Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Debating "Anti-Semitism" with John Kaminski
9
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:38
-56:38

Debating "Anti-Semitism" with John Kaminski

Is this guy way over the top? Or barking up the right tree?
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 27, 2023
9
1
Share
Transcript

Today’s guest: John Kaminski, author of the brand-new article “The New Nakba”.

As the mass-murder of Palestinian women and children accelerates, MSM genocide propagandists are protected. But truth-tellers whose only crime is being a bit too excitable, like today’s Truth Jihad Radio guest John Kaminski, face career destruction and sometimes legal jeopardy. Kaminski, a former mainstream journalist exiled from the field for “anti-Semitism,” was my first-ever Truth Jihad Radio guest almost exactly 17 years ago. I kicked him off the show because what he was saying about “the Jews” sounded too extreme.

Today, I’m not sure anybody can say anything extreme enough about the Gaza genocide and the tribe that’s behind it. But I make a distinction between Jews as a tribe and individual Jews, who are mostly perfectly nice people, just like everybody else. (For the rest of the story, check out my new VT article “Is It Anti-Semitic to Oppose Genocide? A Freewheeling Debate with Rich Sweir and John Kaminski.“)

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett