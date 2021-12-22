Dr. Peter Chojnowski on Fatima Apparitions Conspiracy

Eschatologists from many religious traditions agree that we are approaching the End Times—what Muslims call Akhir-uz-zaman.

Tonight’s show is dedicated to Fatima—the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (peace upon him) whose name, by Divine synchronicity, was given to the village in Portugal where the apparition of the Holy Virgin appeared in 1917, offering the Three Secrets of Fatima to three young Portuguese shepherds. One of them, Lucia Santos (Sister Lucy), later became embroiled in the controversy over the Vatican’s alleged suppression of the too-terrible-to-be-revealed Third Secret of Fatima.

A few years ago I speculated about the deeper meaning of the Fatima apparitions in my article “Islam, Armageddon, and the Secret of Fatima.”

Dr. Peter Chojnowski of SisterLucyTruth.org argues that Sister Lucy was “disappeared” and replaced with an imposter circa 1960:

“The life of Sr. Lucy and the catastrophic changes in the Church over the course of the 20th century give rise to a problem that demands an explanation.

“1. How do we account for the dramatic changes in Sr. Lucy’s behavior, in her appearance, and even in her handwriting after 1967?

“2. How do we account for the behavior of the Vatican and Church hierarchy remaining completely silent on the Third Secret for 40 years and clearly promoting a campaign of silence and propaganda to create an entirely new understanding of Fatima, one that waters it down into insignificance?

“3. How do we account for Sr. Lucy’s complete support of this propaganda as well as her requests for complete and blind submission to the Popes after Vatican II when before 1960 she did not hesitate to repeat how the Popes had failed to heed to Our Lady’s requests and how displeasing this was to Our Lord, Our Lady, and herself?

“What you will discover in these pages is the most reasonable explanation for every question above, namely, that the original seer of Fatima, Sr. Lucia, was replaced by an entirely different person, resembling her and acting in her name. Does the forensic evidence suggest this? Overwhelmingly yes. Our purpose is to hire the top scientific, medical, and forensic professionals to analyze and evaluate this evidence to come to the truth of Sr. Lucy’s identity and ultimately to discover what happened to the seer of Fatima.”