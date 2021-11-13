Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Dave Lindorff on US Making Nuclear War More Likely; Jim Fetzer Remembers John Stadtmiller
Dave Lindorff on US Making Nuclear War More Likely; Jim Fetzer Remembers John Stadtmiller

Nov 13, 2021
First half hour: Dave Lindorff discusses “The US is Set to Make Nuclear War More Likely“:

“The US is about to move towards a far more likely first use of nuclear weapons, with word that the Air Force has ‘completed flight testing’ of the cost-and-performance-plagued F35A Lightning fighter, all units of which are being ‘upgraded’ to carry thermonuclear weapons.

“What this means, as explained in a new article in Popular Mechanics, is that the world’s most costly weapons program (at $1.7 trillion), a fifth-generation fighter, supposedly ‘invisible’  to radar (that actually cannot fight and is not invisible to advanced radars), now has a new mission to justify its existence and continued production:  dropping dial-able ‘tactical’ nuclear weapons that can be as small as 0.3 kilotons or up to 50 kilotons in explosive power…”

We also discuss Dave’s forthcoming documentary on nuclear spy Ted Hall, tentatively titled “Joan and Ted: The Teenager Who Saved the World.”

Second half hour: Jim Fetzer remembers patriot radio pioneer John Stadtmiller, the subject of my eulogy “RIP John Stadtmiller: He Sparked 9/11 Truth Movement—and Gave Me My Start in Radio.” We’ll also get an update on Jim’s website, JamesFetzer.org, which has been down for several days, allegedly due to a copyright claim by Jim’s nemesis, Lenny Pozner.

