Islamic Iran vs. Epstein Oligarchy

E. Michael Jones of Culture Wars breaks down the week's news...starting with the looming confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the degenerate Zioligarchy that rules the West. Partial transcript:

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to False Flag Weekly News, the weekly news show that just keeps on digging deeper into what’s really going on in the world, as it all gets exposed by some kind of weird Hegelian dialectic…I don’t know (about that) but the guy who does know is my co-host Dr. E. Michael Jones of Culture Wars. Hey Mike, how are you doing?

E. Michael Jones: Good. Good to be here.

Yeah, it’s weird. It’s like every time you come back, it’s kind of the same, it’s the same but different, right? Like the Epstein story never goes away. The war on Iran by the Epstein oligarchy that runs the West never goes away. And the noticing just keeps on happening...And so anyway, let’s listen to our PSAs. Okay, it’s Valentine’s Day. So give us some love. Send us some money. Well, wait a minute. Love and money, it’s not the same. Anyway, we have some breaking news, Mike. Did you see that Satan has joined the Board of Peace? He will be reporting to his boss, Bibi Netanyahu, I guess.

And more breaking news, the conspiracy theorists were right. It turns out that the moon was an inside job. This is the New York Times science section.

So that just goes to show it’s not just Epstein. Conspiracy theorists were right about everything.

And finally, I don’t know if you’ve been watching Jake TV, Mike. Have you seen this?

No, I haven’t seen it.

(Watch the full 11:34 JakeTV satirical video at my Substack, reproduced for educational purposes only. Please note that laughing may be illegal in some jurisdictions.)

Jake TV: Breaking news. The FBI has just dropped three and a half million documents in the Epstein files mentioning Goyim, pizza and grape soda. Oh, wow. Probably has nothing to do with Israel. Our greatest ally. Of course not. Who doesn’t like pizza? Exactly. John, break it down for us. Chloe and Michael, good morning. Let’s just ask the FBI. How do you like your pizza and grape soda? “Christian white ones only. As young as it gets.” WTF?!

…Okay, happy birthday, Islamic Iran. It was the birthday of the Islamic Republic this week. And so we’ve got these birthday cards. I can’t believe that Elon allows Grok to make birthday cards for the Islamic Republic, Mike.

Yes, it’s part of the strategy here. He wants controversy and there’s nothing more controversial than Iran at this moment. So I think that’s part of the strategy.

There you go. Yeah, I was kind of surprised when Grok did that. So anyway, over in Iran, there were 25 million people in the streets supporting the Islamic Republic on the occasion of its anniversary. And you and I have been in the midst of these crowds. It wasn’t just in Tehran, by the way, but there were actually some like there was a medium size city that had this gigantic crowd. Anyway, so you’ve been in the thick of these crowds, just like I have, Mike. Do you believe this stuff in the Western media that all the Iranian people hate their government?

Yes, Mike Huckabee said it. They said the Iranians want to kill us. So it must be true if Mike Huckabee said it.

But I was in the protest in first time. And I was surrounded by women in chodors who were chanting, Magh Barg Amariku, death to America. Although I’m told that there’s nuance in Farsi that maybe it doesn’t mean quite that. But anyway, surrounded. And I was the only guy in Tehran wearing a tie. So I began, someone came up to me and said, are you an American? And I thought, maybe I better say I’m a Canadian. So I said, yeah, but I said, yes, I’m an American. And he said, well, I’d like to go to America. So this whole idea that the Iranians want to kill you is false. I experienced it firsthand. I was not killed.

When we got back, were you in the bus with me when they took us there? We were surrounded by a mob in that bus. They were plastered…I did feel that my life was in danger there. I thought it was gonna be crushed by the crowd at one moment. And that passed and then we were in the bus and the bus was completely surrounded by people. There were no police, there were no nothing. And if they wanted to overturn the bus, they could have, they could have set it on fire. We all would have died in the bus, but they didn’t. So that was my witness. We somehow survived.

And you were even wearing a tie, which is actually in Iranian revolutionary sartorial correctness, ties are not exactly de rigueur. They’re seen as…like it’s the imperialists and the Zionists that lead you around by the neck. That’s their cultural interpretation. But they still are not going to lynch you just because you’re wearing a tie. Actually, they like Americans. They just don’t like our Zionist occupied government. And I don’t either.

Right. And they can make a distinction which some people cannot make.

Indeed, yeah. Iran is a pretty sophisticated country. It’s pretty cool. And the Islamic Republic is a pretty cool system. I actually just wrote about that. But here’s the film of the march of the millions. And, of course, the usual suspects are saying, “oh, it’s got to be AI. Because we know the Iranian people don’t like their government.” There are a lot of Iranians who actually are very proud of their Islamic Republic. But they don’t like Epstein. They don’t like sacrificing children.

But before the Islamic revolution, this is what Iran looked like. Actually, have you seen these Internet memes where the anti-Iran people try to post all these trendy Western people?

No, this is fake. They didn’t look that way. It didn’t look that way. I’ve seen miniskirts, okay, in pre-Islamic Revolution Iran, but I’ve never seen people working at computers in their bathing suits because those computers didn’t exist in the 1970s.

Yeah. Okay. But here’s an authentic picture of a fun, freedom-loving couple biking around on their motorbike in Tehran before the Islamic revolution ruined all their fun. And there they are. They look familiar.

Actually, do you know who was there in ? Michel Foucault was there.

Yeah, but he couldn’t find the bathhouses, so he left and he went back to San Francisco.

Well, Michel Foucault showed up and didn’t have the categories that would allow him to understand what was going on. He thought it was going to be staged by the Marquis de Sade. And so he didn’t know what to say. He went there. He was there right at the moment, at the moment. He was sent there by a French newspaper, and he didn’t know what to say. And he went to San Francisco after that and died doing what he loved.

Indeed, indeed. Well, actually the stuff Foucault wrote about the Iranian revolution is actually less stupid than most of the stuff from the other Western philosophers, for whatever that’s worth. And here’s the Shah Jr., the wannabe Shah…it’s it’s just unbelievable that these Western regime change people think (Iranians want another shah).

I think the significance is that finally, Iranians finally undid the playbook. The playbook began with the overthrow of Mossadegh. They’ve been doing the same thing over and over and over again. They tried it again this time with these Mossad agents who mixed in with the demonstrators in Iran at these fake demonstrations. And Iran, with the help of Russia, I think, figured out how to do it. They shut down Starlink. It turns out that Starlink was absolutely essential to those demonstrations that were calculated to overthrow the government. They reverse engineered Starlink and found out who was downloading it and apprehended them and put an end to the counter-revolution. This is the first time I think that anyone has really dealt with the real grammar of these color revolutions and thwarted them from the inside.

Well, there have been some other color revolutions that failed. But yeah, this may be the most spectacular failure—and the most important, because Iran was the number seven on the list of seven countries in five years that 9/11 was designed to overturn. And now it’s been six countries in 25 years and number seven is not going away. And that may be the one that dooms the Zionist entity.

All right, moving on to the clownery in the White House. Speaking of the clown in the White House and the Zionist entity, here’s Netanyahu visiting Trump for the seventh time amid more threats of a U.S. attack on Iran. And I don’t know if you saw John Mersheimer’s discussion of this with Judge Napolitano, but it was quite good. John Mersheimer, the eminent realist political scientist, says that he thinks this meeting didn’t go very well for Netanyahu.

Now, Netanyahu absolutely does not want a return to any kind of nuclear deal. And Trump and his people are saying that’s the only alternative. There’s really no military solution to this. And so if you read between the lines, you read what Trump said on Truth Social, and you look at what Netanyahu said, especially in Hebrew at his press conference on the way back to Israel, and the upshot is that it’s very likely that the Americans actually do want to get back into essentially a new JCPOA, and the Israelis are not going to like it.

Yeah, I saw that report by Mersheimer. I think it’s right. I think that Trump does not want to go to war here. I think that’s significant. Apparently he offered them the same deal that he offered before, namely “pick out two targets, we’ll let you hit them, we’ll hit something, you hit something, and then I’ll declare victory and then we’ll move on.” But apparently the Iranians wouldn’t go along with it this time. So this time it’s backed by an Iran that has been rearming ever since the 12-day war in June. The Chinese pulled into the Persian Gulf with their most advanced electronic warfare ship. The Russians, as I said, aided them in blocking Starlink. So it’s a completely different configuration. And I think even the most rabid hawk in the Pentagon has to realize you’re not going to win. You’re not going to win this war.

Yeah, that’s what they’re telling him. And Trump sees that his popularity is sort of at an all-time low right now. Probably not a good time to start a losing forever war…

I think that the categories have become obsolete: It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat because you’re both getting money from AIPAC and AIPAC is determining our foreign policy. That’s been the status quo. And if Trump goes along with it, he will destroy himself. We know that now. I think even he knows that in his kind of a narcissistic fantasy of himself. Even he knows that. And he doesn’t need any more money. Money is diminishing returns now with AIPAC. Trump’s got so much money. He couldn’t possibly spend it. He’d have to live another hundred years to even make a dent on all the money that he has. So what hold does AIPAC money have on him? None. None. None.

So that’s the problem. You’ve got a point where it’s all wearing off. The whole victim card, the whole Holocaust narrative, the whole money thing, the whole control thing is all breaking down now. And it’s becoming counterproductive. The more they insist on it, the more the pushback. You find people like Fishbeck in Florida rising to the occasion on a totally anti-Jewish platform, basically. Same thing with Massey, a guy who’s standing up, who’s going to be reelected, beating AIPAC. Mamdami, another instance…

But first, the big story this week, as in seemingly most weeks, is this endless Epstein explosion. It just keeps going off. It keeps detonating. And this week…well, here’s a discussion of the term goyim that recurs throughout the Epstein files… (video)…

So people are starting to notice things from these Epstein files. It’s out of control. They released, what, three million, leaving three million to go before they get to the magic six million.

Pam Bondi has a series of meltdowns on the floor of Congress. Did you see Bondi’s performance, Mike? That was pretty hilarious. She starts ranting about the Dow Jones is up. Forget Epstein. She starts ranting about how Trump is the greatest president we ever had. You should get down to your knees and apologize to him. And on and on and on. Anything but address the issue at hand. It was rather hilarious.

Yeah, so we’re going to be inundated with the problem with the Internet. You get inundated with too much information. And so the categories are important. The categories you bring to are very important, extremely important. And the one category they don’t want you to bring to this now is the Jews.

So you have a question like, what could possibly Noam Chomsky have to do with Jeffrey Epstein? They’re two completely different people. Aren’t they? I thought they were.

What comes out is this kind of Jew-to-Jew candor throughout the Epstein files. It’s not only Noam Chomsky. Another famous scholar, David Galanter, a professor at Yale, the world’s smartest Jew, who wrote a book about America as the world’s fourth religion. He turns out to be a pimp. I don’t want to insult pimps or anything.

Anyway, he offers this really cute young girl or something like that to Jeffrey Epstein. So what’s the common denominator? This is an intra-Jewish conversation about the Goyim. And let’s see if we can drag the Goyim into situations where they will compromise themselves. Because I know a nice-looking 20-year-old girl from Yale who would like to meet you. And she’s blonde and she’s a shiksa. Blonde, a shiksa. Oh, there’s another shiksa. There’s another blonde shiksa. Bondi’s got her work cut out for her defending these people. That’s for sure. Trying to cover this up.

So, oh, and now the peasants are rising up with the pitchforks. Here’s a guy with a pitchfork coming after Desantis:

You’re covering up for bleeping pedophiles. You’re a bleeping pedophile.

And then how about this guy?

You know, whenever somebody says that maybe it’s time to move on from the Epstein files, I’m always like, great. I totally agree. I think we should have moved on to the public execution phase of this a long time ago. So like, what’s the hold up? Do we not have enough wood chippers? I’ll donate.

So the peasants are rising up with the pitchforks. And this Young Turk guy, Cenk, whatever his name is, the Uyghur, no relation to the Chinese Muslim dissident genocide victims or whatever the heck they’re supposed to be. But anyway, he’s on board with 9/11 truth now. Five million views on his 9/11 truth tweet. He’s getting towards the magic six million. Great.

Cenk…By the way, Cenk, I’d like to come on your show and ask you why you condemned me quoting the ADL. Are you still a conduit for ADL slander against me? This is when I went on and did my show with Jason Whitlock. Immediately after Jason Whitlock, after the show’s over, a barrage of ugly articles and posts came on. And there was Cenk leading the charge, quoting the ADL. “E. Michael Jones is an anti-Semite. He’s a crank, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” Which Chank are we talking about here?

Well, he was I think he was anti-9/11-conspiracy theorist, too. So he owes us both an apology. We’ve got to both go on his show and talk about this with him. But again, the conspiracy theorists are winning. It’s no longer considered strange to be a little bit paranoid. Thomas Massey has every right to say, “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you.”

Thomas Massey: “I’m not suicidal. I eat healthy food. The brakes on my car and truck are in good shape. I practice good trigger discipline and never point at anyone including myself. There are no deep pools of water on my farm and I’m a pretty good swimmer.”

So Thomas Massey felt the need to tweet that. I think the conspiracy theorists are winning, Mike.

I would say truth is great and it will prevail. The truth is inexorable. Because as Aristotle said, the human mind does not rest until it rests in the truth. So that’s what we have. That’s what’s driving the zeitgeist right now. So I guess there is a sense in which we’re winning.

