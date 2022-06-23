Bruce Leichty on Holocaust Conference Arrest Lawsuit

Mennonite attorney Bruce Leichty discusses the brief he filed in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last month, asserting that federal judge John W. Broomes committed numerous errors when he granted summary judgment to Bethel College, and prevented him from taking his case to a jury.

Leichty was arrested in 2019 for participating in a holocaust conference at Bethel College in Kansas for which he had paid and registered. His crime? Handing out fliers until he was asked not to, then participating in Q&A and posing questions that made people uncomfortable. Since when was it illegal to ask questions? Since the West traded Enlightenment (post)-Christianity for the new holocaust religion, or so it seems.