Epstein’s War on Iran

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to False Flag Weekly News, the weekly news show that plows ahead with more evil Epstein–Iran news. That’s our big theme this week, and lots of other interesting—and worse than interesting—stuff. I’m Kevin Barrett with Dr. J. Michael Springman. How’s it going, J. Mike?

J. Michael Springmann: Oh, I’m quite happy to be here. The snow has finally melted and they’re predicting five more inches starting on Sunday, so we shall see.

Okay, I will think of you while I’m running on the beach and frolicking in the Mediterranean. It’s a little chilly for Morocco here, but chilly for Morocco is nice and balmy for America. Well, here’s the fleet steaming towards Iran, flying their Epstein flags, I guess. That’s a nice touch, Trump. So that’s our image of the week.

So here we are: war on Iran. Well, hopefully we’re not quite at war with Iran yet, but it’s looking pretty touch and go at this point. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz a couple of days ago for drills. They ran drills with Russia. I was on Press TV talking about those drills. Meanwhile, there may be a diplomatic way out. Mike, could Iran send enriched uranium to Russia? Could they figure out a deal?

The nuclear issue is not even an issue. Iran doesn’t even really want to build nuclear weapons. They’re happy to let the inspectors inspect. So it comes down to whether Trump is controlled by the Israelis and is forcing these non-negotiable, totally non-starter offers on the Iranians—like “give up all of your missiles, basically have no more military defense, and break all your ties with your regional allies.” We all know that countries are not allowed to have allies! Of course, the Iranians are rolling their eyeballs at that stuff. What do you think, Mike? Are we going to get a deal or not?

No, not at all. The Wall Street Journal’s headline was denied this morning by Al-Mayadeen English. Quoting Iranian government sources, they said no, we’re not going to ship our refined uranium to Russia. We’re going to keep it here in the bomb-proof bunkers that TrumpleStiltskin and his magnificent B-2 bombers suddenly couldn’t do anything with. All they did was rearrange some rocks on top of the entrances and maybe bomb whatever was above ground.

I don’t think they’re going to ship uranium out of the country this time. They might have done this a couple of years ago if Trump, to use Wayne Madsen’s word, had a thought in his head, or if his controllers or advisors had three brain cells to rub together. But they pushed the Iranians to the point where they’re going to be cooperative on nothing—particularly on things they believe go to their signature on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which the Israelis flatly refused to sign. The Saudis, with their four to seven nuclear bombs presumably bought from Pakistan, did in fact sign. So it’s going to be an interesting situation when TrumpleStiltskin and his idiots want to cross the Iranian red lines, which they’ve been making very clear for the last several years.

As our theme image of this week suggests, it seems like the Epstein affair spinning out of control may have something to do with Trump’s willingness to risk World War III as a diversion. We’ll get more into those details. Here’s what Trump was saying less than a year ago, last summer. This was put out by the White House: “Iran’s nuclear facilities have been obliterated, and suggestions otherwise are fake news.” Why do we have to go back and obliterate them again?

Well, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and he likes to make these outrageous statements in the vain hope that more than three people will believe him.

He’s getting bored of peace, I think. Here he is at the board of peace meeting a couple of nights ago, in a phase of the Gaza peace plan, ensuring a lasting peace. But falling asleep in his own board of peace meeting does make you want to misspell the word “board.”

The Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, is warning that the U.S. warships are basically sitting ducks. They’ve got missiles that can break through any missile defenses, as they showed when they busted through the Iron Dome last June. These aircraft carriers are really kind of asking for trouble, aren’t they, Mike?

They sure are. They’re sitting ducks. They’re fat targets. They have to keep a steady course when launching and recovering aircraft, which of course will never reach any significant point in Iran. They have to refuel and refuel and refuel because carrier aircraft have short legs and have to be heavied up because of their essentially controlled crashes and folding wings. If you refuel, you’re flying slow and steady and making a great target for anti-aircraft weapons, whether artillery or missiles. Unless he can make his ships amphibious and walk all the way to Tehran, he’s not going to get very far.

Most of the smarter military people have been saying for decades that a war with Iran is a guaranteed loser. That’s what you wrote in “Trumpelstiltskin’s Toy Navy.” Summarize your key points.

Basically, aircraft carriers and warships striking Iran have to come close inshore, where they are absolute targets for anti-ship missiles. Those missiles are pretty much scattered all over the country, but I would imagine there’s a concentration along the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman. They have good range—up to 2,000 miles for some of them, especially the Mach 15 hypersonic missile. They can carry a 4,000-pound warhead.

The ships, as I noted earlier, are not amphibious. If they get too close to launch aircraft, they’re marvelous targets. Ansar Allah proved that in the Red Sea over the last few years by flooding anti-aircraft defenses with cheap, low-cost, throwaway drones and missiles. They exhausted the anti-ship missile batteries and had to return to port to reload. Finally, Trump got to the point where he realized they couldn’t overcome this and withdrew his Navy.

That’s going to happen if he dares to attack with his huge armada of four ships. Granted, the three Arleigh Burke–class destroyers displace about 8,000 tons, about that of a pre-war heavy cruiser. But he’s got a limited number of missiles, mostly Tomahawks to hit non-existent nuclear weapons facilities. So Trump is essentially going to send a lot of iron, and a lot of sailors and Marines, to the bottom of the ocean. And then what does he do? I don’t know how they’re going to take that loss very well. He’ll have to explain why he attacked Iran and got nothing. Or if he withdraws and gives up, he’ll have to explain why he wasted billions sending ships, aircraft, and refueling tankers to West Asia at fantastic cost.

It does seem like a fool’s errand from an American perspective. The pressure to do this is coming from Israel, and the speculation is that Israeli assets basically own Trump because they’ve got a lot on him.

There was more news along that line this week. We learned that the DOJ just scrubbed records of interviews with Trump accusers from the Epstein files, and this made it to The New Republic. It appears these accusations relate to that Katie case. You can watch Katie talking about Trump assaulting her when she was 14. Apparently there were witnesses supporting her testimony, and she was believed to be a credible witness by the FBI.

All of that then just got scrubbed from the Epstein files that were released. Half a million files or so just disappeared overnight—but they had already been downloaded by researchers. The whole situation is a total fiasco, almost as big as the one brewing in the Persian Gulf.

The Department of Justice and Kash Patel are going to be working overtime to scrub these files. They’ve released three million unclassified documents, and from what I understand, there are three million more classified documents. If they’re trying to scrub anything incriminating to the current leadership, that’s going to be a big task—even with AI helping.

Here’s Ted Lieu, the representative from California, saying Republicans focus on Bill and Hillary Clinton to distract from the fact that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands of times. Lieu cited disturbing allegations that Donald Trump raped children and threatened to kill children and encouraged the press to look at them. He also criticized Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for getting the law wrong.

This recalls the E. Jean Carroll case. Trump testified about her statements in an interview with Anderson Cooper. That was pretty incredible testimony to give. The case was bad, but Trump made it worse for himself by basically confessing to having raped Carroll and accusing her of “liking it.”

Since the first time Trump and Melania had sex was reportedly on Epstein’s jet—they were introduced through those modeling circles—we really do have a sleazebag government, don’t we, Mike?

Oh, it’s marvelous. The media goes on and on about the Epstein files and who’s involved and who’s not, and it just goes round and round and nothing gets done. I tell people nothing will get done because too many people are in there—besides Trump and his cronies, you’ve got Ehud Barak, the Clintons, probably half the present and past governments for the last ten years. Nobody wants the truth out, and nobody wants to get prosecuted because the jails would be bulging.

If Trump can’t distract us by starting World War III in Iran so he doesn’t end up facing consequences for these allegations, he’s now talking about releasing the UFO files and proving we are controlled by extraterrestrial life or in contact with it. This week Obama said the aliens are real, then tried to walk it back after Trump threatened him over supposedly releasing classified information. On Thursday, Trump ordered the Pentagon to release the UFO files.

He’s going to have a great danger there. If he releases those files, he’s going to prove the aliens have landed and taken over the federal government.

It does seem like another huge distraction from Epstein.

Finally, the Mossad–Epstein ties to 9/11 were in the news. It turns out Howard Lutnick was much closer to Epstein than we realized. Lutnick, head of Cantor Fitzgerald, lost all 658 employees in the Trade Center on 9/11. Like Larry Silverstein, he had an unusual reason for not being there that morning. He said that for the first and only time in his life, his wife insisted he take their child to kindergarten. Unlike his employees, he didn’t get blown up.

His wife, Edie Lutnick, a lawyer on the 101st floor, also wasn’t there. She had a breakfast appointment with a client who canceled at the last minute, so she went back to bed. So he took the kid to kindergarten, she went back to bed, and 658 employees died. What are the odds?

Here’s Trump telling the story:

Donald Trump: Howard built one of the great companies, Cantor Fitzgerald. It was completely wiped out, other than a few people left in Europe. And he rebuilt the company into a bigger, better company. Cantor Fitzgerald is absolutely one of the top companies on Wall Street, stocks, bonds, trading. And he took that, I mean, he literally watched the plane go into the building, into the World Trade Center. Amazing story. That alone is amazing story. He was delayed because his wife insisted that he finally, after years, take his child to school. So he took his child to school that one day because normally he would have been in the building at six o’clock in the morning. That’s that business, right? So you owe your wife a lot and your child a lot, right? But his wife insisted that he take his child to school. For five years, he didn’t do it. He was horrible. What kind of a father was he? Okay, I’ll do it. And he was therefore driving down at 8:43, whatever the time was, down the West Side Highway, and he saw the plane go into the side of the building. He said, wow.

So he looked guilty to me, did you see Luttnik laughing nervously?

Yeah. It’s pretty funny, pretty funny. The horse pucky is getting pretty deep.

And here was a tweet from Omar saying, “I doubt he even went to the school. He’s probably watching the towers falling with his neighbor.” And of course, he lives right next door to Epstein. Those are their two houses, 9 East 71st Street and 11 East 71st Street.

And so, yeah, we’re getting a sense now of the class, the people that were involved in 9/11 in various ways. After this guy’s company was wiped out, do you think he went on food stamps?

Oh, undoubtedly, undoubtedly, yeah.

He had to take all that charity that he was raising for the families of the people that he knew were going to die, and he didn’t do anything to stop that.

So more 9-11 and Epstein news this week. This is perhaps even bigger news. That is, Ghislaine Maxwell was invited onto the Shadow 9/11 Commission, the top secret Jewish-Zionist Shadow 9-11 Commission, and she was invited by a certain Edward J. Epstein.

Edward J. Epstein, Mike, I don’t know if you got into the JFK research back in the day like I did, but he’s like blatantly Mossad. Edward J. Epstein posed as a JFK researcher, but he did things like setting up George de Mohrenschildt for assassination. George de Mohrenschildt was Lee Harvey Oswald’s CIA handler.

Yeah, I read about him.

Prior to the killing, George de Mohrenschildthad been complaining—he’d been terrified, and he was complaining to his friend, George H.W. Bush, about being persecuted by “the Jews,” right? He begged then, ex-CIA director or whatever, Bush, or future CIA director Bush or whatever he was then, to “please get the Jews off my case. The Jews keep harassing me.” And then he ends up interviewing with Epstein, Edward J. Epstein, that is, no relation to Jeffrey, we think. And he gets set up for assassination.

Edward J. Epstein was a very close associate of the number one JFK assassination suspect, James Jesus Angleton. Everything Epstein did relating to the JFK case was run through Angleton and through, of course, the Israeli Mossad. So this guy who was basically on the Jewish-Zionist shadow JFK commission, designed to keep a lid on the JFK case—and of course, Israel killed Kennedy. Likewise, Israel did 9/11.

And Edward J. Epstein, the same guy who was basically key to the shadow JFK commission on behalf of Jewish-Zionists that killed Kennedy, he’s the guy who’s running the shadow 9/11 commission that nobody ever heard of until this declassified email inviting Maxwell, of all people, another Israeli spy, to join. I mean, this is all looking pretty freaking incriminating, wouldn’t you say?

No, no, not at all. These are poor innocent zebrews who are being wickedly persecuted by the anti-Semitic people that infest the entire world.

Indeed, we’ve got to stop those anti-Semites from talking about these things.

And then here’s Richard Gage’s report on this, and he goes into the Shadow 9/11 Commission story. And of course, nobody really knows what that is, but what would that mean? Well, there was the public 9/11 Commission in 2003. The Shadow Commission, of course, would be the perpetrators keeping an eye on making sure, trying to keep a lid on what’s going to come out in the actual 9/11 Commission.

So anyway, Richard Gage goes into that and a few other interesting 9/11 tidbits from the Epstein emails, including Senator Bob Kerry and Epstein and some other things. So that’s all.

Do you think Ghislaine didn’t join the shadow commission because she wanted to devote all her free time to the pedophilia ring she was running?

Yeah, she was probably too busy blackmailing the Clintons and Trump and everybody else at the time.

But yeah, so we could kind of see who is this organized crime ring that’s doing this stuff. And the cockroaches are starting to scurry because the light’s being turned on a little bit, it seems like. This was the actual email of Ed Epstein:

And I knew that he was bad news. I read his book on Oswald back in the 70s when it came out. It was so obvious. These people don’t even hide it very well. It’s so obvious he was working with Angleton. Now at the time I didn’t realize that Angleton was a Mossad guy. I thought he was CIA. I was among all those people that blamed the CIA, which is pretty much what they wanted you to do because that means the CIA and the American government has to cover it up. If you don’t have a way to blackmail the American side, then of course they might conceivably come after the real authors of the assassination, namely the Israelis.

So we also found out this week that Israeli officials managed surveillance at the Epstein residence that Ehud Barak used to spend a lot of time at. So all of that surveillance of all of these people that’s getting blackmailed is Israeli equipment. Does that shock you, Mike?

No, because they did a very good job of spying on Washington, putting all of these cell phone intercepts around the government buildings downtown. And of course, they had this Pegasus program that they got into journalists’ cell phones and other people’s. So they work hand in glove with the CIA to make sure that they can control who gets into these residences and who’s in there and who’s in charge and what they’re doing and so forth.

So it comes down to the old saw about, I believe the CIA is lying to me to protect me.

I mean, somebody like Epstein, of course, is going to be making inroads in the CIA and dishing them some stuff. But I mean, it’s clear that all of these ethnically Jewish people in this billionaire crime ring are primarily loyal to their own tribe, not to any American government institutions.

So Epstein associates, how about Andrew, formerly known as Prince, has been arrested and they just released him yesterday, but he got to spend a night or two in the cell. People are saying this could threaten the future of the British monarchy. So they’re arresting people over the Epstein scandal in the UK, like important people, really important people, a guy who almost could have been king or whatever. That’s pretty important. Why aren’t we arresting people in the US, Mike?

No, because if we did that, we’d have to arrest half the people in the government and finance and the captains of industry and everybody else who flew on the Lolita jet. There’s far too many to prosecute. I don’t think they have enough prosecutors to prosecute them.

Again, break out the woodchippers. And this revelation, all these revelations about Peter Mandelson, who is a key guy who basically created the so-called New Labour Party, which is basically a Zionist billionaire oligarch-owned shell of the former self of what used to be the UK Labour Party. And Peter Mandelson is another British casualty.

Maybe he’ll get arrested, too. Let’s hope and pray.

Yeah. And he’s contributing to the downfall of Starmer, one of these many corrupt non-entities like Tony Blair, who were manufactured by these Jewish Zionist billionaires loyal to Israel with no loyalty whatsoever to the UK, just like the same people in the U.S. have no loyalty to the U.S., but they took over Britain and installed their whole new ruling apparatus through the so-called New Labour Party.

And then when Jeremy Corbyn tried to be like the real Labour Party and not be owned by Israel, they slammed him and slimed him and torpedoed him and took him down. So this whole story is told quite well by Jonathan Cook in this particular article.

Well, that was the key takeaway from the article for me, what they did to Corbyn and how they did it. I know a journalist in London who was a strong supporter of Corbyn, who had greatly admired his views on Palestine and Arabs and Muslims and what the British had done to the region from Sykes-Picot on to the present. And this individual simply turned on Corbyn and said he was weak, he was spineless, he kept apologizing to the enemy Jews instead of striking back and saying, you are the people who are monsters, you are the people who are international murderers. And all Corbyn did was say, oh, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I don’t mean to say that. And that’s what killed him, that the chief rabbi of Britain said he was anti-Semitic.

Yeah, Corbyn, instead of just calling it straight, you’re right, he did keep trying to apologize. “Oh no, I didn’t mean to be anti-Semitic.” “Oh, I’m so sorry that I let that guy who said something that sounded faintly anti-Semitic come to my meeting.” This kind of nonsense. Yeah, I mean, that doesn’t play well. You’ve got to fight back against these people just as energetically as they’re sliming you.

This was more Epstein associate news. We’re in the Epstein associate segment of the show. And this is the Epstein email showing that both Fox and ABC were handed all of this trove of all of the surveillance blackmail stuff from the Epstein mansion in 2020. And they verified it, but then what did they do with it? They buried it somewhere. Maybe somebody needs to dig it up.

.Well, that’s typical. When I was fighting the CIA for getting me fired from the Foreign Service, I went to the Los Angeles Times with a list of the CIA officials in Jeddah and what they were doing and how they were doing it, recruiting terrorists for the Mujahideen in Afghanistan. And the guy bought me lunch, but that was the end of it. And I had names, dates, and places right there in front of him and an inch thick stack of paper. So if it’s something they don’t want to hear and they don’t think the people want to hear and think it’s dangerous to hear, it goes into a black hole with a circular file and that’s it.

Yeah. And the details here are kind of interesting. They tried giving it to ABC’s Mark Remyard, but because it contains child pornography, he is hesitant to receive it. And so these were just a couple of housekeepers for Epstein from 2012 to 2017, got fired and took memory cards, pictures, videotapes, audio tapes from the house and are just trying to get it out there. And Fox and ABC totally covered it up.

So, I mean, no wonder nobody’s getting prosecuted here in the U.S. The institutions are just run by these criminals. And Leon Black is one of them, of course. He’s another Epstein associate that was all over the news this week. Turns out that he supposedly paid Epstein $158 million from 2012 to 2017. He was being attacked over various rapes he was committing, and Epstein apparently had even more dirt on him. So yeah, this dirty billionaire elite, it’s worse than we ever imagined.

And you’ve got Epstein there, who never graduated from college, wasn’t much of a mathematics teacher, and suddenly he’s a billionaire with key contacts of key leaders all around the world. And does somebody have a magic wand or a fairy godmother?

It’s called Mossad. Mossad is the fairy godmother with the magic wand that created him. And I think there were a couple of quotes where he basically admitted that. And Ari Ben-Manash, of course, has gone into it as well, a former Mossad guy.

Well, so Trump went to court twice this week. Unfortunately, not for rape and things like rape of 14-year-olds. But no, he went to court twice in one week and lost both times. He’s not happy.

What was he in court for this week? Well, here he is in court accused of terrorizing immigrants. And Judge Sunshine Sykes basically finds against him and orders ICE to start returning to the procedures that they were following prior to this current Trump administration, basically freeing the people that they grab who have residency cards, I guess, and giving them hearings or something like that.

So I don’t know. Putting the brakes on the way ICE has been acting is actually a good thing because ICE is basically, even if you’re anti-immigration, ICE is smearing the whole anti-immigration movement. On the other hand, I’m not sure if I’m totally on the side of Sunshine Sykes on this thing either. What do you think, Mike?

Well, my problem with the whole article and the whole procedure that seems to be going on across the country is you get some federal judge, say this person Sunshine in California, somehow believes that a district judge in one district can make rulings that have legal impact on courts all across the country, on governments all across the country, counting New York and Maryland and Delaware. I think that’s a little bit much.

It goes more from forum shopping to a violation of the whole legal system. It’s not a decision made by a circuit court, a full circuit court, or a decision made by the Supreme Court, which has jurisdiction over the entire country. It’s one person in one district in one part of the country somehow has the wisdom to dictate what will be done throughout the entire United States from sea to shining sea. And that’s what bothers me.

She’s like a federal district judge somewhere, right? Well, that’s how the cases work. You first take the case to the district, and then if it gets appealed, it goes up to the higher courts, right?

Yeah, but it’s in that particular district. Most states have at least one district. Maryland has two. I don’t know how many they have in California. So it shouldn’t go any farther than her district in California. It shouldn’t go to Maryland or Delaware or Virginia.

Again, this whole immigration thing, which is another big distraction from Epstein, where they’re pretending they’re trying to grab these illegals one by one and remove them from the country when there are what, 15 million, 20 million or more, some have even higher estimates. And this notion that you’re going to, using legal procedures, track them down, reliably identify them, grab them and deport them one by one like ICE has been doing is, of course, a complete joke.

And it’s even more obvious that if you really wanted to get rid of these people, you could do it so easily just by passing a law that would strictly penalize anybody who employed them or rented to them.

So the law is there. They have to produce their eligibility to live and work in the United States when they apply for a job. And everybody looks the other way because they want the free slave labor.

Exactly. So I don’t think Trump and his billionaire cronies who employ huge numbers of illegals have any interest whatsoever in removing illegals. This is all theater. It’s all show. It’s all Trump riling up his base, distracting us from Epstein, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. And you’ll know that they really want to get rid of the illegals the day that they pass that law that strictly penalizes anybody who employs them or rents to them.

So how about the tariffs ruling? That was front page news this morning. The Supreme Court has ruled that Trump’s sweeping emergency tariffs are illegal. Well, obviously, they’re unconstitutional. Because the Constitution gives the power to tax to Congress, not to the president. And tariffs are taxes. But Trump doesn’t see it that way, and he has vowed to maneuver around the tariff decision. So how’s that going to go? Here he is talking about it.

Trump: “But I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose a foreign country destroying embargo. I can embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can’t charge $1 because that’s not what it says and that’s not the way it even reads. I can do anything I want to do to them, but I can’t charge any money. So I’m allowed to destroy the country, but I can’t charge them a little fee. I could give them a little two cent fee.”

What do you think of this whole issue, Mike?

Well, the key takeaway on this is what’s not discussed. Trump is running out of money to fund his operations. And he’s running out of money because he can only tax the American voters so much before he rebels. And a good number of countries around the world, like China and Japan, are dumping American dollar-denominated securities. So Trump has no money to fund his projects, and he’s mad as hell and figures, well, I’ll get it from import duties the way that funded the U.S. government in the 19th century, before we had a one and a half trillion dollar military budget, more than the next 10 countries of the world and soon to become more than all of the world’s militaries combined.

So he needs money and he can’t get it. And he’s going to have to go back to printing it, which, of course, he’s been doing for a while because the inflation keeps going up and up because there’s too much money chasing too few goods. So rather than taxing imported goods, which is what these tariffs basically do, and that tax is mainly paid by the American consumers who buy the imported goods, and so it does end up being another form of inflation, he’s going to have to come up with some alternative mechanism. But ultimately, I don’t see how that’s going to help. The White House is in trouble in a lot of different ways.

Well, here we are with the Erasing Palestine section of the show. The British Museum is erasing Palestine from their displays because these Ziobeasts who completely rule the UK through these people like Starmer and Mandelson and these other Jewish Zionist owned puppets are insisting that there’s no such thing as Palestine, even though all the maps used to show right up until 1948. Everybody called it Palestine, as all the maps said. Well, all that has to be erased now. So I guess they’re going to go into the British Museum with hammers and chisels and chisel all the stone monuments that say Palestine. They’re going to have spray paint just like the Palestine action people are going to spray paint over anything that says Palestine in any of the displays. But that kind of vandalism will be paid for by British tax dollars. What a concept. Mike, your thoughts?

Well, the British Museum has had problems for years. The Greeks want the Elgin Marbles back, and the Egyptians want various things that have been stolen by the British Empire. So where are you going to stop? Where are you going to start?

This is not the same thing, though. That’s like taking back looted property from the British Museum, whatever you think of that, is not the same thing as going through the British Museum and erasing every mention of the existence of Palestine. I mean, that’s insane.

Well, obviously, it’s the British Museum. We got it. We’re not going to give it back. And we’re going to do what we please with it, whether it’s Palestine or whether it’s greater Israel that goes from the Nile to the Euphrates or the Dijla in Iraq.

So you sent me this story. This was from RT. And Sergei Lavrov, the Russian leader, is telling us that the Palestinians made a mistake in 1947 by rejecting the partition plan. And of course, that partition plan took land that was 90 percent owned by Palestinian Arabs and awarded the vast majority of it to Jewish invaders. And so Lavrov apparently thinks that the Palestinians should have been willing to just let Jews steal their property.

I just don’t understand the Russians kowtowing to the Ziobeasts. I mean, granted, Uncle Vlad is best buddies with the two chief rabbis of the Russian Federation. And there are some three million Russian Jews in occupied Palestine. But why sacrifice the rest of the world? I mean, you have, what, two billion Muslims now? And how many hundred million Arabs are there? And they’re sacrificing all of that for three million Jews who are the most treacherous things on the face of the earth. I don’t understand it.

Yeah, I don’t understand it either, but I sort of do. I think it has to do with these tools of power that these tribalist Jewish criminals have developed over generations and generations of essentially being a criminal outsider group that preys on its host, like a parasitical entity that infests a host. That’s how Jewish communities have lived in other communities. I mean, it’s a terrible thing to say. It’s true of Romani gypsies to a certain extent, too, who find ways to separate people from their money wherever they go. And that’s what Jews do, let’s face it, running usury rackets, other forms of organized crime, drug trafficking, alcohol trafficking, slave trafficking across the oceans, the long-distance trade. Of course, they would use their ethnic nepotism to dominate in that.

And so you had this really hostile group that has an extreme differentiation between insiders and outsiders. The traditional Jewish teaching was non-Jews didn’t even have souls. They were goyim cattle. They were beasts to be fleeced. And I got in trouble for talking about this on the Boston 9/11 Truth Talk a couple nights ago. I’ll be putting that out and talking about that soon. But this is the cultural background of Jews and the Jewish religion and the way it operated in historical time. And we translated Laurent Guyénot’s book From Yahweh to Zion about it. Today’s people who haven’t been born Jewish, a lot of them are pretty normal secular people from whatever country they came into. But to some extent in that culture there’s still this historical baggage, and it’s leading the people, especially the people at the top of the socioeconomic power pyramid in the Jewish tribe, to behave in these hideous, insane ways. And so anyway, that’s why I think we’re totally discouraged from talking about this.

Anyway, moving on to the Board of Peace. This is where we had Trump falling asleep the other day at his Board of Peace meeting. And everybody’s declining, not just the Europeans, but a number of other countries that refused these invitations. So that doesn’t really look like it’s going to go anywhere. And certainly it isn’t doing Palestine any good. It’s absolute nonsense that people actually give it ink, give it airtime, attend these things. It’s a shock and people should see it as that. But somehow it’s up there on the wall there, Board of Peace, with its members and a huge logo. And my God, you don’t think the orange clown has the right to totally just replace the United Nations and crown himself king of the world.

No, I think the orange man should go back where he came from and then hide under a rock.

So how about this? This was a very moving article by Vanessa Beeley about the Zionists. They call you up and say, you want to die alone or with your family. So he gets out of his house and goes out and gets in his car, drives down the road, and boom, he gets hit by a missile. And they’re doing this day after day. Just this morning, the big news was another attack on Lebanon that killed 20 or 30 people and injured another 30 or 40, including several children. They just never stop. And there’s a ceasefire. They’re not allowed to do it.

Wasn’t there a ceasefire? And what, 180th day of the ceasefire that’s really not a ceasefire?

The more you see this stuff, the more…

“Israeli Channel 10 reported in March of 2014 that Israel has the largest human skin bank in the world. Where do you think they got all this skin from? They have more human skin than China and India. They are literally skinning the dead bodies of my brothers and sisters in Palestine. That’s where they are getting the human skin from. And if I call them Nazis, your law is going to punish me.”

So human skin lampshades, that was war propaganda. But the Zionists are the world’s greatest organ leggers. They buy them. They pay for them. They take the Palestinians that they murder and then cut their organs out. It saves them the cost, I guess, not much more than a bullet or a tank shell. And you can’t say anything disapproving about it or you’re an anti-Semite, of course.

Well, here’s one of the growing worldwide majority of “anti-Semites,” Kauther Benhania, who walked off during her Berlin Film Festival awards ceremony over the Gaza issue, and specifically the murder of Hind Rajab, that little girl who was killed so brutally with her family and whose last words on that tape are just so amazingly moving. In Germany in particular, probably the most vicious country in terms of policing anybody breathing the slightest word of truth about any of these matters, she had the guts to do this.

Well, I know a woman who grew up in Germany from the Balkans, and she’s traveled back and forth several times and says that Germany is lost. It is a repressive, brutal country that simply cannot function.

Frankly, pointing out the good things that Hitler did, like nationalizing the banks and fixing the economy, is a good way to get yourself in trouble in Germany. But honestly, I think the current German regime is making a lot of people think Hitler looks relatively good compared to these people.

Well, the Alternative for Germany party is making increases in its membership and its votes. It’s now equal to Merz’s Christian Democratic Union, the center-right party. They refuse to have any kind of dealings with them because they think that they are anti-German, undemocratic, and so forth. And you look at what the CDU and the CSU and the Socialist Party, the SPD, do, and I think the AfD would be a welcome alternative.

Yeah, I’m not so sure about that. To me, they’re all Nazi, meaning the caricature of the evil of the World War II era German National Socialist government, which, frankly, I think had good points and bad points, but definitely had some bad ones. For me, the AfD is just more Zio-Nazi. The evil that the word Nazi is supposed to convey really should be conveyed by the word Zionist. And so it’s the Zionists, these Zionist Jewish criminals who dominate the entire West through the Epstein ring and everything else, who really do skin people and sell the skin. Who needs Hitler’s supposed human lampshades that never existed when you’ve got Zionists actually skinning people, slaughtering, committing genocide, and then skinning the genocide victims and selling their skin and taking their organs and selling their other organs as well?

So anyway, I think the German government is in bed with those people now. And unfortunately, the AfD is every bit as much in bed with them.

Yeah, that’s my problem with the AfD. They support the Ziobeasts and the apartheid entity. So to me, they’re just even more Nazi, or at least equally Nazi in the bad sense, as the ruling regime.

Here’s Indi at Indi.ca. He’s a Sri Lankan guy who calls it pretty straight on his Substack. And here he goes off on the hypocrites who condemn Hamas. You’re not allowed to say anything nice about Hamas. It’s weird. Like supporting the Green Bay Packers: The idea that they’re going to force me to prefer the Chicago Bears and I’m not allowed to express that I support the Green Bay Packers never occurs to anybody in America. But supporting, in that sense, meaning just, hey, I think these guys are right, you’re not allowed to say that about Hamas. You could be arrested in many European countries. I might have immigration trouble next time I go back to the U.S. But I’m not giving Hamas any money. I’m not giving them any guns. I’m not fighting with them. I’m just stating my opinion. And it’s illegal.

Well, it’s a typical hypocrisy that you see in the United States and the rest of the West that, oh, we believe in equal rights, but by God, we don’t want to live next to those people.

I think there is some kind of extreme racism or ethnocentrism involved in this. Here’s the resistance in Palestine. It’s the most heroic movement in all of human history, as far as I can tell, just from a totally neutral scholarly perspective. If you’re studying these various groups who’ve picked up arms and fought for this, that, and the other throughout human history, there’s never been a better, braver group with a more noble cause than the Palestinian resistance, ever. But you’re not allowed to say that.

I’ve got to support Hamas, I’ve got to support Hezbollah, and I’ve got to support Ansarallah and the Islamic State.

Allahu Akbar.

All right. Let’s see what happens to us for voicing such verboten opinions.

So we’re now at the anti-Semitism watch of our show. Watch out for being anti-Semitic or else the Washington Post will get you. The Washington Post is totally Zionist controlled now and totally Trump fascist Zionist controlled. They’re basically owned by Netanyahu. Jeff Bezos has mutated into Netanyahu. They both probably look like space lizards.

Anyway, the Post is now publishing stuff like this Matthew Smithe article headlined, How the Epstein Files are Fueling Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories. So Tucker Carlson, Ana Kasparian, and people like us are really bad because we mention that Epstein was a Mossad agent blackmailing powerful people in America and around the world on behalf of Israel and the Jewish tribe of criminals that runs Israel.

Well, the thing is with the Washington Post, Eugene Meyer, the original Jew who bought it early in the last century, and his daughter, Katherine Graham, they’re not there anymore. They’re dead. So who are the Jews running the Post these days?

Well, Bezos still owns it, right?

Yes. But he supposedly is not a Jew.

No, but he’s obviously totally capitulated to the current Epstein power configuration of Jewish Zionist billionaire oligarchs who own the Trump White House and so much else. And now the Post won’t even criticize Trump. They used to bash Trump and they made a lot of money at it. They got all these liberals to read them. And now they stopped bashing Trump because Bezos is afraid that Trump might do something mean to Amazon. And now they’re totally losing their readership.

Exactly. I dropped them. I couldn’t stand the lies, the misinformation, the disinformation, and the outright propaganda. I regret it. I used to like to read the Post with my morning coffee and breakfast.

Yeah, me too. When I was in college, I used to read it in the university library. Not anymore.

So how about this? This is the story that E. Michael Jones brought up.

It wasn’t on our list last week, so I put it on this week’s list. Kerry Prejean Boller, who’s this religious liberty conservative who Trump appointed to the Religious Liberty Commission, got in big trouble for being accused of being an anti-Semite. What did she actually say? It looked so harmless. It didn’t say much of anything except that we have to give equal rights to people. And then I think she said that Candace Owens is not an anti-Semite. So they’re going to fire her from the commission for saying that Candace Owens is not an anti-Semite.

Candace Owens has been critical of the Ziobeasts, as has Tucker Carlson, and as have the Young Turks, who used to move from making nonsense like Tom Hartman on RT to actually coming out with their own YouTube production, which is eminently based on good common sense and reality.

Yeah, the Young Turks have actually taken it up a couple of notches since back in the day when they were just another kind of dumb liberal Tom Hartman type of show. Not anymore. They’re doing great stuff. They’re 9/11 truthers now, too. I’m just waiting for Cenk Uygur to invite me on the show and apologize for all those years he spent bashing the 9/11 truth movement. I’m not going to hold my breath.

But Kerry Prejean Boller basically thinks that Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson are OK. And that makes her an evil anti-Semite who has to be purged from the commission. Just goes to show you who’s heavy handedly exercising power over all of this stuff these days.

So moving on to Euro dystopia. This was just a crazy story. This journalist, Hussein Dogru, has been unpersoned in Germany. It’s even worse than I realized. He’s not allowed to use money. And if anybody gives him money, they’re violating it and they could go to prison too. So this is Ali Abunimah at the Electronic Intifada writing about that case. Why has he been completely cut off from being allowed to buy groceries?

So I asked Google AI about this. The reasons for his sanctions include that he’s supposedly influenced by Russia because he has some kind of ties to RT. He’s been on RT, worked for RT. Everybody went on RT! Supposedly he’s disseminating “disinformation,” which is whatever the European authorities disagree with, they call it disinformation. He “supports radical narratives.” He “supports radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Hamas, which provides a media platform for violent anti-Israel activities at German universities.”

So he supports Palestine, and he’s against genocide. So he’s being basically unpersoned because he goes on RT and he’s against genocide. But he can’t buy groceries because all of his bank accounts are frozen. He has zero access to his own money to pay for basic necessities like food, rent, or medicine. And it’s legally prohibited for any EU citizen or company to provide him with economic resources. Even if a friend or his own wife were to give him money or buy him groceries, they would be criminalized. That’s Google AI explaining it. It sounds pretty dystopian.

Well, that’s more proof that Germany is lost.

I was in Germany about 10 years ago, and I went to that Holocaust memorial in Berlin. There’s this big old Holocaust memorial with all these pillars. And I filmed myself talking about how I’ve read all these books about this controversy about the Holocaust. I think the people who say that there were no gas chambers are probably right. The people who say that the actual number of total Jewish victims was vastly less than six million are probably right, and so on. So I talked about that and posted it. I denied the Holocaust from the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. I was still there for several days and nothing happened to me.

You were lucky.

Yeah, I think if I tried that now, I probably couldn’t buy groceries anymore.

All right, we made it to the end of the show. We made it to the circumcision row, or circumcision row. I thought it sounded sort of like Dylan’s Desolation Row. “They’re selling postcards of the circumcision. They’re painting the rabbi’s knife red….”

So anyway, here’s the circumcision row story. Belgium summons U.S. envoy over circumcision row. And I guess the Belgian government has been going after rabbis who circumcise without a license. And the Americans are saying that that’s anti-Semitic. What do you think, Mike?

Well, we have to cheer for the red, white, and Jew. And we also have to realize and be thankful for the fact that if you had Rabbi Miyakawa slicing things off going hi-yah, ha, ha, well, that’s probably what Bibi is going to do to Trump if Trump doesn’t invade Iran.

So we reached the end of the show. Thank you so much, J. Michael Springmann. It’s good to do the show with you. I enjoy it. It’s always fun.

All right. See you next time. Bye.

