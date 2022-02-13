Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Daud Batchelor on “Muhammad the Ultimate Leader”; James Howard Kunstler on COVID “Wake-Up Call”
17
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:13
-56:13

Daud Batchelor on “Muhammad the Ultimate Leader”; James Howard Kunstler on COVID “Wake-Up Call”

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Feb 13, 2022
17
Share

First half hour: Daud Batchelor discusses his book Muhammad the Ultimate Leader: From Western Business Perspectives. It begins:

“Of five non-Muslim biographers cited by Khalid Yassin, who had studied leaders throughout human history, three of them determined that the most profound human being who has impacted on humanity was none other than the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (saas).

One of the biographers, Michael S. Hart, a Christian, noted that Jesus Christ (on whom be peace) was not a father or husband, and was not a ruler, a military commander, nor a statesman. Consequently, he remarked that Jesus (owbp) cannot be a full role model for us. However, he believed Muhammad (saas) was as influential as Jesus Christ (owbp) on a spiritual level, and as well, ‘Muhammad, may well rank as the most influential political leader of all time.’ Hart stressed,

‘It is this unparalleled combination of secular and religious influence which I feel entitles Muhammad to be considered the most influential single figure in human history.”

Second half hour: Notable American author James Howard Kunstlerrecently published a wickedly concise summary of the state of the Western world, “Wake-Up Call“:

“Who would have guessed that Canada, demure, inoffensive, shrinking violet among nations, would rise to lead a world-wide revolt against the Satanic dominion of digital neo-Bolshevism?…Well, now it has happened, and the head of Canada’s government, Justin Trudeau — arguably the most fatuous would-be tyrant in the former “Free World” — has failed to emerge from his hidey-hole for the better part of a week, perhaps afraid of his seeing his shadow like the groundhog of legend, and it begins to look as if his days as Prime Minister grow short. It’s rumored that the Canadian military told Mr. Trudeau in plain un-Woke Canadian English to fuck-off, they will not take orders to put down the trucker’s protest, and even the Mounties are wobbling, so it’s left to the Ottawa police, who threaten to arrest anyone aiding the truckers with food, water, and fuel. Wait and see how quickly that will turn to fighting in the streets. Constitutional crisis, ay?”

The onrushing implosion of Western governments’ COVID policies, Kunstler writes, could turn explosive:

“We now enter a period of danger as the sleepwalkers of America awaken from their induced consensus trance and begin to understand how they were harmed, swindled, and robbed by a corrupt, criminal officialdom.”

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett