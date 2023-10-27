Debating "Anti-Semitism" with John Kaminski

Today’s guest: John Kaminski, author of the brand-new article “The New Nakba”.

As the mass-murder of Palestinian women and children accelerates, MSM genocide propagandists are protected. But truth-tellers whose only crime is being a bit too excitable, like today’s Truth Jihad Radio guest John Kaminski, face career destruction and sometimes legal jeopardy. Kaminski, a former mainstream journalist exiled from the field for “anti-Semitism,” was my first-ever Truth Jihad Radio guest almost exactly 17 years ago. I kicked him off the show because what he was saying about “the Jews” sounded too extreme.

Today, I’m not sure anybody can say anything extreme enough about the Gaza genocide and the tribe that’s behind it. But I make a distinction between Jews as a tribe and individual Jews, who are mostly perfectly nice people, just like everybody else. (For the rest of the story, check out my new VT article “Is It Anti-Semitic to Oppose Genocide? A Freewheeling Debate with Rich Sweir and John Kaminski.“)