Daniel Pinchbeck on media “engineering consent”

Daniel Pinchbeck , author of the recent Substack articles “Are We in a Pseudopandemic?” and “The Antidote to Squid Games: Our culture hooks us on dystopian spectacle to keep us from awakening to our true nature” knows how MSM works: “As someone who used to work in the mainstream media, writing for The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, Esquire, and so on, and published two books via Random House and Penguin, I gained some direct experience of how ideological hegemony is constructed and maintained. At The New York Times, for example, the editors rigorously police thought, attitude, and sentiment, adjusting language on an extreme micro-scale to reflect institutional bias. As an editor or a journalist for mainstream publications, you learn to shape your work so it fits within the narrow ideological confines of the institution. Eventually, this conformity becomes unconscious, meaning you are now a ‘professional.’” (source)

In this interview we discuss 9/11-COVID and related “political” issues, then move on to philosophy and even (gasp) metaphysics!

Daniel Pinchbeck has authored many books including When Plants Dream: Ayahuasca, Amazonian Shamanism and the Global Psychedelic Renaissance and The Occult Control System: UFOs, aliens, other dimensions, and future timelines.