Daud Batchelor on “Muhammad the Ultimate Leader”; James Howard Kunstler on COVID “Wake-Up Call”

Daud Batchelor discusses his book Muhammad the Ultimate Leader: From Western Business Perspectives. It begins:

“Of five non-Muslim biographers cited by Khalid Yassin, who had studied leaders throughout human history, three of them determined that the most profound human being who has impacted on humanity was none other than the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (saas).

One of the biographers, Michael S. Hart, a Christian, noted that Jesus Christ (on whom be peace) was not a father or husband, and was not a ruler, a military commander, nor a statesman. Consequently, he remarked that Jesus (owbp) cannot be a full role model for us. However, he believed Muhammad (saas) was as influential as Jesus Christ (owbp) on a spiritual level, and as well, ‘Muhammad, may well rank as the most influential political leader of all time.’ Hart stressed,

‘It is this unparalleled combination of secular and religious influence which I feel entitles Muhammad to be considered the most influential single figure in human history.”

Second half hour: Notable American author James Howard Kunstlerrecently published a wickedly concise summary of the state of the Western world, “Wake-Up Call“:

“Who would have guessed that Canada, demure, inoffensive, shrinking violet among nations, would rise to lead a world-wide revolt against the Satanic dominion of digital neo-Bolshevism?…Well, now it has happened, and the head of Canada’s government, Justin Trudeau — arguably the most fatuous would-be tyrant in the former “Free World” — has failed to emerge from his hidey-hole for the better part of a week, perhaps afraid of his seeing his shadow like the groundhog of legend, and it begins to look as if his days as Prime Minister grow short. It’s rumored that the Canadian military told Mr. Trudeau in plain un-Woke Canadian English to fuck-off, they will not take orders to put down the trucker’s protest, and even the Mounties are wobbling, so it’s left to the Ottawa police, who threaten to arrest anyone aiding the truckers with food, water, and fuel. Wait and see how quickly that will turn to fighting in the streets. Constitutional crisis, ay?”

The onrushing implosion of Western governments’ COVID policies, Kunstler writes, could turn explosive: