thirty thousand of its own people recently?”

Richard says his friend worked in Iran. He was an engineer and he hated it. He left seventeen years ago, said he hated the government even though he made a good living.

Ronald says, “Richie, the Ayatollah was in charge of a regime that threw gay men off tall buildings. What does Kevin think about this?”

There are lots of these questions.

I mean, it’s insane. You know, these lies are just off the charts.

But how do you know they’re lies, Kev? How do you know they’re lies?

Google it. I mean, even like, you know, Google, which is owned by, what, Sergei Brin, you know, Jewish Zionist propagandists. Just Google it. They don’t throw people off buildings in Iran. This is just insane bullshit lies.

Likewise, these claims that six million Iranians were killed by the Ayatollah’s government in gas chambers and all this nonsense. Actually, three thousand people were killed. The vast majority of those people killed were killed by Western-backed terrorists. And the others were terrorists who were killed by the forces of law and order fighting back.

That six million number is interesting, isn’t it? Where did they get that from?

Yeah, look…This is all Jewish mythology. The mainstream media in the West is Jewish mythology. It’s psychotic propaganda, tribal propaganda.

Can I just say, I don’t believe that people were thrown off of buildings by clerics in Iran. I know that Islamic State, which was openly, very openly, and even admitted by Mossad, this Islamic State... Wahhabist head shoppers, they did things where they threw people off buildings. But that certainly wouldn’t be the Islamic approach to, as far as I understand it, to homosexuality.

I know that the Ayatollah Khomeini, he had a lot of negative things to say about homosexuality. But there’s no doubt, in my mind, they weren’t throwing people off of buildings for it.

Kevin, there was definitely a crackdown on the protests. And even if I don’t agree with it, I can understand it, right? Because I understand why if you live in a country and you believe that another country, an enemy country, is sending people in to light fires in terms of, I mean, metaphorically, light fires to start revolutions, I understand why you’d want to crack down on it.

What for you would be a reasonable figure? How many Iranians do you think did die during the protests? What’s a fair number?

Like I said, about 3,000 died. And of those, well over 2,000 were actually killed by the terrorists, the anti-Iranian government terrorists of the West.

And what happened was these were normal protests. Iran normally has protests almost every day. It’s a very free society, much more free than any Western society. People are out protesting constantly about this, that, or the other.

And there were these economic protests in the bazaar that got started because the Iranian currency came under sustained, concerted attack by the usual Jewish mob, George Soros and his friends, in preparation for this war and in order to produce the very protests.

Then there were these protests, which were real protests, and they were tolerated as protests always are in Iran. And on the third day of protests, Western-backed terrorists, people that the Israelis have bragged about having sent weapons to, started shooting police officers. And there were people on, you know, the usual snipers on the buildings shooting both the crowds and the police officers.

And so these Western terrorists started slaughtering people. At this point, the government said no, no more protests because we just had hundreds of terrorists just killed hundreds of people, including hundreds of unarmed police officers.

And so at that point, the rioters continued to go out and destroy things. They burned, I think, something like 400 or 500 mosques, which is a great way to make yourself popular among the big majority of Iranians, right? But they burned all these mosques.

And at that point, once the people in the streets were just these armed thugs being paid by the Americans and the Israelis, at that point, the Iranian forces of order went out to arrest them and in doing so killed some of them.

So basically what we have is about 2,000 people killed by the Western-backed terrorists and perhaps 1,000 Western-backed terrorists killed by Iranian forces of order and maybe some collateral damage, maybe a few people that got caught in crossfire.

That’s how you see it.

That’s how I know it.

That’s how you see it.

I get this straight from the horse’s mouth. I’m getting it from people on the ground.

Yeah, but you’re too intelligent, Kevin. You’re speaking to intelligent listeners. You might very well be right. But right across the internet, right across thousands of podcasts and thousands of Substack blogs, there are people who are writing and saying different and they’re saying they have, you know, people on the ground as well.

They’re liars.

Okay.

Either that or grossly misinformed.

All right. Okay.

I want to ask you this. I believe in my heart that the great majority of people are like us. They work for a living. They have to go out and work for a living. They’re in relationships. They are juggling one or two jobs. They’re limping to the end of the month, every month, to pay their bills.

Maybe they’ve got a couple of... Maybe they’ve got a couple of months’ worth of rent in the bank. Maybe they don’t. These are the things we’re consumed by, most of us. Most of us in the world, I believe, just don’t pay an awful lot of attention to what’s going on at state level or going on geopolitically.

How is it that we’ve ended up, all of us? And I said this to you years ago on this show, and it proved controversial at the time. I said that I no longer blame the tyrannical agents, sorry, the agents of tyranny, whether it be Boris Johnson, whether it be Starmer, Trump, Obama, the other idiot, Bush, or leaders in Saudi Arabia or in China or wherever.

I blame people, Kevin. I sympathise with people and yet I blame people. There isn’t a person in the UK like me who has any problem or any quarrel with Iran or with Iraq or with New Zealand or Outer Mongolia, and yet we have this year in, year out, decade in, decade out. We have people authorising the use of the most disgusting weapons ever devised, right now, as we speak, being dropped on civilian populations in Iran.

How have we ended up like this? And when do we start pointing the finger at our neighbours, at the people we share our lives with, rather than screaming about Netanyahu and Trump and the Ayatollah and everybody else?

Ultimately, it comes down to people, Kevin, isn’t that right? Only people can stop this.

Yeah, I agree, Richie. And, you know, that actually leads you to sort of you have to go back and think about these statements attributed to Osama bin Laden prior to 9/11.

And the reason that they were able to frame him for the Israeli attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon was that Osama bin Laden had said something like it’s good, kill the Americans wherever you find them. And that could be interpreted to mean sort of pretty much any Americans, right? So it sounded like he was approving of attacks on ordinary civilians, which, of course, he actually wasn’t.

After 9/11, he did several interviews denying any relationship to 9/11, deploring it, and saying that it was totally un-Islamic to kill all those civilians.

But with his loose lips prior to 9/11, he had made that statement that, you know, kill the Americans wherever you find them.

And that kind of thinking, you know, that, hey, these people are guilty just because they’re part of this group that is doing, you know, the group itself is doing bad things, I think is—I kind of understand it when one is emotionally upset, right?

Like when you see this grotesque injustice of this genocide of Gaza, for example, and you think, well, the people who are enabling this, starting with the world Jewish community, really maybe those synagogue bombers are heroes, right?

But that’s wrong. That’s actually, you know, that is an emotional reaction. It’s totally understandable.

But, you know, the Jews themselves have turned this into dogma that, you know, slaughter the babies, slaughter the babies so they can’t grow up and have more babies. This is what we do in war. You can watch interviews with various tribal Jews saying this.

Did you see that young woman? Did you see that young woman? There was a young woman interviewed by an American news team in Tel Aviv, a very pretty young Jewish woman. And you saw that.

I think I just saw that today.

And it’s not artificial intelligence. It’s a genuine clip. And she says exactly as Kevin described.

She says, and you see, I’m going to sound like a virtue signaller. I really am, and I’m not, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not a nice guy at all. I’m a decent guy, but I’m not one of them virtue signallers. I almost felt sorry for her, Kevin.

What sort of programming do you have to be subjected to that you think it’s appropriate to kill the children of Gaza so that they don’t grow up to have their own babies?

You’re right. Simple answer: The kind of programming you have to be subjected to is circumcision a week after birth.

The circumcision of Jewish children a week after birth destroys their attachment. And John Bowlby wrote a great book and did a lot of studies about attachment between children and their mothers, their caregivers, during the earliest part of life.

And I think this traumatising these babies at one week by brutally slicing off the most sensitive part of their anatomy leaves them with a post-traumatic stress disorder that manifests throughout the rest of their life. They’re programmed to believe that, hey, there’s this dark figure who wants to do horrific things to you. They want to throw you in gas chambers. They want to drive you into the sea, etc.

And they end up with this unconscious image of an evil Goy, the evil non-Jew, who wants to do bad things to them. And they become super paranoid.

But what they don’t realise is that circumcision was an inside job. It was the rabbi that did it to you, buddy.

And the women, they feel they’re racked with guilt because they’ve given their children over to a torturer. And they spend the rest of their lives racked with guilt, and they end up with Jewish mother syndrome overcompensating for this.

And that woman who hates babies and the total hatred of mothers and babies throughout the state of Israel and in Jewish culture in general, where they hate the babies of the goyim, they want to kill them.

IDF wears T-shirts with targets on the belly of pregnant women saying one shot, two kills. These are popular items in the IDF.

There are endless quotes from people all the way up to the highest levels of the Israeli government, basically saying that it’s good to kill the children of our enemies. It’s good to kill the babies. It’s good to kill the women. It’s good to kill the pregnant mothers.

And this is all based in that seventh or whatever it is day, that week after birth circumcision.

If we want to solve this problem, what we need to do is absolutely ban circumcision before, say, the age of five worldwide and enforce that. And then the Jewish tribe as we know it, which is an evil tribe, will essentially disappear. And those nice individuals, nice Jewish individuals will remain.

I’m not going to get into the Jewish evil tribe thing. We’ll do that another day. But I want to say this to you because I don’t agree with that. But I will say this to you.

Let me finish now and you’ll get the final word. I know you’ve got to go. You’ll be breaking fast shortly.

Kevin Barrett, old friend, valued friend of the programmes.

Kevin is a Muslim. He lives with his wife in Morocco, the lovely Rabia. We're talking about Iran and the future.

Look, I’m going to summarise where I am very quickly. Excuse me. And I’ve not been influenced by anybody. I’ve come to this kind of conclusion by myself over the years.

I believe that identity politics, I think, has gotten us where we are today. And I think that even the brightest people in the world can be afflicted by it. I’ve been afflicted by it, I think, in my life.

I know you’re not going to agree with this, but I know you’re going to let me finish and you will get the final word on it.

I have now come to believe that pretty much everything that happens is happening, the traumatic stuff that happens, it’s been happening for decades and centuries, is more to do with kind of corralling and changing and programming humanity to accept what some people call a great reset, you know, a great technocratic change, a movement towards living an incredibly controlled life, where peoples all over the world, regardless of what they look like, regardless of what they believe, will be subjected to, will be imprisoned in a new kind of a digital world, right?

And I’ve not been unconvinced of that. I’ve not been taken away from believing that. Rather, I’ve kind of doubled down on it in light of what’s happened in the last five, six years, whether it be the COVID scam, the war in Ukraine, the genocide in Gaza, what’s happening now, because the result of all of these crises, we call them perma-crises, have been a kind of a kind of a kind of a raping of or a robbing of more and more and more and more of our individual freedoms.

And it’s a controversial take and most people listening, I think, won’t agree with it. But I believe that all of these players, whether it be the, as they’re called, the Mullahs, whether it be the Ayatollahs, whether it be the leaders of Saudi Arabia, of Egypt, the Western leaders in Britain and America and the leaders in the Far East, all of these guys are somehow contributing to this kind of endgame and everything that happens suits or makes it more possible, makes it more likely that humanity is going to be enslaved, entrapped in this technocratic kind of a dystopia.

Final word to you on that. That’s how I see it. Others would say it’s demonic or there’s some sort of supernatural element going on here. I’m not so sure about that, but I believe that everything that is happening at the moment works towards or suits or helps to further that goal of completely enslaving us in some digital, awful, dystopian kind of reality.

I’m going to give you the final word and thanks for coming on.

Well, thanks, Richie. You know, you might be onto something there. It certainly looks that way. And whether there is some kind of plan like you’re suggesting or whether it’s just the inevitable outcome of a world of competing nation states, competing corporations, competing tribes, competing interest groups, and to win the competition, you need a stronger technocratic apparatus than the other guy, and then once you win you take him over and you subject him to your technocratic apparatus, this is all going to lead to one giant—ultimately one side wins and imposes its technocratic apparatus on the planet. It might be that too. I don’t know whether it’s a plan or whether it’s just kind of the natural outgrowth of so-called technological progress and competition.

But I’m going to one-up you here. My conspiratorial version of this, and I don’t know for sure that it’s true, but I have an inkling, is that this technocratic plan to enslave humanity is being run by demonic forces that want to keep us basically stupid, that is, they’re forces of the shaitan, as we say in Islam, whose job is to be basically our antagonist and to lead us into temptation and to try to basically stop our spiritual development.

And I think that that’s actually the key, is the spiritual development. That is what we’re here for, is spiritual development, not just material gain, not just pleasure.

And, you know, we’re not here to live for, you know, four score years and then, you know, retire, die, what have you. We’re here because we are spiritual beings. We’re consciousness trapped in physical bodies. And the physical space-time dimension is actually an illusion. That all there is is consciousness. The idealists are right, the materialists are wrong, existence is just consciousness.

And so these forces that are trying to enslave us don’t want us to know that. And they want to keep us believing in this physical space-time reality that we’re trapped in.

And so I think that’s what’s really going on. It’s sort of a test. Can we rise spiritually to the point of becoming aware of this and breaking free of this control apparatus, which is being run by these entities that don’t have any souls, that are stuck in this material space-time continuum and want to keep us stuck here with them and ultimately drag us down to hell?

And for more on this, I would recommend both your favorite traditional religion, in my case a Sufi spin on Islam, and/or look into the science of parapsychology. I recently interviewed Dean Radin. People like, like, like Dean are well aware that the world is just consciousness. And that’s why there’s so much ESP phenomena going on. And we’ve all been brainwashed not to notice it, not to believe in it precisely because this control apparatus doesn’t want us to break free.

My God. We’ll pick that up another time. It sounds a bit like some of the books I’ve read written by people like David Icke over the years. I’m very interested in it.

Kevin, thanks, mate. Look, whatever else happens, I genuinely, in my heart of hearts, hope the bombing stops sooner rather than later. It’s evil that’s unimaginable. That’s all it is.

Thanks for coming back today. Appreciate you always.

Thanks, Richie. Appreciate your great work too.

Kevin Barrett, you will find Kevin on Substack. Check him out if you haven't before.