West Asia on Fire

We are now live, and I want to thank each and every one of you for joining me on another edition of the Red Pill Diaries. I’m your host, your brother and your friend, Rasheed. And without any further ado, I’d like to bring in a person that I personally think knows a lot about the situation with Iran because he’s done a lot of guest appearances on Press TV, and he’s done a lot of writings and everything. I gotta bring in Professor Kevin Barrett, and I’d like to say to you all, Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.

As-salamu alaykum, Rashid. How are you doing?

I’m doing pretty good. Yes, sir. And shukran for joining me today on the platform. I know there’s a lot going on, but I know that you can probably make a little heads or tails of what’s going on. Could you please give us your perspective on what is taking place in West Asia right now?

Well, this looks like it could be the big one. That is, the war that brings down not just the U.S. empire, but 500 years of European world hegemony. I wrote an article to that effect a few days ago. I think that the Zionist crazies have bit off more than they can chew this time. And basically what we have is Operation Epstein Fury with blackmailed child rapist Trump being pushed into a politically disastrous war that’s also going to be militarily and economically disastrous.

It comes at a moment that the United States empire is facing a crisis. It’s been eclipsed by China in terms of manufacturing, economy, technology. And its vassal states in Europe have been killed off by the stupid American war on Russia through Ukraine. And there’s a huge economic bubble that’s about to pop. This AI bubble is looking extremely fragile. And you put all this together and then you have this war that they can’t win because Iran can shut down the Gulf and keep the oil from flowing, drive the oil prices higher, higher and higher, and keep pounding American bases. The Americans are going to run out of ammunition in a couple of weeks. And at that point, Iranians can just finish off all those bases. And so it’s a completely bizarre situation. It’s a head scratcher as to how the strategic geniuses have managed to march Western civilization over the cliff. But there you have it.

And, you know, I remember when we’ve talked several times and we’ve had multiple conversations together. And I remember one time on the first show that we did, first or second show, you were telling me just how filthy Trump is and how in bed he is with all of these, quote unquote, people from the swamp. Why do you think that nobody tried to pay heed to you when you were telling the people how Trump made his money? How did he rub elbows with all of these other people? Because you said this on my show. You were telling people about Hillary Clinton. You were telling them about Joe Biden, and you really told them about Trump. Why didn’t they take heed? Why did they believe in the no more wars, no more eternal wars, and that I’m going to make America great again? And when you answer that, I’m going to get off the screen for a minute. I hear my car alarm going off, and I want to shut it off while you’re talking.

Okay, great, I’ll do a monologue for you then, and you can get that alarm taken care of.

Yeah, so why won’t the Trump fanboys wake up and figure this out? Well, a lot of them are. More and more of them are. But I’ve been screaming from the rooftops about 9/11 since the end of 2003, about Epstein since 2008. Catching on to things a little bit before most people do is, I guess, part of the job description. So, but yeah, with Trump, it was pretty obvious that there was a huge swamp issue around him from early on.

And I have to credit my colleague, Gordon Duff at Veterans Today, for this. Gordon is kind of all over the map on a lot of things. And I don’t agree with him about certain things. And he’s got a bit of PTSD from a very crazy career in the Marine Corps and the CIA Black Ops Division. And he’s for real. I’ve seen his Rolodex. I’ve seen him pull up these high-ranking people for me to talk to on Skype and stuff. So he’s not like some crazy guy pretending he’s a CIA vet. He’s a real CIA vet.

And anyway, back in 2015, when Trump started running for office, Gordon just pulled up all this stuff. And then Katie, the 13-year-old that Trump so brutally raped, sued him. And that court case was there in like 2016, 2015, or 16. And the story of Roy Cohn and how he created Donald Trump as a made man in the kosher Nostra Jewish Mafia was being splashed all over the pages of Veterans Today back then. So I’ve got to credit Gordon for pointing me in the right direction there. But it’s really all out there. That information is not a secret.

It’s just that when you find mainstream sources about Trump being formed by Roy Cohn, a precursor to Epstein, about Trump going to parties with Roy Cohn when Trump was in his 20s, and Cohn was in his 50s or 60s or something. And at those parties, Cohn was systematically raping children. J. Edgar Hoover and his boyfriend, Clyde Tolson, were at some of those parties, and they would be raping little boys. And Trump was at these same parties. And I don’t know which sex he was raping or what precisely he was doing. I don’t think I really want to know. But the fact is that the mainstream sources will tell you that Roy Cohn was Donald Trump’s mentor. He taught Trump everything Trump knows about both how to operate as a money launderer for the kosher Nostra, which has been Trump’s job description forever, and also about how to never back down, but just attack, attack, attack, and then make sure that you win the game by stabbing your opponents in the back through nefarious means, like using the mafia to kill them, threaten them, et cetera, et cetera.

That’s how Trump, or rather how Cohn, operated. He was a lawyer, but he won his law cases not in the courtroom, but by seeing to it that people were murdered and threatened. And J. Edgar Hoover actually would get orders from Meyer Lansky that he would then relay to Roy Cohn. And Roy Cohn would order the takedown or sometimes the killing of high-ranking American politicians. So that was who Cohn is, and he’s Trump’s mentor. So Trump is as dirty as they come. And, you know, Trump’s beauty pageant, Miss Teen America beauty pageant, was obviously an Epstein-type thing. The mainstream exposed that Trump would walk into the dressing room to see the 15-year-old girls nude. But what the mainstream wasn’t telling you was that he was inviting them along with Jeffrey Epstein to Mar-a-Lago. I would be very surprised if Katie is the only 13-year-old that Trump brutally raped. I would be very surprised if there weren’t many dozens of them. And they’ve been terrorized and silenced and killed off and things like that. But yeah, Trump is filthy. And he always has been.

And he talked a good line. But he talked a good line because he was, as the FBI file says that was released just recently in the Epstein article, “Jared Kushner is the brains behind Trump’s presidency.” Not just Kushner himself. Kushner is part of the Jewish organized crime syndicate that dominates America. His father went to federal prison. These people are gangsters. And Kushner works with these people, Chabad Lubovich, Jewish fanatical Zionist extremist gangsters. Those people created Donald Trump. They gave him his lines, scripted the lines for him. And he’s politically talented, so he winged it a lot and did pretty well with saying the things that would make him look like a populist. So he’s always been just a phony, a fake populist created by the same Jewish organized crime syndicate that did 9/11 and that’s running the U.S. empire into the ground.

I was watching a video where his funders, Madeline, I think, um, um, I can’t forget her husband. I can’t remember her husband’s name, but he was a billionaire and she’s a billionaire.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson.

And he was saying how many times that they would visit the White House. And then she said that he was the first Jewish president and that he puts Israel first. And I mean, it seems like with this right in your face, it seems like his base should have had a lot of blowback against him.

Yeah, well, his base is waking up. Parts of it are waking up. There are more and more people who used to be in the general Trump world camp who have turned against him. I think Tucker Carlson was MAGA-congruent there for a while, and now he’s telling the truth. And same with Candace Owens. Even some folks at Infowars are starting to scratch their heads and wonder about this. I know some Infowars people have been putting out some good stuff. I don’t know if Alex Jones is ever going to break out of his trance and break his Zionist control. But anyway, the base is waking up, though there’s a certain element of the base that has fallen for Trump’s cult of personality. It’s just like with Stalin and Mao and Hitler and Napoleon and these leaders that cast a sort of a spell. And Trump casts a pretty stupid spell. And you have to be pretty stupid, really, to totally fall for it. But, you know, people do.

I have a few friends who have. I don’t know if my good friend Rolf is going to be like the last Trump fanboy standing, I think, among my circle of acquaintances. Maybe he’s already—maybe this war is waking him up, too. But yeah, I think this is going to be disastrous for Trump politically because he’s going to lose a big chunk of his base. And then the Democrats are going to have a giant club to beat him with when the economy blows up.

So speaking of that stuff, let’s transition into what is going on, the attack on Persia, the attack on Iran. Why did they leave the supreme leader undefended to be taken out?

Well, it wasn’t that they left him undefended. It was that the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said they said, we want to keep you safe and evacuate you and take you to a safe place. And he said, no, you can’t do that. I’ll do that when you figure out a way to evacuate all of the 30 million people here. And so he didn’t want to be safe. He just wanted to live his life. And they killed him in his house where he always is, where everybody knows he is. He has a house and he has an office. And the office is kind of connected to the house. And he never left there. He never went to any basements. He didn’t go scurrying down in the basements like these cowardly cockroaches do, like Netanyahu does, like Trump certainly would if and when he comes under threat. May God bring that threat to him as soon as possible. But no, the Supreme Leader of Iran is a deeply spiritual man who wasn’t afraid of death. And so he just kept living his life. And he actually hoped to be martyred. He even said not long before that that, “my body is falling apart.” I think he had cancer even. “I’ve been praying that I would die a martyr’s death in Islam.” As you know, if you die a martyr, you’re destined for the highest station of paradise. And so he was a sincere believer and is now in the highest station of paradise.

People told me that right after the martyrdom of the Ayatollah, Trump went through Italy to try to do a backdoor deal for a ceasefire. And this is a regular out of the U.S. playbook. They will murder top officials and then they’ll seek a de-escalation or whatever, just like they did with Soleimani and everybody else. But Iran told them, no, there will be no ceasefire. I think that would be politically unacceptable if they were to agree to a cessation because of the level of arrogance of the United States, Israel, and the UK when they not only murdered the supreme leader of Iran, but they did it during Ramadan. What do you have to say about that?

Yeah, well, being murdered during Ramadan, that’s the best time to be martyred from the perspective of the Supreme Leader. Yeah, we might be having an internet issue here, so I apologize for that. But yeah, Ramadan, that’s the time that Imam Hussein was martyred, and it’s the best time to be martyred. And that’s the time that it’s going to make the biggest splash.

And so the whole Shia world and all of us Sunni people who are paying attention and understand what’s really going on in the world are blown away by this heroic martyrdom. And we’ll spend the rest of our lives avenging it or just following in the heroic footsteps of this great man. And so they made a terrible mistake by doing this. And there’s no way that Iran is going to back down now. And there’s no way that any real Muslim is going to back down now. I mean, this is it. We’re locked. We’re loaded. We’re going in, and we’re not going to ever stop.

Yeah, we are having a little technical difficulty, everybody. It’s not us. It’s not us on this end. So I just want everybody to know that. But again, is Iran just beginning to ramp up retaliatory strikes, or are they playing for the long run to hit hard and to hit consistently and to do as much damage as they can to bring Israel and the United States to their knees?

Yeah, I think Iran is going to just keep going because they can gradually wear down the American and Israeli defenses. And soon, whether in a week, two weeks, three weeks, those stocks of anti-missile systems are going to be exhausted, and Iran will be able to pummel American assets in the region at will and utterly annihilate them, and also pummel Israel at will. And at that point, the Israelis and Americans are going to have to beg for mercy. They may try to escalate, but then they’ll lose even worse. So yeah, I think Iran has a very strong hand to play here.

And of course, Trump could try to get drawn into another forever war and try to send in ground troops. And how that would go, I don’t know. But I think the odds are that any way you slice it, this is going to end up with the U.S. retreating from the region. And very likely the dollar will collapse and we’ll be in a new world where China is the world’s most powerful nation and the U.S. is just another second-ranked superpower.

I was reading last night that France, Britain, and Germany are talking about lending aid to the United States to help defend Israel. If this were to happen, do you think that Russia would then be forced and China would be forced to intervene a little more openly because the interests there are so profound, especially for China in its building road and Russia in its north-south corridor?

Yeah, Russia and China both have strong motivations to make sure that Iran doesn’t lose, and indeed to let the Americans get drawn in to this quagmire and exhaust themselves and implode their empire. And so I think the Russians and the Chinese didn’t really need to prevent this. I think they were operating according to the famous dictum, “never interrupt your enemy when he’s in the middle of making a fatal mistake.” And so now they can, however deniably, help Iran and create other problems for the U.S.

Ron Unz made a really interesting suggestion recently that this would be a good time for China to blockade Taiwan, not to invade or attack Taiwan militarily, just to blockade it the same way Trump is blockading Cuba and Venezuela, which are, of course, precedents. China has a much better international legal case for blockading Taiwan than the U.S. has for blockading Cuba or Venezuela. And if China were to blockade Taiwan, with all the U.S. naval assets in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. would be in no position to fight. And Taiwan would basically go down in a couple of weeks under a blockade.

So essentially what would happen is that the power on Taiwan would shift from this crazy secessionist party that’s in political power to the military in Taiwan, which is under the control of people who are much friendlier to mainland China. And so we would get a peaceful reunification of China and Taiwan. And the fact that the U.S. couldn’t stop that would essentially be the game changer. That would be the end of the U.S. as the planetary hegemon.

A lot of people don’t see this, but you mentioned something that I’ve been talking about for the longest time, that when they attack Persia or Iran, that Iran will give them hell in West Asia, and this will be the linchpin for the collapse of American and British power in West Asia, or what they term as the Middle East. Are you in agreement with me that this will be the thing that completely pushes America and Britain out and change the geopolitical dynamics of West Asia if the war intensifies and continues?

I think that’s very likely because, as I said, I think Iran can continue to keep the Gulf closed and can continue to pound all U.S. assets, including its U.S. vassal states, the Gulf states, because they’re going to run out of this extremely expensive ammunition, the anti-missile systems and their air defense systems that are currently unable to stop all the missiles. They stop a certain percentage of the Iranian attacks. The Iranians are starting their attacks with the older stuff, with the less effective stuff and including lots of decoys. And then they force the Americans and Israelis to use up their air defense systems, their Iron Dome-type anti-missile missiles and things like that, shooting at these decoys and shooting at the old stuff. And so the Americans and Israelis are going to run out of those munitions long before Iran runs out of its missiles.

And in this case, actually, I think the Gulf states and the U.S. military bases in the region are worse defended than Israel is. I mean, Israel is going to get really pounded. But the number of long-range missiles the Iranians have is just in the relatively low thousands. And the number of shorter-range missiles that they have is in the hundreds of thousands. And so those longer-range missiles are necessary for hitting Israel. And since they just have thousands of those, they’re not in that situation where they have infinite firepower to use against Israel, although they have an awful lot. They have enough to really be the equivalent of a nuclear deterrent. They could utterly obliterate Dimona and spread nuclear radiation all over Israel, and that’d be the end of Israel. So Israel probably is well advised not to try to escalate to the nuclear level, or that’s what’s going to happen to them.

But the American assets, these American military bases around the Gulf, are going to be totally undefended. And Iran’s going to have hundreds of thousands of missiles to hit them with. So that and the ships of the Gulf, of course, which are also soft targets. So essentially, Iran can remove the American military presence from the region. And yeah, that’ll be a game changer. And I think politically in the U.S. it’s going to be a real shock, and it could be the end of the Trump regime. And how that all shakes out in terms of what happens to the American empire, I don’t know. But all of the indicators are that the empire is heading down one way or another, at one rate of speed or another.

You know, there were shootdowns of F-15s, and one of America’s allies, I forget which one of the fiefdoms or sheikhdoms or whatever, said that they mistakenly shot down the F-15s. Well, Iran lodged a complaint, a diplomatic complaint, saying that because Iran said that they shot them down, and they said, well, they want that country to explain that if they made a mistake and shot those planes down, what were the planes doing operating over their airspace? Because if they are the ones that shot it down, then Iran has the legitimate right to pound the government. So Iran is waiting for the response from that government that said that they shot the U.S. planes down.

Yeah, this thing is going regional, and it’s going regional fast. How much longer do you think that the United States can deploy assets to protect Israel? Because it seems more that they want to protect Israel more than they want to protect their own troops and these other bases.

Well, that’s right. And the Gulf governments are already complaining loudly about this. They’re saying that the Americans are using all their assets to defend Israel, and they’re not defending us. They’re saying, we thought we were under an American security umbrella. And it turns out that there’s no umbrella, or if there is, it’s tattered. It’s got a lot of holes in it. The Americans are working their hardest to try to put the real umbrella up over Israel. And so the Saudis, the Kuwaitis, the Emiratis, the Omanis, the Qataris, these people are very unhappy right now for good reason. They’re seeing their ill-gotten gains going down the toilet because, you know, they threw their chips in with the Americans. And that was the wrong move morally and geostrategically in the long term.

They allowed the American empire, which has been increasingly run since World War II by crazed Zionist Jews, to break up the region into these small units and then control those smaller broken-up units. For example, there’s no country called Kuwait. Kuwait is just hardly anything. There’s no such thing as Kuwait really. It’s just one region of the Iraq province of the Ottoman Empire, which was part of the Ottoman Caliphate. And the legitimate government of that, the Islamic government, was the legitimate government, and the caliph was its legitimate head.

And likewise, Bahrain and perhaps Qatar are part of the Persian Empire, they’re part of Iran. They don’t exist as countries. What they are is that the British and Americans just broke them off and found some corrupt little gangsters to prop up as their supposed potentates, their emirs and their sultans, and made them their puppets. And so these are puppet states for this evil empire. And those states are going to have to decide whether they’re ready to move on to the next stage and not be puppets. And that’s going to be the end of some of these states, in my opinion.

Saudi Arabia—maybe Saudi Arabia will be around in another 10 or 20 years. It’s big enough and wealthy enough that that’s possible. But these other ones, I don’t think so. Maybe Saudi Arabia actually will absorb the Emirates. Currently, the United Arab Emirates is basically just a cat’s paw for the Zionist crazies. The Emirates is just totally run by Israel. That’s all it is. It’s a branch of Israel. Saudi Arabia, not so much, but they’re still heavily indebted to the American empire. They’re implicated in this American empire. And so they’re vulnerable now.

Iran can not only target their oil infrastructure and make them go broke very quickly because they won’t be able to sell any of their oil, but also, if necessary, Iran can destroy their desalinization plants, just like it can destroy Israel’s big desalinization plant. And if they do that, those countries are toast. They’ll become uninhabitable desert. And so they’re totally vulnerable. They’re not being protected by the American empire. And so a new order, a new security arrangement is going to have to come out of this. And it’s going to be a post-American empire arrangement. It’s going to be a post-Zionism arrangement.

And I think going back to Arabia, I don’t think the House of Saud could withstand that because, remember, financially, they have fornicated with the great whore America, and their bank accounts or the recycled money has to go through New York. So if the empire falls, a lot of the money and assets that they’re holding in the United States goes along with it if they don’t unload it.

And I recall the Holy Quran giving a warning to the mother city. And we know what the mother city is. We know it’s the holy city of Mecca to get its act right. With these corrupt sheikhs and the House of Saud, maybe Arabia will stand, but not Saudi Arabia, because that is just a name, a family name that was imposed upon the Arabian Peninsula. As I tell people, there was never a book called Lawrence of Saudi Arabia. There was a book of Lawrence of Arabia, and the corrupt House of Saud stamped their name on it after they made a deal with the British, the French, and the U.S. or whatever.

So I think all of these fake leaderships are going to start crumbling and falling under the weight of corruption, under the weight of war, under the weight especially, you know, how America works when she’s in trouble. To deflect her trouble, she will then dime out everybody that helped her and all of the backdoor deals. And maybe this will cause other people to come to the streets to demand the fall of these leaders. Do you have any thoughts on that?

Yeah, I think that’s a good forecast. You know, I recently finished rereading Abdul Rahman Munif’s first volume in his Cities of Salt trilogy. And Abdul Rahman Munif was, I think, a Lebanese-Saudi dual citizen who lived in so-called Saudi Arabia, which, as you said, is really just Arabia.

And it was actually a mid-level British bureaucrat who came up with the name of Saudi Arabia. The British handed it to the Ibn Saud family.

And so anyway, this novel by Abdul Rahman Munif, actually the Cities of Salt trilogy, describes—it’s a historical novel about the moment when the Americans first came to the Arabian Peninsula. And the arrival of the Americans there was just a curse. And it’s quite a wonderful book.

Reading it, you realize that the characters who saw the true nature of this curse that the Americans had brought were right. And Miteb al-Hathal, the mythical leader of the resistance, the guy who turns his back on the Americans and on the Emir and just disappears into the desert and becomes a myth of resistance—he was right. And by the end, everybody at some level realizes that they, the anti-American revolutionaries, were right. The people who said, “don’t let the Americans in here. They are evil. They are the Great Satan” (as the Iranian supreme leaders have correctly termed them). Those people were right all along.

At some point, the people of Arabia are going to recognize this. They’re going to recognize that the great resistance fighter character in the Abdurrahman Munif book, Miteb al-Hathal, was right and that the other characters who kind of went along to get along and accepted the corrupt leadership of these moronic emirs and sultans, the House of Saud, and it was totally controlled by the Americans—those people made a mistake. And that ultimately the great revolt against the Americans and their puppet leadership, which comes at the end of the first volume of this Abdel Rahman Munif trilogy novel, it’s quite a beautiful description of this popular uprising against the Americans and against the Ibn Sauds.

Unfortunately, of course, it doesn’t succeed in the long term. It succeeds in winning them a few concessions in terms of the American oil company’s ability to mistreat its Arab workers. But they should have just kicked the Americans out and gotten rid of their corrupt leadership.

It’s sort of just like, we look back and say the Native Americans should have just butchered the Europeans, right? They could have kept that continent if they’d known how to just not let those Europeans get settled. Let the camel’s nose into the tent and you’re in trouble, right?

And so…but maybe it’s not too late. The people of Arabia can push the camel’s nose back out of the tent.

Yeah, I believe that this was unexpected. I believe the United States, because they’re so desperate—see, let me go back for a second and let me explain this just a tad bit for people. Because a lot of people say, well, Trump is not making any sense and his policies are irrational. And I continue to tell people that when you are desperate, irrational thinking is rational to the desperate mind.

And so when we look at the American empire, she’s being overtaken by China economically. And China has become a near-peer power, if not surpassing the United States in most things that she dominated in. We see a resurgence in Russia. We see a rising Iran. We see a rising and liberated Africa. As Sergei Lavrov said, Africa in the coming years will be the center of the world because it has the largest population on the planet. And most people don’t know that that surpasses India and surpasses China. China is invested heavily in education there and infrastructure and schools there.

We see even with Nigeria one of the fastest-growing populations and fastest-growing economies in the world. Then we see the United States having trouble in Latin America and the Caribbean.

I think that desperation, because the empire understands that the time is not on its side. And when you are realizing that, oh my God, I don’t have the rent. Let me go out and try to get the rent. And when you can’t do that—

Do you believe that that is a part of the miscalculation on the American government in the past? And we’re living in a time unlike any other time where we’re watching the collapse of one world and the merging in of another world.

Yeah, I agree. The crazy policies that we’re witnessing are the result of desperation. That’s one of the ways that I and many other people strongly suspected that 9/11 was done by the Israelis in 2001, because at that time they were desperate. The United States wasn’t. Nobody in charge of the United States empire would blow up the Twin Towers and attack the Pentagon in 2001. It would make no sense for the U.S. empire to do that, drag itself into counterproductive wars in the Middle East. It made perfect sense for the Israelis to do it, though, because they were desperate.

And so when you’re desperate, you do crazy things. And the Israelis are in a crazy situation. They’re driven by messianic millennialist maniacs who were trying to bring on their Messiah to conquer the Goyim and create a world where every Jew has 2,800 Goyim slaves and the Jews completely rule, having exterminated and enslaved all of the non-Jews. So there are people—that’s the driving force of the state of Israel, is people with that ideology. And then you’ve got the more pragmatic Israeli leaders who have to deal with that. And then they have to deal with the fact that this genocide of occupied Palestine is totally unacceptable to the entire region and indeed to most of the world.

So they’re caught between this proverbial rock and the hard place of their own extremists, who are really the heart and soul of their project, and the region that’s never going to accept this, right? Indeed, why should the world’s 2 billion Muslims and, what, 3 billion Christians accept that their holy lands should be genocided by fanatical people who absolutely hate the prophets, who hate Jesus, who hate Muhammad? Why are we going to let those people take over our holy land, the holy land of 5 billion people, right? How many Jews are there on earth? Fifteen million, maybe. And of those, how many even care about Israel? Maybe half that at most. So you’ve got fewer than 10 million of these Zionist Jews who think that they’re going to genocide the holy land that’s holy to 5 billion people. Do the math, right? Ten million versus 5 billion. It’s not a very workable or viable project.

So Israel was desperate in 2001. They were in a desperate demographic situation, a strategic situation, and so they were in a position to have to do something crazy—blow up the Trade Center, attack the Pentagon, blame it on their Muslim enemies, and hijack the American military into this all-out war against the region, and specifically against Israel’s enemies, and specifically against those seven countries in five years that General Clark told us that 9/11 was designed to take out.

And so, yeah, desperate people do desperate, crazy things. And the American empire now is every bit as desperate as the Israelis were in 2001. The American empire, as you said, is facing a China whose real economy is far greater than the American real economy, whose technological capacity and productivity has eclipsed the U.S., and that all of this is rapidly being reflected in relative military power.

So the U.S. suddenly is waking up and recognizing that over the past two decades it’s completely lost its hegemonic position without firing a shot. Well, actually it has fired some shots. It fired the COVID shot across China’s bow in 2020. I’m in full agreement with Ron Unz’s interpretation that COVID resulted from a U.S. biological attack against China and Iran. And, of course, that was covert biological warfare. They didn’t come right out and admit what they were doing. And it blew back on them. It didn’t work out very well in terms of stopping China’s rise. It may have slowed China’s growth a bit, but not enough to make a difference. So that was a crazy thing to do—unleashing an anti-human being virus, a biological weapon like that, that kills 0.5% or whatever, a small, very small percentage of people who it afflicts, but that’s enough to totally cause states of emergency to be imposed, right? It was designed for that.

So these crazy American empire people do crazy things. And the Trump regime has even crazier people, I think, than the Democrats, who were pretty crazy themselves, right? The Ukraine war against Russia was a crazy thing to do. The 2014 Maidan coup and pushing a war on Russia through Ukraine—that was crazy. That was risking nuclear World War III against the world’s leading nuclear power. But I think Trump’s attack on China with COVID was even crazier. And Trump’s attacks on Iran leading up to this current all-out war, Operation Epstein Fury—that’s the craziest yet.

Well, from your sources, what is it looking like in Iran right now, in that region right now? Because all we hear is the Western news press talking about how Iran is being battered and being destroyed while Israel is silencing media as much as they can to keep people from realizing that Iran is striking and striking hard.

Yeah, the Western media doesn’t want its domestic audience to understand what’s really going on. They want to create the impression that, oh, it’s all going okay. And they want to stop people from turning against this war. And why does the media operate that way? Well, all media to some extent is going to line up behind their country when it’s at war. But also the American media are massively dominated by Jewish Zionist owners. The billionaire Epstein class that rules the West has bought up almost all of the Western media. And this billionaire Epstein class is basically like Jeffrey Epstein himself. These are rich Jews who care about what’s good for the Jews and what’s good for Israel. That’s their number one thing.

And so the Western media is even more extreme in its counterfactual propaganda regarding these wars for Israel. And so, yeah, the Western media right now is pumping out all kinds of nonsense, as they always have against Iran. I would say the Western media’s lies about Iran are bigger than their lies about any other country. They’ve really deliberately gotten Iran wrong in an extreme way, a way that’s shocking even to people like me who are used to the propaganda.

And their description of the war, trying to make it sound like Iran’s getting pounded—well, yeah, Iran is getting badly bombed, and that’s not going to have any effect at all. It’s not just the fact that Iranian Shia Muslims embrace martyrdom. And the more of them you martyr, the harder they’re going to fight, as we saw during the imposed war in the 1980s with Iraq. But this is actually true of all human beings. It was discovered during World War II that if you bomb populations, it doesn’t turn them against the war. It doesn’t turn them against their own governments. It reinforces their strong allegiance to their own governments and their dedication to their country’s war effort.

This is what happened when Hitler sent his buzz bomb rockets against the British during World War II. It rallied the British people against Germany. And it’s what happened when the British and the Americans genocidally butchered Germans with these carpet bombings, air bombings, when they burned hundreds of thousands of people to death in Dresden and other German cities. Even these incredible, just utterly genocidal bombings did not turn the Germans against their own government. On the contrary, they reinforced the Germans’ will to fight to the very bitter end, which they did. Both the Germans and the British had their wills to fight intensified by these brutal bombing campaigns. And of course, the British-American campaign against Germany was vastly more brutal than Hitler’s bombing campaign against Britain.

So it’s been well known among military historians and military analysts that bombing actually just makes populations back their government even more. And so when the Western media tells us, “oh, Iran is getting pummeled,” that’s not going to produce any hope that that’s going to lead to the Iranian people changing their minds and not backing their government’s war effort. Instead, what that’s about, really, it’s a lie. The basic picture that they’re drawing of the war, where they exaggerate the losses in Iran and try to ignore the losses among their own side, and especially in Israel, that’s for domestic consumption. That’s propaganda designed to try to prevent support for this war from completely collapsing.

Because the support for this war—I don’t know if you’re aware of this, Rashid—this is the most unpopular war in the get-go of any war in human history that I am aware of. The polls showed only 27% approval of this war on its first day. This has never happened before. There’s always a rally-around-the-flag effect that produces virtual universal acclaim for a war when it first starts. As we saw with 9/11 and so on, everybody wants to go off and have a war, and they rally behind the president.

It’s well known that if the polls show that 99% of the people support your war on the first day, that’s good. That’s what you want. If only 95% support it on the first day, that’s a bad sign. That means it could slip. And if only 90% support it on the first day, you’re in big trouble. Well, here, 26% support it on the first day. This is crazy. This is, again, the most unpopular war that’s ever been started in all of human history.

Operation Epstein Fury will go down, I think, in history as the biggest public relations disaster from the get-go of any war ever.

And Trump said that he didn’t care what the American people had to say about the war. He’s going to fight it. I was reading that yesterday in one of the articles in RT, and they were quoting him about the polls and what the people think about the war, and they said he didn’t care.

He just doesn’t want those Epstein files to get released, all those pages detailing the witness interviews around his brutal rape of 13-year-old Katie. We know the Justice Department is illegally withholding those papers. That news hit the mainstream like three days before this war started. So Trump doesn’t care what people think because he knows that if he doesn’t do what Netanyahu orders him to do, it’s going to be even worse.

Well, do you have any information on Netanyahu? Because Iran bombed the prime minister’s residence, and we haven’t heard anything from Netanyahu since Iran bombed the prime minister’s residence.

Yeah, who knows? There are rumors that he was hiding in Germany, which would be pretty ironic, and other rumors he’s flown abroad, and there are various locations that have been proposed. But yeah, I don’t believe he’s been heard from. And Iran is claiming that they may have killed him, and if so, I guess sending that guy to hell is something to celebrate. At the same time, though, that dictum, never interrupt your enemy when he’s in the middle of making a fatal mistake, would suggest that Netanyahu is running Zionism into the ground. Netanyahu will go down in history as having killed off the possibility of there being a long-term viable state of Israel.

And so once he’s gone, if more rational leadership emerges, that actually makes the situation for all of those of us who are fighting to put an end to the Zionist entity perhaps a bit more difficult.

Hmm. Iran has suffered major assassinations, multiple assassinations on Syrian territory of high-ranked officials and diplomats or whatever. Has it ever come to their mind, and maybe they should say, okay, let’s sue for peace for a minute and send Jared Kushner and Witkoff over into Iraq and let’s negotiate—and I’m not advocating this, everybody in CIA, the Secret Service, I’m not advocating this—but I’m saying, and as soon as they get there, they do to them what America did to Soleimani.

Yeah, well, the trouble is, Rashid, trading Witkoff and Kushner for people like Soleimani is not a good trade from the Iranian standpoint. That is, Witkoff and Kushner, they’re just mediocre minds. They’re real estate mafia. They’re quote-unquote “Jewish real estate guys”—no, they’re mafia. But they’re not smart. A lot of mafia gangsters get to a higher station in life than they should based on their intelligence because they’re risk-takers and they intimidate people and they’re plugged into these networks that use illicit violence. And Kushner and Witkoff are like that. I mean, they’re just idiots. They’re nobodies. It’s a complete insult, a slap in the face to any country when Trump, who himself, of course, is just another two-bit low-IQ gangster, when they send somebody like Witkoff or Kushner to negotiate. It’s an insult.

So if you’re Iranian, do you really want to bother killing Witkoff and Kushner? I guess it would be a symbolic statement. But they’re worthless. They’re cockroaches. Yeah, okay, it’s like you step on the cockroaches, but what do you gain? I mean, two less cockroaches, but there’s a lot of them where they came from.

The Israelis, whatever else you want to say about them, they do have this idea that if you kill these really great people, that maybe you can stop the movements behind these great people. And they’ve had a mixed record with that, though. If you read Ronan Bergman’s book Rise and Kill First, which is a history of Israel and its assassination programs, which are vast—Israel assassinates orders of magnitude more people than any other country and probably a lot more people than all other countries combined. They just love to assassinate people. That’s the Israeli thing. And they imagined throughout history that they could just take out the leaders that were against them and that would solve their problems. And as Ronan Bergman’s book Rise and Kill First explains, it didn’t solve their problems at all. Every time they killed some leader, an even more powerful leader would rise up to take his place and create even bigger problems for Israel.

When Israel did actually succeed in finally neutering the Palestinian Liberation Organization, the secular opposition to Israel, guess what? This Hamas group that they had actually sort of helped encourage at the beginning, the religious opposition to Israel, suddenly took off and became an even bigger threat to Israel than the PLO had ever been. And the larger religious opposition to Zionism has become a bigger threat than the PLO.

And so when they martyr these people and create martyrs who are going to be remembered for centuries or even millennia, and that those people who remember those martyrs for centuries or millennia are going to be dedicated to scrubbing the Zionist cancer off the face of the earth, they’re not gaining anything. They’re losing.

And so from the Iranian perspective, again, when your enemy just keeps making all these mistakes—and they’re also evil mistakes, they’re operating in a way that’s both stupid and evil—you don’t want to mirror that. You want to act as intelligently and as justly as possible. And Iran really tries to do that. They try to pursue justice in their policies…with, I think, a lot more success than any other current government.

Are we living in the collapse and the fall of America and the Western world?

Yeah, absolutely. It’s like if you were living in Rome in the late sixth century, or the Western Roman Empire anyway, you’d be living through a certain kind of civilizational collapse. And certainly that’s exactly what we’re living through now in the West. Though I guess I shouldn’t say we. I’m not in the West anymore. I’m in Morocco. Morocco is on a rise. Africa is on the rise, as you said. And Morocco is the gateway to Africa. And Morocco really has a great future.

Now, I’m not in agreement with the policies of the current government regarding this war for Palestine. The Moroccan government is trying to sort of have it both ways. They want to play Mr. Nice Guy and say, “oh, we can be the mediators. And so we’re going to have good relations with the Israelis and good relations with Palestinians. Hamas, they’re a little too radical for us. We’re going to try to be these nice moderators so we can get along with the West.” That’s bullshit. It’s embarrassing. I probably shouldn’t rant too much about the evil, the odious, disgusting, embarrassing evil of the current Moroccan government’s embrace of the Zionists, because I don’t want them to revoke my residency permit and send me back to the belly of the beast where you are.

But despite this, the Moroccan government is actually competent in presiding over a country that’s improving in so many ways and setting itself up to be the gateway to Africa, which, as you say, is going to be a big part of the human future. The big growth area of the world is going to be Africa, largely funded by China with Chinese infrastructure help.

And so, yeah, I left the sixth-century Rome. I left the imploding United States and the West partly because I tried for 20 years to try to wake them up, and I thought maybe the truth about 9/11 would be a big enough slap in the face to wake them up. And at this point, I think they’re heading for big trouble. It could be anywhere from really big trouble, where civil war kind of stuff, a real societal collapse, or it could be less than that. It could be just a big collapse in living standards and then the kind of political infrastructure that’ll have to be used to try to keep a lid on the popular unrest when you get a collapse of living standards. Either way, big trouble is coming to the United States. And then the West is about to become a memory in terms of its 500 years of global hegemony. That period is about to close.

I’m not a professor, so I’m going to ask you because maybe common sense is not so common today. And I often ask people that come on to this show this. I hear the talk of multiple poles of power and America will be one of the three or four major poles of power in this new dynamic, this new paradigm globally. And my question to you is this: if we were to use history as a base or guideline and to use mathematics as a base and a guideline, how can America maintain and be one of those poles of power when she has no manufacturing, when she has alienated everybody, when she has made war on everybody, when she’s the largest debtor nation in the history of the world? When all of those things come back and she’s so divided culturally, racially, economically at home as well as abroad, how is that a recipe for her to maintain her glory, global standing? It doesn’t make sense to me. Common sense tells me she will fall and she will fall hard and that she cannot, in her fall, maintain her position as a great global power.

You’re absolutely right. And the way this is going to play out is that the petrodollar, which is what allows the U.S. to print toilet paper money and exchange it for real goods and services, is going to be gone. And so suddenly the U.S. dollar is going to lose maybe a third of its purchasing power. So imagine what happens if everything that you buy—your food, your rent, your housing, your car—everything suddenly costs one third more. You’re going to have a big budget adjustment to make.

And so the U.S. is going to face this situation. And it’s going to be forced to recognize that its military can no longer buy it this largesse, this petrodollar largesse, robbing the world by printing toilet paper money, by pointing a military gun at everybody’s head. Suddenly you’ve lost the war. You can’t point your gun at people’s heads anymore. That racket is done. So what’s going to happen?

Well, I think politically the U.S. is going to have to obviously fold up its military tent. Right now, the United States spends more money on its military than the next 10 countries combined, and that’s going to have to collapse. The U.S. is going to have to start spending more roughly about the same amount per capita on its military as Canada and New Zealand and the European countries and other countries do, which means that the U.S. military budget is going to have to be maybe one quarter what it is now.

And so what that’ll do is that’ll cushion things a little bit because that huge pile of money that’s being wasted on the military right now will suddenly be real goods and services that go into people’s pocketbooks and their real living standards. And so that’ll cushion the blow a little bit. But what’s going to happen is when the U.S. loses its ability to force the world to accept its toilet paper greenback, at that point a hard choice is going to have to be made between completely impoverishing the population and then facing riots, or folding up the military tent and bringing the troops home. And that’s what they’re going to have to do.

Last question of the day for my friend Kevin. Do you think that they will push the world to World War III to try to prevent anybody from ascending past the American empire because in their minds they think that, hey, I would rather rule over a trash heap than to allow anyone to rule in paradise?

Yeah, right. That does sound like that Satan’s quote, right? “Better to rule in hell than serve in heaven,” from the famous John Milton poem. And yeah, we probably have some Satanists in power, and who knows how crazy they are. But I think it’s more of a game of chicken. I think that the people in power, the Epstein class and people anywhere near it, they live very cushy material lives. They’re pampered. They’re living better lives materially than the emperors and the kings did in past ages. And I don’t think they want to risk that with a nuclear war, especially since Russia’s got these radioactive tidal wave torpedoes that could totally put an end to the eastern and western seaboards of the U.S., that could completely drown the British Isles, et cetera, et cetera.

I don’t think they really want to risk that. Well, they may want to risk it. They just don’t want it to happen. So they’re playing chicken. And these games of chicken where two guys drive at each other at high speed and the guy who swerves loses, is a chicken—well, that’s a dangerous game because it might or might not work out the way you want it to. And so, yeah, they’re doing that, but they’re still losing. This war on Russia through Ukraine—they’re basically admitting that they’ve lost, that Russia is going to end up with the Donbass region and more, and with a perfectly strong economy, and that we’re going to end up with a rump Ukraine and a much weakened Europe. They’ve admitted that, they’ve faced that.

So whether they would take it all the way to World War III…there definitely are some people crazy enough to, but there are also people maybe pretending to be crazy enough to, like the Zionists saying “we have the Samson option. We’ll blow up every capital with nuclear weapon if we ever see we’re going down.” Yeah, right, you will. Because you know that if you did that, you and all your people would be hunted down and you would all die slowly and painfully. You probably, when push comes to shove, are going to have a good life going into exile in London, in Paris, in Venice, in Buenos Aires, in New York, and so on. You’re going to be living better than 99% of the population wherever you go. And you know what? I think you’re going to do that rather than guarantee that you’re going to be hunted down and killed like dogs. So you’re not going to do your Samson option. And that’s a bluff. They’re pretending to be that crazy. Sure, they’re pretty crazy. Doing 9/11 was pretty crazy. But I think there are limits to any of these people’s craziness because, again, they have good, cushy material lives that they want to protect.

So ultimately they’re just going to lose the war. They’re going to go down. And if World War III happens in such a big way that it massively destroys civilization, that will be the result of a miscalculation. If that’s any consolation….I’m not sure it is.

Thank you, my friend Kevin. I really appreciate you coming on the platform to do the program.

Yeah, my two main websites are truthjihad.com, which is all one word, truthjihad.com, and then kevinbarrett.substack.com.

Thank you so much. And I’ll send you the video in a few minutes, Kevin.

Okay. Well, thank you, Rasheed. Appreciate it. God bless.