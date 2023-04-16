Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Eric Walberg on Qur’an as Epic Enchanter
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:25
-56:25

Eric Walberg on Qur’an as Epic Enchanter

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Apr 16, 2023
Share

Eric Walberg‘s new article “The Qur’an as Epic Enchanter” opens with the observation:

“Northrop Frye used literary criticism to show how the Bible articulates spiritual vision as a unity. The Quran does this in spades.”

He adds:

“More than just good theology, it’s a dramatic epic, right up there with Shahnameh, Dante’s Divine Comedy, Milton’s Paradise Lost, Homer’s Odyssey. But it’s not just a linear plotline. It is episodic, like musical variations, improvisations.”

I emailed Eric:

“I hope to write a commentary on the Qur’an’s dialogism. It’s a symphony in which the voices of heroes (prophets and their followers), villains (Shaytan, Pharaoh etc.), and the people in-between are wittingly or unwittingly magnifying the voice of God; and the different and often overlapping levels of who is speaking to whom — God thorugh Jibreel through the prophet(s) through the Muslim community including the reciter(s) — give it richness and complexity.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett