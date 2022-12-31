Edward Curtin on “Tucker Carlson and the JFK Allegations”

Edward Curtin discusses his recent article “Tucker Carlson and the JFK Allegations.” He writes: “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a man whom I hold in the highest esteem, tweeted that it (Tucker Carlson’s CIA-killed-JFK broadcast) was ‘the most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered.’” But Curtin goes on to question Carlson’s background and motives, and underlines the difference between suspecting that the CIA was “involved” in JFK’s assassination and definitively knowing that they did it.

Note: About fifteen minutes into the interview, things heat up a bit as we argue about the Michael Collins Piper/Laurent Guyénot thesis that Israel was the primary culprit behind the JFK coup.