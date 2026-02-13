Pam Bondi's Epstein Clown Show Bombs in Congress

Press TV: For more on that, we’re joined by Kevin Barrett from Saidia, Morocco. Mr. Barrett, give us your overall thoughts on the questioning at Capitol Hill of Attorney General Pam Bondi. U.S. Democratic lawmakers have echoed a similar sentiment that we’ve been hearing for a while now, that in this case Attorney General Pam Bondi is siding with the perpetrators and not the victims.

Kevin Barrett: That shouldn’t be surprising. Pam Bondi had a reputation as a mobbed-up lawyer and prosecutor during her career in Florida. And the fact that Trump chose her as his attorney general tells you everything you need to know about Donald Trump and his lifelong service for the Kosher Nostra, the organized crime organization that’s so strong in New York City that used Trump as a money launderer throughout his career.

And these hearings illustrate the extent to which the United States government has turned into a complete clown show. In this case, Pam Bondi was the one with the big red rubber nose, saying the most ridiculous things. Every time she was asked a specific question, she would respond something along the lines of, “you’re a washed up horrible former lawyer, and why aren’t you getting down on your knees and kissing Donald Trump’s feet? Because he’s the greatest president that this country has ever had.” Over and over and over she would respond like this. A five-year-old could do a better job.

But getting to the serious issues here, clearly the questioners are right. Bondi has rather incompetently been siding with the perpetrators, not the victims. She wouldn’t even look at the victims that were lined up right behind her during this hearing. And she presided over the release of only half of these six million Epstein files. And she presided over the redaction of the names of perpetrators, not victims. The names of dozens of victims were allowed to slip into the public domain, while perpetrator after perpetrator after perpetrator was blacked out.

And it’s hard to tell to what extent this is total incompetence or whether perhaps there is dissension in the Justice Department as some of the lower level people who are charged with going over these files are so horrified by what they see, which essentially indicates that the United States is run by an Israeli Mossad blackmail ring that traffics these young girls to powerful figures and uses the networking power of the billionaire Zionist class that rules the West to continue to subordinate the United States, a country of more than 300 million people, to this tiny little genocidal settler colony squatting in occupied Palestine.

And unfortunately, none of the questioners, not even Thomas Massie, were brave enough to point out the elephant in the living room here, which is that the Epstein blackmail ring was run by Israeli intelligence designed to gather compromising material on powerful Americans and other people worldwide in order to perpetuate the rule of this corrupt criminal genocidal state over the West.

Press TV: And what about the other half, I could say? It’s around three million other documents that may never be released. What does that say about the initial claim of transparency, which was one of the campaign mottos and slogans that Donald Trump ran on?

That’s right. The deadline for the release of all six million Epstein files was December, late December. And so they released only a tiny fraction before the deadline, and they still have only released about half.

You know, the West as a place where there’s supposed to be rule of law has turned into a complete joke. You can be jailed in the West for suggesting that only five million nine hundred ninety nine thousand nine hundred and ninety nine Jews were gassed to death during World War II because you’re one short of the holy, sacred, mythical six million figure. But if the law says you have to release all six million Epstein files, you’re allowed to make it three million instead and hide the other three million.

What could possibly be in these other three million? We’ve seen the horrors in the ones that they’ve released, which completely indict the entire Western ruling class in this horrific abuse of young girls, and hint at much, much worse.

So I don’t know if we’re ever going to see the unredacted version of what’s left in these three million files that are supposed to be and should have been released a month and a half ago. All of these Justice Department people who haven’t released them need to go to jail. But whatever is in them, it must be beyond belief.