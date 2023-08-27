Dave Gahary Says We’re Close to Civil War

Dave Gahary of Money Tree Publishing is considered a dangerous extremist by the likes of the ADL. But who are the real extremists? Dave agrees with folks like Alan Sabrosky that the nihilists of what passes for the left are far more extreme and dangerous than Trump’s deplorables and J6ers. He also agrees with “Doc” Sabrosky that the US is inching toward civil war.
