Foster Gamble on Thrive II

Foster Gamble discusses the terrific new Thrive II film. Among the questions it raises: Is the Unified Field a “living force within us,” a solution to the biggest problem in physics, or both? Are the same harmonic resonances at work in certain physical and psychological healing techniques as in “free energy” technologies? Are our planet’s most powerful individuals and institutions involved in a conspiracy to suppress knowledge of these facts and techniques? Is this conspiracy the biggest obstacle to the goal we should all be working for: a thriving human population in a sustainable world? Is the cornerstone of libertarian philosophy, the non-aggression principle, the key to defeating this conspiracy? And if some or all of the above is true, how does it relate to traditional modes of religious and spiritual practice?