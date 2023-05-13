Kevin’s Newsletter
Binoy Kampmark on Assange’s Foiled Escape
Kevin Barrett
May 13, 2023
Australian professor Binoy Kampmark got my attention last week with with his excellent Counterpunch article on Assange’s foiled escape. In a bizarre twist, a CIA-linked bad guy with the same name as one of the JFK assassins, David Morales, was responsible for bugging the Ecuadorian embassy and foiling Assange’s getaway. It seems the Ecuadorian government hired UC Global to provide security at the embassy:

“This access involved the installation of hidden microphones throughout the embassy by UC Global at the direction of its owner, David Morales. Morales, it seems, was updating the US Central Intelligence Agency with information about Assange’s meetings with his legal team throughout…The link between UC Global and the CIA was the fruit of work between Morales and one of his most notable clients, the casino company, Las Vegas Sands.  Morales was responsible for supplying the owner of the company, the late billionaire magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, with personal security.  In the merry-go-round of this field, one of those on Adelson’s personal security detail was a former CIA officer.”

We also consider Binoy’s recent articles on thieving banksters, Biden’s blunderland, Hindutva’s anti-Darwinism, and the US leadership in global military spending.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin's Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
