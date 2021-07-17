Author, journalist, and geopolitics expert Eric Walberg grew up as a Communist sympathizer in Cold War era Canada. Somewhere along the line he converted to Islam. So Eric got a chance to be demonized twice! His new article "Needed urgently! New US national myth" reviews Andrei Martyanov's Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse (and also cites the #1 Russian observer of American collapse, Dmitry Orlov) observing: "Empires rise and fall. And usually burn themselves out rather quickly. What else is new? 'America decline' is a Wikipedia page. You can feel it in the air. One greets it with dread or hope, or better dread-hope. America's sins are adding up, yet the US is a behemoth for well over two centuries and will not go in peace."
Eric Walberg: "US Empire Declining, You Can Feel It in the Air"
But What Comes Next?
Jul 17, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
