Bruce Baird suspects Israel did “Russia’s 9/11” (and much more)
Bruce Baird suspects Israel did “Russia’s 9/11” (and much more)

Kevin Barrett
Nov 06, 2022
Retired engineer/professor Bruce Baird just finished a 71-tweet Twitter thread voicing his suspicions that Israel was behind the September 1999 Russian apartment bombings colloquially known as “Russia’s 9/11”. Dr. Baird argues that the cover story—”radical Muslims used a vehicle bomb that magically blew a huge crater in the ground”—fits a pattern of Mossad mini-nuke false flags including the 1983 Marine barracks bombing, the 2002 Bali bombing, the 2004 Hariri assassination, and the 2020 Beirut blast.  (Some might add the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which the Israeli perps may have originally intended to pin on Iraq.) According to Dr. Baird’s thesis, Israel/Netanyahu openly planned their global #WarOfTerror at the Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism (JCIT) in 1979, and then made it a reality by launching a succession of false flag terror attacks, many employing mini-nukes, designed to be blamed on their Muslim enemies.

