Christian Historian Michael Hoffman on Israeli Mass Murder and Racism; Federal Agent Whistleblower Karl Golovin on JFK Assassination Censorship

Historian Michael Hoffman discusses his article “The missing link to comprehending Israeli mass murder and racism.” He points out that “both the left and the “conservative” right fail to point out that the racist disparity (“a prism in which [Israeli] lives are invaluable …while [Palestinian] deaths…are regrettable”] is due to the influence of the Talmudic theology in Zionism. This is the missing link to comprehending Israeli mass murder and racism.” So what specific aspects and passages of the Talmud are responsible, according to the former AP reporter and author of nine books? Tune in and find out.

Then whistleblowing former Federal Special Agent Karl Golovin comes on to discuss the way leading JFK assassination researchers censor those who point the finger at Israel. Referencing leading JFK expert Jefferson Morley, Karl writes:

“While being highly aware of the Angleton-Mossad-Nukes evidence from researching his biography “Ghost” of Angleton, how long has Morley truly sat on all the CIA-LBJ-Mossad/Israel-JFK-RFK-9/11 connections, notably as reported in your (Laurent’s) book “Unspoken. .” – a copy of which I introduced and placed in Morley’s hands at the Nat. Press Club event on 12/6/22. My comments/ questions of the panel ref Northwoods document, Israel starting just after 1:27:00.”’

Karl Golovin retired in 2007 as a Special Agent of the U.S. Customs Service (by then known as DHS/ICE). In November 2001, while working in the U.S. Customs Service’s Office of Internal Affairs, Golovin was among USCS/IA agents assigned duties at Ground Zero and Fresh Kils Landfill, including sifting the rubble of WTC-7.

Golovin served as Security Director of the Ron Paul 2008 Presidential Campaign.