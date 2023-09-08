Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Edward Curtin says “We are pissing our lives away on abstractions”
6
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:52
-56:52

Edward Curtin says “We are pissing our lives away on abstractions”

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Matthew Ehret's avatar
Kevin Barrett
and
Matthew Ehret
Sep 08, 2023
6
1
Share
Transcript

PSA: Check out tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News lineup.

Edward Curtin‘s new essay is “Numbed by Numbers on the Way to the Digital Palace.” He writes: “We are pissing our lives away on abstractions, forgetting that notation is a system of symbols that direct us to what they intend.  The key is to grasp what is intended.  The cognitive construction of the number system is a useful tool, but when it is pushed as the essential tool to grasp the meaning of life it has become a tool of control…The Internet and digital media are the greatest propaganda tools ever invented.  They have come to us on the wings of numbers.  They are insidious in the extreme.” Along the way, Curtin cites Dostoevsky and Jonathan Crary, decries “The use of the term 9/11 to refer to the events of September 11, 2001,” and leaves open the implicit question of whether and how the “mathematization of our thinking” can be reversed.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Writes Matt Ehret's Insights Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett